SATURDAY
SOCCER Time TV
FIFA Arab Cup, Lebanon vs. Algeria 5 a.m. FS1
Italian Serie A, AC Milan vs. Salernitana 6 a.m. CBSSN
Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Burnley 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Wolves vs. Liverpool 7 a.m. USA
Italian Serie A, AS Roma vs. Inter Milan 9 a.m. CBSSN
Premier League, Watford vs. Manchester City 9:30 a.m. NBC
FIFA Arab Cup, Palestine vs. Saudi Arabia 11 a.m. FS2
MLS Conference Final, Real Salt Lake at Portland 3:30 p.m. FS1
TENNIS
ATP, Sao Paulo Challenger: semifinals/doubles final 5 a.m. Tennis
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Nebraska at Indiana 9 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Memphis at Ole Miss 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Robert Morris at Wisc.-Milwaukee 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Saint Joseph’s at Villanova 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Nyack College at Seton Hall 9 a.m. FS2
Men’s college, Marquette at Wisconsin 9:30 a.m. FOX
Men’s college, San Diego St. at Michigan 10 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Rhode Island at Providence 11 a.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Louisville at NC State 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Yale at Auburn 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Tennessee at Colorado 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, BYU at Missouri St. 1 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Pennsylvania at Temple 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Arkansas-Little Rock at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Loyola-Chicago at DePaul 1 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Grambling St. at Connecticut 1 p.m. FS2
Men’s college, Toledo at Michigan St. 2 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, USC at Washington St. 3 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, BYU at Utah 4 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Alabama at Gonzaga 5 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Missouri at Baylor 5 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Iowa St. at Creighton 6 p.m. FS1
Boys high school, St. Vincent’s-St. Mary’s (OH) vs. Sierra Canyon (CA) 7 p.m. ESPN2
NBA, Boston at Portland 7 p.m. Root/Root+
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big 12 Championship, Baylor vs. Oklahoma St. 9 a.m. ABC
MAC Championship, Kent St. vs. Northern Illinois 9 a.m. ESPN
MWC Championship, Utah St. vs. San Diego St. noon FOX
Sun Belt Championship, Appalachian St. at Louisiana 12:30 p.m. ESPN
American Conference Championship, Houston at Cincinnati 1 p.m. ABC
SEC Championship, Georgia vs. Alabama 1 p.m. CBS
SWAC Championship, Prairie View A&M at Jackson St. 1 p.m. ESPN2
ACC Championship, Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest 5 p.m. ABC
Big Ten Championship, Michigan vs. Iowa 5 p.m. FOX
USC at California 8 p.m. FS1
GOLF
PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge 11:30 a.m. NBC
Asian Tour, Phuket Championship 9 p.m. Golf
Sunshine Tour, SA Open Championship 2 a.m. (Sun) Golf
ALPINE SKIING
World Cup, Men’s Downhill, Beaver Creek 10 a.m. NBCSN
World Cup, Men’s Downhill, Beaver Creek 2 p.m. NBC
HOCKEY
Men’s college, Minnesota at Michigan 4 p.m. Big Ten
SUNDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Manchester Utd. vs. Crystal Palace 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
MLS Conference Final, New York City FC at Phila. noon ABC
Women’s NCAA Tournament final 5 p.m. ESPNU
GOLF
PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge 10 a.m. NBC
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Northwestern at Maryland 9 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Georgia Tech at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Notre Dame at Connecticut 9 a.m. FS1
Women’s college, Maryland at Rutgers 11 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Minnesota at Mississippi St. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Georgetown at South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Seton Hall at St. John’s 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, North Carolina at Georgia Tech noon ESPN2
Men’s college, UCLA at Washington noon Pac-12
Women’s college, Michigan St. at Iowa 1 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Arizona at Oregon St. 1 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Texas at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Xavier at Oklahoma St. 2 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, California at Utah 2 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Kansas St. at Wichita St. 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Arizona St. at Oregon 4 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Penn St. 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
FOOTBALL
NFL, L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Arizona at Chicago 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, San Francisco at Seattle 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, Denver at Kansas City 5:20 p.m. NBC
ALPINE SKIING
World Cup, Men’s Downhill, Beaver Creek 1 p.m. NBC
Listings are the most accurate available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.