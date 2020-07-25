SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
Premier League, West Ham United vs. Aston Villa 7:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Leicester City vs. Manchester United 7:59 a.m. NBC
Premier League, Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth 7:59 a.m. CNBC
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 7:59 a.m. USA
Serie A, Bologna vs. Lecce 8 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Watford 8 a.m. Golf
NWSL Challenge Cup Championship, Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars 9:30 a.m. CBS
MLS, New York City FC vs. Toronto FC 5:30 p.m. FS1
MLS, Vancouver vs. Sporting Kansas City 8 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Connecticut vs. Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPN
WNBA, Chicago vs. Las Vegas noon ABC
NBA preseason, Portland vs. Toronto 3 p.m. NBCSNW
TENNIS
Ultimate Tennis Showdown 9 a.m. Tennis
World Team Tennis, San Diego at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour, 3M Open 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, 3M Open noon CBS
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1
BASEBALL
MLB, Seattle at Houston 11 a.m. Root
MLB, L.A. Angels at Oakland 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN
LACROSSE
MLL, Championship, teams TBD 11 a.m. ESPN
PLL Championship Series, Atlas vs. Waterdogs 1 p.m. NBC
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Fremantle vs. Geelong 3 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2
MONDAY
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open 8 a.m. Tennis
The 2020 (Re)Open noon Tennis
BASEBALL
MLB, L.A. Angels at Oakland 12:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, Arizona at San Diego 1 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Seattle at Houston 4 p.m. Root
MLB, N.Y. Mets at Boston 4:30 p.m. ESPN
LACROSSE
PLL Championship Series, Chaos vs. Redwoods 4 p.m. NBCSN
PLL Championship Series, Archers LC vs. Atlas LC 6:30 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
MLS, Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose 5:30 p.m. FS1
MLS, Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle 8 p.m. FS1
