Sports on television
SUNDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Michelin GT Challenge at VIR 11 a.m. CNBC
SOCCER
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. West Ham United 6 a.m. USA
Premier League, Nott. Forest vs. Tottenham 8:30 a.m. USA
Women’s college, Minnesota at Mississippi St. 10:30 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Arkansas St. at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC
Canadian Premier League, Pacific at Valour noon FS2
Men’s college, Villanova at California 1 p.m. Pac-12
U-20 Women’s World Cup, Third-Place Match: Netherlands vs. Brazil 3:20 p.m. FS2
Women’s college, UC San Diego at California 4 p.m. Pac-12
MLS, New York City FC at Orlando City 4:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Virginia Tech at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12
U-20 Women’s World Cup, Final: Spain vs. Japan 6:55 p.m. FS1
Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Monterrey 7 p.m. FS2
BASEBALL
Little League World Series, Consolation Game: Tennessee vs. Chinese Taipei 7 a.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLB
Little League World Series, Championship Game: Hawaii vs. Curaçao noon ABC
MLB, Cleveland at Seattle 1 p.m. Root/Root+
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Oakland 1:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, Atlanta at St. Louis 4 p.m. ESPN
Perfect Game Baseball 5 p.m. ESPNU
CYCLING
2022 Vuelta a España, Stage 9 7 a.m. CNBC
GOLF
PGA, Tour Championship 9 a.m. Golf
PGA, Tour Championship 10:30 a.m. NBC
LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open 10:30 a.m. CBS
Korn Ferry Tour, Children’s Hospital Championship 10:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Champions, The Ally Challenge 1 p.m. Golf
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
High school, St. Xavier (OH) vs. Loyola Acad. (IL) 10 a.m. ESPN
NFL preseason, N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets 10 a.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Detroit at Pittsburgh 1:30 p.m. CBS
RODEO
PBR Team Series, Gambler Days 9:30 a.m. CBS
BASKETBALL
WNBA playoffs, Seattle at Las Vegas 1 p.m. ESPN
WNBA playoffs, Connecticut at Chicago 5 p.m. ESPN2
MONDAY
TENNIS
U.S. Open 9 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open 4 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2
Men’s college, Utah Valley at Oregon St. 6 p.m. Pac-12
MLB, regional coverage 6:30 p.m. MLB
Listings are the most accurate available.
