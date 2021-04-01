FRIDAY
BASKETBALL Time TV
Girls high school, Nationals semifinal, Paul VI (VA) vs. Lake Highland Prep (FL) 7:30 a.m. ESPNU
Girls high school, Nationals semifinal, Freemont (UT) vs. Westlake (GA) 9:30 a.m. ESPNU
Boys high school, Nationals semifinal, IMG Academy (FL) vs. Sunrise Christian (KS) 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Boys high school, Nationals semifinal, AZ Compass vs. Montverde Academy (FL) 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s Final Four, South Carolina vs. Stanford 3 p.m. ESPN
Women’s Final Four, Arizona vs. Connecticut 6:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Milwaukee at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW
GOLF
LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Texas Open 1 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration 4 p.m. Golf
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Miami Open 10 a.m. Tennis
ATP/WTA, Miami Open 4 p.m. Tennis
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
College, Washington at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12
MLB regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
College, Kentucky at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. SEC
College, Stanford at Washington St. 5 p.m. Pac-12
MLB, San Francisco at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
SOFTBALL
College, Kentucky at Tennessee 2 p.m. ESPNU
College, Oregon at Oregon St. 2 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
College, Oregon at Oregon St. 4:30 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
SURFING
World Surf League, Championship Tour: Newcastle Cup 3:30 p.m. FS2
OLYMPICS
U.S. Olympic Trials, Wrestling 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 255, Pitbull vs. Sanchez 2 6 p.m. SHO
SOCCER
Premier League, Chelsea vs. West Brom 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
SATURDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Leeds United vs. Sheffield United 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Bundesliga, RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich 9 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Leicester City vs. Manchester City 9:25 a.m. NBCSN
Italian Serie A, Bologna vs. Inter Milan 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Liverpool 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Atlético San Luis 8 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
Girls high school, Nationals final, teams TBD 7 a.m. ESPN2
Boys high school, Nationals final, teams TBD 9 a.m. ESPN
Men’s Final Four, Houston vs. Baylor 2:15 p.m. CBS
Men’s Final Four, UCLA vs. Gonzaga 5:30 p.m. CBS
NBA, Oklahoma City at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW
GOLF
Women’s Augusta National Amateur, final round 9 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour, Texas Open 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Texas Open 12:30 p.m. NBC
LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration 2 p.m. Golf
LACROSSE
Men’s college, Notre Dame at Syracuse 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Loyola (Md.) at Navy 11 a.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Rutgers 2 p.m. Big Ten
SOFTBALL
College, Texas A&M at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC
College, Missouri at South Carolina 11 a.m. ESPNU
College, Arkansas at Auburn 11 a.m. SEC
College, Kentucky at Tennessee 3 p.m. ESPN2
College, Florida at Georgia 5 p.m. ESPN
College, Oregon at Oregon St. 5 p.m. Pac-12
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
College, Washington at UCLA noon Pac-12
College, Texas A&M at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC
MLB, Atlanta at Philadelphia 1 p.m. FS1
College, Tennessee at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
College, Pepperdine at San Diego 5 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Colorado 5 p.m. FS1
MLB, San Francisco at Seattle 6 p.m. Root
College, Arizona at Arizona St. 7 p.m. Pac-12
MLB, regional coverage 8 p.m. MLB
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
Wood Memorial; Bluegrass Stakes; Santa Anita Stakes 2:30 p.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
Miami Open, women’s singles final 10 a.m. Tennis
Miami Open, men’s doubles final 12:30 p.m. Tennis
FOOTBALL
College, Southern at Jackson St. 2 p.m. ESPN
OLYMPICS
U.S. Olympic Trials, Wrestling 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
GYMNASTICS
Men’s college, Big Ten Championships 5 p.m. Big Ten
SURFING
World Surf League, Championship Tour: Newcastle Cup 6 p.m. FS2
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.
