SUNDAY

WINTER OLYMPICS Time TV

Speedskating; Freestyle/Cross-country skiing 5 a.m. NBC

Men’s hockey, U.S. vs. Germany 5:10 a.m. USA

Figure skating 5:15 p.m. USA

Bobsled, Figure skating 7:45 p.m. NBC

Women’s hockey semifinal, Canada vs. Switzerland 8:10 p.m. USA

Snowboarding, Big Air qualifying 10:30 p.m. USA

Women’s curling, U.S. vs South Korea midnight USA

Freestyle skiing, Aerials finals 3 a.m. (Mon) USA

Bobsled 4:15 a.m. (Mon) USA

SOFTBALL

College, Kajikawa Classic, Duke vs. Utah 7 a.m. Pac-12

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Connecticut at St. John’s 9 a.m. FOX

Women’s college, South Carolina at Georgia 9 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Duquesne at Massachusetts 9 a.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, VCU at Dayton 9 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Vanderbilt at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Xavier at Providence 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Maryland at Purdue 10 a.m. CBS

NBA, Atlanta at Boston 11 a.m. ABC

Men’s college, Northwestern at Illinois 11 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Notre Dame at Louisville 11 a.m. ESPN

Women’s college, UCF at South Florida 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Ala.-Birmingham at Old Dominion 11 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Arizona St. at Arizona 11 a.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Kentucky at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Nebraska at Iowa 11 a.m. FS1

Women’s college, Connecticut at Marquette 11:30 a.m. FOX

Women’s college, Oregon St. at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Ole Miss at Mississippi St. 1 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Colorado St. at Boise St. 1 p.m. FS1

WRESTLING

College, Illinois at Nebraska 9 a.m. Big Ten

GOLF

PGA Tour, Phoenix Open 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Phoenix Open noon CBS

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

ACTION SPORTS

Cornhole, ACL Kickoff Battle 1 p.m. ESPN

GYMNASTICS

Women’s college, Illinois at Michigan St. 1 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Penn St. at Michigan 3 p.m. ESPN2

FOOTBALL

Super Bowl LVI, Cincinnati vs. L.A. Rams 3 p.m. NBC

MONDAY

WINTER OLYMPICS

Women’s hockey semifinal: U.S. vs. Finland 5:10 a.m. USA

Freestyle/Alpine skiing; Snowboarding; Bobsled 5 p.m. NBC

Men’s curling, Switzerland vs U.S. 5 p.m. CNBC

Freestyle skiing 5:30 p.m. USA

Men’s hockey, playoff qualification 8 p.m. CNBC

Men’s hockey, playoff qualification 8:10 p.m. USA

Men’s hockey, playoff qualification 8:30 p.m. NBC

Snowboarding; Freestyle skiing 9:30 p.m. NBC

Speedskating 10:30 p.m. USA

Alpine skiing 1 a.m. (Tue) USA

Figure skating 2 a.m. (Tue) USA

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure 2 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Indiana at Nebraska 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Virginia at Virginia Tech 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, West Virginia at Kansas St. 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, North Carolina Central at Coppin St. 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Florida at Auburn 4 p.m. SEC

NBA, Portland at Milwaukee 5 p.m. Root+

Women’s college, Ohio St. at Illinois 6 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at Kansas 6 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Maryland at Iowa 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Washington St. at Oregon 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Georgetown at Creighton 6 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

NHL, Toronto at Seattle 6 p.m. Root

