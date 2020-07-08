THURSDAY
TENNIS Time TV/Radio
2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 5 a.m. Tennis
2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 9 a.m. Tennis
SOCCER
MLS, Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC 6 a.m. ESPN
Premier League, AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham 9:55 a.m. NBCSN
Serie A, SPAL vs. Udinese 10:25 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Manchester United 12:10 p.m. NBCSN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
TBT, The Money Team vs. Herd That 11 a.m. ESPN
TBT, Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete 1 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open noon Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kentucky 5 p.m. FS1
Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix practice 2 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2
BOXING
Carlos Takam vs. Jerry Forrest 5 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
Korea, NC Dinos at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Collingwood Magpies vs. Hawthorn Hawks 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS1
FRIDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kentucky 5 p.m. FS1
Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
TENNIS
UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE 8 a.m. Tennis
2020 (Re)Open, Tipsport Elite Trophy 3 a.m. (Sat) Tennis
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
TBT, Brotherly Love vs. Golden Eagles 11 a.m. ESPN
TBT, Sideline Cancer vs. Boeheim’s Army 1 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open noon Golf
American Century Championship 2 p.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
Constellation Energy League, Eastern Reyes del Tigre vs. Sugar Land Skeeters 5 p.m. Root
Korea, Doosan Bears at Lotte Giants 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN
SOCCER
MLS, San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Premier League, Norwich City vs. West Ham United 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Fremantle Dockers vs. St. Kilda Saints 7:30 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. Adelaide Crows 10 p.m. FS2
