SATURDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
Germany, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Bayern Munich 6:30 a.m. FS1
Germany, Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Freiburg 6:30 a.m. FS2
England, AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
England, Watford vs. Liverpool 9:25 a.m. NBCSN
MLS, Atlanta United at Nashville 5:30 p.m. Fox
Italy, AC Milan vs. Genoa CFC 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2
Germany, 1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg 4:30 a.m. (Sun) FS1
TENNIS
ATP/WTA Tennis, Dubai-ATP, Doha-WTA - Finals 7 a.m. Tennis
OLYMPICS
U.S. Olympic Trials, Marathon 9 a.m. NBC
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Providence at Villanova 9 a.m. Fox
Men’s college, Penn St. at Iowa 9 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Texas at Texas Tech 9 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Texas A&M at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Vanderbilt at Ole Miss 10 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Kansas at Kansas St. 10:30 a.m. CBS
Women’s college, Illinois at Northwestern 11 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Baylor at TCU 11 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Florida at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Connecticut at East Carolina 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Seton Hall at Marquette 11:30 a.m. Fox
Men’s college, Mississippi St. at Missouri 12:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Auburn at Kentucky 12:45 p.m. CBS
Women’s college, Ohio St. at Purdue 1 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, North Carolina at Syracuse 1 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Oklahoma at West Virginia 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Iowa St. at Oklahoma St. 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Duke at Virginia 3 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Northern Iowa at Drake 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, UCF at Tulsa 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Utah at California 3 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Arkansas at Georgia 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, DePaul at Butler 3:30 p.m. FS1
NBA, Portland at Atlanta 4:30 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Men’s college, Michigan St. at Maryland 5 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, San Diego St. at Nevada 5 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Arizona St. at USC 5 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics 5:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, South Carolina at Alabama 5:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Arizona at UCLA 7 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Gonzaga 7 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races noon FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Fontana (CA) qualifying 10 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Fontana (CA) qualifying 11:30 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Fontana (CA) 1 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
MLB preseason, Washington at St. Louis 10 a.m. MLB
MLB preseason, Kansas City at Seattle noon Root
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Honda Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Honda Classic noon NBC
Tour Champions, Cologuard Classic 1:30 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Oman Open midnight (Sun) Golf
FOOTBALL
XFL, Los Angeles at New York 11 a.m. ABC
XFL, Seattle at St. Louis 2 p.m. Fox
Australia, Richmond vs. Collingwood 9 p.m. FS2
HOCKEY
College, Wisconsin at Ohio St. 5 p.m. Big Ten
College, Minnesota-Duluth at Colorado College 5 p.m. Root
SUNDAY
SOCCER
England, Everton vs. Manchester United 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
Germany, RB Leipzig vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen 6:30 a.m. FS1
Germany, SV Werder Bremen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 9 a.m. FS2
MLS, Chicago at Seattle noon ESPN
MLS, Inter Miami at Los Angeles FC 2:30 p.m. ESPN
MLS, Minnesota at Portland 4:30 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Iowa at Rutgers 9 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Texas A&M at South Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Creighton at St. John’s 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Cincinnati at Houston 10 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Xavier at Georgetown 11 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Indiana at Illinois 11 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Duke at North Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, St. Louis at Rhode Island 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, NC State at Virginia 11 a.m. Root
Women’s college, Washington at Oregon noon Pac-12
Women’s college, Washington St. at Oregon St. noon Pac-12 (Ore)
Women’s college, DePaul at Marquette noon FS2
NBA, Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers 12:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, Michigan at Ohio St. 1 p.m. CBS
Women’s college, Maryland at Minnesota 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Wichita St. at SMU 1 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Boston College at Syracuse 1 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Northwestern at Nebraska 1:15 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Colorado at Stanford 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Minnesota at Wisconsin 3:30 p.m. Big Ten
NBA, L.A. Lakers at New Orleans 5 p.m. ESPN
HOCKEY
NHL, Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers 9 a.m. NBC
NHL, Washington at Minnesota 5 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, L.A. Kings at Vegas 7:30 p.m. NBCSN
LACROSSE
College, Cornell at Ohio St. 9 a.m. ESPNU
BASEBALL
MLB preseason, Atlanta at Boston 10 a.m. MLB
MLB preseason, St. Louis at Houston 5 p.m. MLB
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Honda Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Honda Classic noon NBC
Tour Champions, Cologuard Classic 1:30 p.m. Golf
TENNIS
ATP, Santiago 11 a.m. Tennis
Women’s college, Ohio St. at Florida St. 1 p.m. Tennis
WTA, Lyon 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
ATP/WTA, France 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Fontana (CA) 12:30 p.m. Fox
FOOTBALL
XFL, Houston at Dallas 1 p.m. FS1
XFL, D.C. at Tampa Bay 4 p.m. ESPN2
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
