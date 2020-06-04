on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

TENNIS Time TV/Radio The 2020 (Re)Open, Day 1 round robin 7:30 a.m. Tennis

The 2020 (Re)Open , Day 2 round robin 4:30 a.m. (Sat) Tennis

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS2

SOCCER

Germany, Freiburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach 11:30 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

Korea, LG Twins at Kiwoom Heroes 12:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN

SATURDAY

SOCCER

Germany, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich 6:20 a.m. FS1

Germany, RB Leipzig vs. SC Paderborn 07 6:30 a.m. FS2

Germany, Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha Berlin 9:30 a.m. FS2

Costa Rica,

Deportivo Saprissa vs. Municipal Grecia 6:55 p.m. ESPN2

Germany, Werder Bremen vs. VfL Wolfsburg 4:20 a.m. (Sun) FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Atlanta 10 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Atlanta 1:30 p.m. 10

IndyCar, Fort Worth (TX) qualifying 2 p.m. NBCSN

IndyCar, Fort Worth (TX) 5 p.m. NBC

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races noon FS1

BASEBALL

Korea, LG Twins at Kiwoom Heroes 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN

TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open, Day 3 round robin 4:30 a.m. (Sun) Tennis

