SATURDAY

SOCCER Time TV

FIFA Arab Cup, Lebanon vs. Algeria 5 a.m. FS1

Italian Serie A, AC Milan vs. Salernitana 6 a.m. CBSSN

Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Burnley 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Wolves vs. Liverpool 7 a.m. USA

Italian Serie A, AS Roma vs. Inter Milan 9 a.m. CBSSN

Premier League, Watford vs. Manchester City 9:30 a.m. NBC

FIFA Arab Cup, Palestine vs. Saudi Arabia 11 a.m. FS2

MLS Conference Final, Real Salt Lake at Portland 3:30 p.m. FS1

TENNIS

ATP, Sao Paulo Challenger: semifinals/doubles final 5 a.m. Tennis

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Nebraska at Indiana 9 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Memphis at Ole Miss 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Robert Morris at Wisc.-Milwaukee 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Saint Joseph’s at Villanova 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Nyack College at Seton Hall 9 a.m. FS2

Men’s college, Marquette at Wisconsin 9:30 a.m. FOX

Men’s college, San Diego St. at Michigan 10 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Rhode Island at Providence 11 a.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Louisville at NC State 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Yale at Auburn 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Tennessee at Colorado 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, BYU at Missouri St. 1 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Pennsylvania at Temple 1 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Arkansas-Little Rock at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Loyola-Chicago at DePaul 1 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Grambling St. at Connecticut 1 p.m. FS2

Men’s college, Toledo at Michigan St. 2 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, USC at Washington St. 3 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, BYU at Utah 4 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Alabama at Gonzaga 5 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Missouri at Baylor 5 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Iowa St. at Creighton 6 p.m. FS1

Boys high school, St. Vincent’s-St. Mary’s (OH) vs. Sierra Canyon (CA) 7 p.m. ESPN2

NBA, Boston at Portland 7 p.m. Root/Root+

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big 12 Championship, Baylor vs. Oklahoma St. 9 a.m. ABC

MAC Championship, Kent St. vs. Northern Illinois 9 a.m. ESPN

MWC Championship, Utah St. vs. San Diego St. noon FOX

Sun Belt Championship, Appalachian St. at Louisiana 12:30 p.m. ESPN

American Conference Championship, Houston at Cincinnati 1 p.m. ABC

SEC Championship, Georgia vs. Alabama 1 p.m. CBS

SWAC Championship, Prairie View A&M at Jackson St. 1 p.m. ESPN2

ACC Championship, Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest 5 p.m. ABC

Big Ten Championship, Michigan vs. Iowa 5 p.m. FOX

USC at California 8 p.m. FS1

GOLF

PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge 11:30 a.m. NBC

Asian Tour, Phuket Championship 9 p.m. Golf

Sunshine Tour, SA Open Championship 2 a.m. (Sun) Golf

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup, Men’s Downhill, Beaver Creek 10 a.m. NBCSN

World Cup, Men’s Downhill, Beaver Creek 2 p.m. NBC

HOCKEY

Men’s college, Minnesota at Michigan 4 p.m. Big Ten

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Manchester Utd. vs. Crystal Palace 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

MLS Conference Final, New York City FC at Phila. noon ABC

Women’s NCAA Tournament final 5 p.m. ESPNU

GOLF

PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge 10 a.m. NBC

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Northwestern at Maryland 9 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Georgia Tech at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Notre Dame at Connecticut 9 a.m. FS1

Women’s college, Maryland at Rutgers 11 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Minnesota at Mississippi St. 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Georgetown at South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Seton Hall at St. John’s 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, North Carolina at Georgia Tech noon ESPN2

Men’s college, UCLA at Washington noon Pac-12

Women’s college, Michigan St. at Iowa 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Arizona at Oregon St. 1 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Texas at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Xavier at Oklahoma St. 2 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, California at Utah 2 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Kansas St. at Wichita St. 3 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Arizona St. at Oregon 4 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Ohio St. at Penn St. 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

FOOTBALL

NFL, L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Arizona at Chicago 10 a.m. FOX

NFL, San Francisco at Seattle 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, Denver at Kansas City 5:20 p.m. NBC

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup, Men’s Downhill, Beaver Creek 1 p.m. NBC

