SUNDAY
WINTER OLYMPICS Time TV
Speedskating; Freestyle/Cross-country skiing 5 a.m. NBC
Men’s hockey, U.S. vs. Germany 5:10 a.m. USA
Figure skating 5:15 p.m. USA
Bobsled, Figure skating 7:45 p.m. NBC
Women’s hockey semifinal, Canada vs. Switzerland 8:10 p.m. USA
Snowboarding, Big Air qualifying 10:30 p.m. USA
Women’s curling, U.S. vs South Korea midnight USA
Freestyle skiing, Aerials finals 3 a.m. (Mon) USA
Bobsled 4:15 a.m. (Mon) USA
SOFTBALL
College, Kajikawa Classic, Duke vs. Utah 7 a.m. Pac-12
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Connecticut at St. John’s 9 a.m. FOX
Women’s college, South Carolina at Georgia 9 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Duquesne at Massachusetts 9 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, VCU at Dayton 9 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Vanderbilt at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Xavier at Providence 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Maryland at Purdue 10 a.m. CBS
NBA, Atlanta at Boston 11 a.m. ABC
Men’s college, Northwestern at Illinois 11 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Notre Dame at Louisville 11 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, UCF at South Florida 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Ala.-Birmingham at Old Dominion 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Arizona St. at Arizona 11 a.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Kentucky at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Nebraska at Iowa 11 a.m. FS1
Women’s college, Connecticut at Marquette 11:30 a.m. FOX
Women’s college, Oregon St. at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Ole Miss at Mississippi St. 1 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Colorado St. at Boise St. 1 p.m. FS1
WRESTLING
College, Illinois at Nebraska 9 a.m. Big Ten
GOLF
PGA Tour, Phoenix Open 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Phoenix Open noon CBS
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races noon FS2
ACTION SPORTS
Cornhole, ACL Kickoff Battle 1 p.m. ESPN
GYMNASTICS
Women’s college, Illinois at Michigan St. 1 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Penn St. at Michigan 3 p.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
Super Bowl LVI, Cincinnati vs. L.A. Rams 3 p.m. NBC
MONDAY
WINTER OLYMPICS
Women’s hockey semifinal: U.S. vs. Finland 5:10 a.m. USA
Freestyle/Alpine skiing; Snowboarding; Bobsled 5 p.m. NBC
Men’s curling, Switzerland vs U.S. 5 p.m. CNBC
Freestyle skiing 5:30 p.m. USA
Men’s hockey, playoff qualification 8 p.m. CNBC
Men’s hockey, playoff qualification 8:10 p.m. USA
Men’s hockey, playoff qualification 8:30 p.m. NBC
Snowboarding; Freestyle skiing 9:30 p.m. NBC
Speedskating 10:30 p.m. USA
Alpine skiing 1 a.m. (Tue) USA
Figure skating 2 a.m. (Tue) USA
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure 2 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Indiana at Nebraska 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Virginia at Virginia Tech 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, West Virginia at Kansas St. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, North Carolina Central at Coppin St. 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Florida at Auburn 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, Portland at Milwaukee 5 p.m. Root+
Women’s college, Ohio St. at Illinois 6 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at Kansas 6 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Maryland at Iowa 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Washington St. at Oregon 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Georgetown at Creighton 6 p.m. FS1
HOCKEY
NHL, Toronto at Seattle 6 p.m. Root
Listings are the most accurate available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.