SUNDAY

GOLF Time TV

PGA Tour, WGC - Match Play Semifinals 7 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Championship 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, WGC - Match Play Finals noon NBC

LPGA Tour, JTBC Classic 2 p.m. Golf

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Miami Open 8 a.m. Tennis

BASEBALL

College, Michigan at Nebraska 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Georgia at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC

MLB preseason, St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets 10 a.m. MLB

College, Virginia at Wake Forest 10 a.m. ESPNEWS

College, Army at Navy 11 a.m. CBSSN

College, Oregon St. at California noon Pac-12 (Ore)

College, Alabama at Mississippi St. noon SEC

MLB preseason, Chi. White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers 1 p.m. MLB

LACROSSE

Men’s college, Ohio St. at Rutgers 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Maryland at Penn St. 4 p.m. Big Ten

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 9:55 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR Cup Series, Circuit of the Americas 12:30 p.m. FOX

Formula 1, Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 3:30 p.m. ESPNEWS

BASKETBALL

NBA G League, Fort Wayne at Maine 10 a.m. NBATV

Men’s NCAA, Elite 8: Miami vs. Kansas 11:15 a.m. CBS

NBA G League, Grand Rapids at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. NBATV

Men’s NCAA, Elite 8: Saint Peter’s vs. N. Carolina 2 p.m. CBS

Women’s NCAA, Elite 8: Creighton vs. S. Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Charlotte at Brooklyn 4:30 p.m. NBATV

Women’s NCAA, Elite 8: Texas vs. Stanford 6 p.m. ESPN

SOCCER

FA Women’s Super League, Arsenal vs. Tottenham 10 a.m. NBC

MLS, Orlando City SC at Portland 1 p.m. ESPN

World Cup 2022 qualifying, U.S. vs. Panama 4 p.m. FS1

SOFTBALL

College, LSU at Arkansas 10 a.m. ESPN2

College, Tennessee at Florida 11 a.m. ESPNU

College, Arizona St. at Arizona 2 p.m. Pac-12

College, UCLA at Washington 4 p.m. ESPNU

HOCKEY

NHL, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders 11 a.m. TNT

Men’s NCAA Tournament, Minn. vs. W. Michigan 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s NCAA Tournament, Quinnipiac vs. Michigan 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races noon FS1

SAILING

SailGP: Mubadala U.S. Grand Prix 2 p.m. CBSSN

MONDAY

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Miami Open 8 a.m. Tennis

BASEBALL

MLB preseason, N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit 10 a.m. MLB

MLB preseason, Texas vs. Seattle 1 p.m. Root/Root+, MLB

MLB preseason, Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati 6 p.m. MLB

BASKETBALL

Women’s NCAA, Elite 8: Connecticut vs. NC State 4 p.m. ESPN

High school, Powerade JamFest 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

NBA, Golden State at Memphis 5 p.m. NBATV

Women’s NCAA, Elite 8: Michigan vs. Louisville 6 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Oklahoma City at Portland 7 p.m. Root+

SOFTBALL

College, LSU at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC

HOCKEY

Premier Hockey Federation Final 6 p.m. ESPN2

NHL, Seattle at Los Angeles 7:30 p.m. Root

