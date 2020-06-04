FRIDAY
TENNIS Time TV/Radio The 2020 (Re)Open, Day 1 round robin 7:30 a.m. Tennis
The 2020 (Re)Open , Day 2 round robin 4:30 a.m. (Sat) Tennis
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS2
SOCCER
Germany, Freiburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach 11:30 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
Korea, LG Twins at Kiwoom Heroes 12:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN
SATURDAY
SOCCER
Germany, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich 6:20 a.m. FS1
Germany, RB Leipzig vs. SC Paderborn 07 6:30 a.m. FS2
Germany, Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha Berlin 9:30 a.m. FS2
Costa Rica,
Deportivo Saprissa vs. Municipal Grecia 6:55 p.m. ESPN2
Germany, Werder Bremen vs. VfL Wolfsburg 4:20 a.m. (Sun) FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Atlanta 10 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Atlanta 1:30 p.m. 10
IndyCar, Fort Worth (TX) qualifying 2 p.m. NBCSN
IndyCar, Fort Worth (TX) 5 p.m. NBC
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races noon FS1
BASEBALL
Korea, LG Twins at Kiwoom Heroes 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open, Day 3 round robin 4:30 a.m. (Sun) Tennis
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
