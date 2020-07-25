on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

Premier League, West Ham United vs. Aston Villa 7:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Leicester City vs. Manchester United 7:59 a.m. NBC

Premier League, Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth 7:59 a.m. CNBC

Premier League, Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 7:59 a.m. USA

Serie A, Bologna vs. Lecce 8 a.m. ESPN2

Premier League, Arsenal vs. Watford 8 a.m. Golf

NWSL Challenge Cup Championship, Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars 9:30 a.m. CBS

MLS, New York City FC vs. Toronto FC 5:30 p.m. FS1

MLS, Vancouver vs. Sporting Kansas City 8 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Connecticut vs. Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPN

WNBA, Chicago vs. Las Vegas noon ABC

NBA preseason, Portland vs. Toronto 3 p.m. NBCSNW

TENNIS

Ultimate Tennis Showdown 9 a.m. Tennis

World Team Tennis, San Diego at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN2

GOLF

PGA Tour, 3M Open 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, 3M Open noon CBS

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1

BASEBALL

MLB, Seattle at Houston 11 a.m. Root

MLB, L.A. Angels at Oakland 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN

LACROSSE

MLL, Championship, teams TBD 11 a.m. ESPN

PLL Championship Series, Atlas vs. Waterdogs 1 p.m. NBC

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Fremantle vs. Geelong 3 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2

MONDAY

TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open 8 a.m. Tennis

The 2020 (Re)Open noon Tennis

BASEBALL

MLB, L.A. Angels at Oakland 12:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, Arizona at San Diego 1 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Seattle at Houston 4 p.m. Root

MLB, N.Y. Mets at Boston 4:30 p.m. ESPN

LACROSSE

PLL Championship Series, Chaos vs. Redwoods 4 p.m. NBCSN

PLL Championship Series, Archers LC vs. Atlas LC 6:30 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

MLS, Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose 5:30 p.m. FS1

MLS, Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle 8 p.m. FS1

