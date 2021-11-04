on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

GOLF Time TV

PGA Tour Champions, TimberTech Championship 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, World Wide Technology Championship noon Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

Breeders’ Cup 2 p.m. NBCSN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Mexico City Grand Prix practice 10:25 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Cup Series Championship practice 1 p.m. NBCSN

Formula 1, Mexico City Grand Prix practice 1:55 p.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Truck Series, Phoenix qualifying 2 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Truck Series, Phoenix 5 p.m. FS1

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator MMA 270: Queally vs. Pitbull 2 2 p.m. Sho

SOCCER

Women’s college, Colorado at Utah 2 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Washington St. at Washington 6 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Oregon at Oregon St. 7 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

Women’s college, USC at UCLA 8 p.m. Pac-12

FOOTBALL

College, Princeton at Dartmouth 3 p.m. ESPNU

College, Virginia Tech at Boston College 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Utah at Stanford 7:30 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Miles (AL) at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC

NBA, New York at Milwaukee 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Indiana at Portland 7 p.m. Root/Root+

NBA, New Orleans at Golden State 7:05 p.m. ESPN

HOCKEY

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Michigan 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, World Finals: Unleash the Beast 8 p.m. CBSSN

SATURDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Manchester Utd. vs. Manchester City 5:30 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Wolves 8 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Brighton vs. Newcastle United 10:30 a.m. NBC

FOOTBALL

College, Army at Air Force 8:30 a.m. CBS

College, Missouri at Georgia 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Ohio St. at Nebraska 9 a.m. FOX

College, Wake Forest at North Carolina 9 a.m. ABC

College, Liberty at Ole Miss 9 a.m. SEC

College, Illinois at Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Louisiana Tech at Alabama-Birmingham 9 a.m. CBSSN

College, Kansas St. at Kansas 9 a.m. FS1

College, SMU at Memphis 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, California at Arizona noon Pac-12

College, Michigan St. at Purdue 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, Tulsa at Cincinnati 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Navy at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. NBC

College, Oklahoma St. at West Virginia 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Baylor at TCU 12:30 p.m. FOX

College, Auburn at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, Wisconsin at Rutgers 12:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, Penn St. at Maryland 12:30 p.m. FS1

College, Colorado St. at Wyoming 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Tulane at UCF 1 p.m. ESPNU

College, Mississippi St. at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC

College, Oregon St. at Colorado 4 p.m. Pac-12

College, LSU at Alabama 4 p.m. ESPN

College, Tennessee at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPN2

College, Iowa at Northwestern 4 p.m. Big Ten

College, Boise St. at Fresno St. 4 p.m. CBSSN

College, Oregon at Washington 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, Indiana at Michigan 4:30 p.m. FOX

College, Houston at South Florida 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Florida at South Carolina 4:30 p.m. SEC

College, Texas at Iowa St. 4:30 p.m. FS1

College, San Jose St. at Nevada 7 p.m. FS2

College, Texas-San Antonio at Texas-El Paso 7:15 p.m. ESPN2

College, USC at Arizona St. 7:30 p.m. ESPN

College, San Diego St. at Hawaii 8 p.m. FS1

HORSE RACING

Breeders’ Cup 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

GOLF

PGA Tour, World Wide Technology Championship 11 a.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series Championship qualifying 4 p.m. CNBC

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 5:30 p.m. NBCSN

HOCKEY

NHL, Seattle at Arizona 7 p.m. Root

BASKETBALL

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Portland 7:30 p.m. Root/Root+

Listings are the most accurate available.

Tags

