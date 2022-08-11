FRIDAY
GOLF Time TV
DP World Tour/LPGA, World Invitational 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, St. Jude Championship noon Golf
U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals 4 p.m. Golf
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Canada: Quarterfinals 9 a.m. Tennis
BASEBALL
Little League, Midwest Region Final: Missouri vs. Iowa 10 a.m. ESPN
Little League, Mid-Atlantic Region Final: Delaware vs. Pennsylvania noon ESPN
Little League, Mtn. Region Final: Utah vs. Nevada 2 p.m. ESPN
Little League, Metro Region Final: New York vs. N.J. 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Texas 5 p.m. Root/Root+
Little League, West Region Final: Hawaii vs. Arizona 6 p.m. ESPN
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
Saratoga Live 2 p.m. FS1
Saratoga Live 3 p.m. FS2
SOFTBALL
Little League World Series, Mid-Atl. vs. Asia Pacific 1 p.m. ESPN2
Little League World Series, Southwest vs. Southeast 4 p.m. ESPN2
Athletes Unlimited, Team Mulipola vs. Team Chidester 6 p.m. ESPNU
BASKETBALL
Girls high school, Under Armour Elite 24 2 p.m. ESPNU
Boys high school, Under Armour Elite 24 4 p.m. ESPNU
WNBA, New York at Atlanta 4:30 p.m. CBSSN
WNBA, Seattle at Minnesota 6 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA, Dallas at Phoenix 7 p.m. NBATV
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, Atlanta at Detroit 3 p.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Green Bay at San Francisco 5:30 p.m. NFL
AFL Premiership, Adelaide vs. North Melbourne 9 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Melbourne vs. Carlton 2 a.m. (Sat) FS1
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 284, Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi 6 p.m. Sho
BOXING
Fight Night, Tramaine Williams vs. Jetro Pabustan 7 p.m. CBSSN
MOTOR SPORTS
FIA Formula E, Seoul E-Prix, Race 1 11:30 p.m. CBSSN
SATURDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Everton 4:30 a.m. USA
Premier League, Man. City vs. Bournemouth 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Brentford vs. Manchester United 9:30 a.m. NBC
Serie A, AC Milan vs. Udinese 9:30 a.m. CBSSN
U-20 Women’s World Cup, Germany vs. N. Zealand 9:50 a.m. FS2
Spanish La Liga, Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano 11:30 a.m. ABC
MLS, Portland at Toronto 4:30 p.m. Root/Root+
U-20 Women’s World Cup, Costa Rica vs. Spain 6:50 p.m. FS2
Scottish Premier League, Kilmarnock vs. Celtic 4 a.m. (Sun) CBSSN
GOLF
DP World Tour/LPGA, World Invitational 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, St. Jude Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, St. Jude Championship noon NBC
U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals noon Golf
PGA Tour Champions, Boeing Classic 3 p.m. Golf
DP World Tour/LPGA, World Invitational 3:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS1
Saratoga Live noon FS2
Saratoga Live 3 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Texas 4 p.m. FOX
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, Kansas City at Chicago 10 a.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Indianapolis at Buffalo 1 p.m. NFL
CFL, BC at Calgary 4 p.m. ESPN2
NFL preseason, Seattle at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Dallas at Denver 6 p.m. NFL
AFL Premiership, Sydney vs. Collingwood 10 p.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Athletes Unlimited, Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo 10 a.m. ESPNU
Athletes Unlimited, Team Johansen vs. Team Moreno 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
SOFTBALL
Little League World Series, Game 17 10 a.m. ESPN2
Little League World Series, Game 18 1 p.m. ESPN2
Athletes Unlimited, Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney 3 p.m. ESPNU
Athletes Unlimited, Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Canada: Semifinals 10 a.m. Tennis
Billie Jean King Girls U-18, singles semifinal noon CBSSN
ATP/WTA, Canada: Semifinals 3 p.m. Tennis
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League playoffs 11 a.m. ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Richmond (VA) qualifying noon FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Richmond (VA) qualifying 2 p.m. USA
NASCAR Truck Series, Richmond (VA) 5 p.m. FS1
FIA Formula E, Seoul E-Prix, Race 2 11:30 p.m. CBSSN
ACTION SPORTS
Pickleball, Skechers Summer Championships 1 p.m. CBS
Ultimate Disc, AUDL playoffs: Philadelphia vs. DC 4 p.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Men’s college exhibition, Carleton vs. Kentucky 3 p.m. SEC
BOXING
Top Rank, Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa 7 p.m. ESPN
Listings are the most accurate available.
