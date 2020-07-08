on the air

THURSDAY

TENNIS Time TV/Radio

2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 5 a.m. Tennis

2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 9 a.m. Tennis

SOCCER

MLS, Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC 6 a.m. ESPN

Premier League, AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham 9:55 a.m. NBCSN

Serie A, SPAL vs. Udinese 10:25 a.m. ESPN2

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Manchester United 12:10 p.m. NBCSN

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

TBT, The Money Team vs. Herd That 11 a.m. ESPN

TBT, Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete 1 p.m. ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open noon Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kentucky 5 p.m. FS1

Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix practice 2 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

BOXING

Carlos Takam vs. Jerry Forrest 5 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

Korea, NC Dinos at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Collingwood Magpies vs. Hawthorn Hawks 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS1

FRIDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kentucky 5 p.m. FS1

Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

TENNIS

UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE 8 a.m. Tennis

2020 (Re)Open, Tipsport Elite Trophy 3 a.m. (Sat) Tennis

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

TBT, Brotherly Love vs. Golden Eagles 11 a.m. ESPN

TBT, Sideline Cancer vs. Boeheim’s Army 1 p.m. ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open noon Golf

American Century Championship 2 p.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

Constellation Energy League, Eastern Reyes del Tigre vs. Sugar Land Skeeters 5 p.m. Root

Korea, Doosan Bears at Lotte Giants 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN

SOCCER

MLS, San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Premier League, Norwich City vs. West Ham United 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Fremantle Dockers vs. St. Kilda Saints 7:30 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. Adelaide Crows 10 p.m. FS2

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

