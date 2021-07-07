on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

TENNIS Time TV

Wimbledon, Ladies’ Semifinals 5 a.m. ESPN

WTA, Hamburg European Open 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis

BASEBALL

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Miami 9 a.m. MLB

MLB, Colorado at Arizona 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

MLB, Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs 5 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Washington at San Diego (in progress) 8 p.m. MLB

GOLF

U.S. Senior Open Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, John Deere Classic noon Golf

U.S. Senior Open Championship 3 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Scottish Open 4:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Knoxville (IA) practice 4 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

NBA Finals, Milwaukee at Phoenix 6 p.m. ABC

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 13 3:30 a.m. (Fri) NBCSN

FRIDAY

TENNIS

Wimbledon, Men’s Semifinals 5 a.m. ESPN

WTA, Hamburg European Open 3 a.m. (Sat) Tennis

GOLF

U.S. Senior Open Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, John Deere Classic noon Golf

American Century Championship 2 p.m. NBCSN

U.S. Senior Open Championship 3 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Scottish Open 4 a.m. (Sat) Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 5 p.m. MLB

MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

TRACK AND FIELD

Diamond League: Monaco 11 a.m. NBCSN

American Track League 4 p.m. ESPN2

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Atlanta at Connecticut 4 p.m. CBSSN

WNBA, Seattle at Phoenix 6 p.m. ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Knoxville (IA) qualifying 4 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Truck Series, Knoxville (IA) 6 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

Stanley Cup Final, Tampa Bay at Montreal (if nec.) 5 p.m. NBC

SOCCER

Copa America, Colombia vs. Peru 5 p.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Hawthorn vs. Fremantle 8:30 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Carlton vs. Geelong Cats 11:30 p.m. FS2

Listings are the most accurate available.

