THURSDAY
TENNIS Time TV
Wimbledon, Ladies’ Semifinals 5 a.m. ESPN
WTA, Hamburg European Open 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis
BASEBALL
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Miami 9 a.m. MLB
MLB, Colorado at Arizona 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
MLB, Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs 5 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Washington at San Diego (in progress) 8 p.m. MLB
GOLF
U.S. Senior Open Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, John Deere Classic noon Golf
U.S. Senior Open Championship 3 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Scottish Open 4:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Knoxville (IA) practice 4 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA Finals, Milwaukee at Phoenix 6 p.m. ABC
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 13 3:30 a.m. (Fri) NBCSN
FRIDAY
TENNIS
Wimbledon, Men’s Semifinals 5 a.m. ESPN
WTA, Hamburg European Open 3 a.m. (Sat) Tennis
GOLF
U.S. Senior Open Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, John Deere Classic noon Golf
American Century Championship 2 p.m. NBCSN
U.S. Senior Open Championship 3 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Scottish Open 4 a.m. (Sat) Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 5 p.m. MLB
MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
TRACK AND FIELD
Diamond League: Monaco 11 a.m. NBCSN
American Track League 4 p.m. ESPN2
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Atlanta at Connecticut 4 p.m. CBSSN
WNBA, Seattle at Phoenix 6 p.m. ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Knoxville (IA) qualifying 4 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Truck Series, Knoxville (IA) 6 p.m. FS1
HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Final, Tampa Bay at Montreal (if nec.) 5 p.m. NBC
SOCCER
Copa America, Colombia vs. Peru 5 p.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Hawthorn vs. Fremantle 8:30 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Carlton vs. Geelong Cats 11:30 p.m. FS2
Listings are the most accurate available.
