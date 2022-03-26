SUNDAY
GOLF Time TV
PGA Tour, WGC - Match Play Semifinals 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Championship 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, WGC - Match Play Finals noon NBC
LPGA Tour, JTBC Classic 2 p.m. Golf
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Miami Open 8 a.m. Tennis
BASEBALL
College, Michigan at Nebraska 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Georgia at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC
MLB preseason, St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets 10 a.m. MLB
College, Virginia at Wake Forest 10 a.m. ESPNEWS
College, Army at Navy 11 a.m. CBSSN
College, Oregon St. at California noon Pac-12 (Ore)
College, Alabama at Mississippi St. noon SEC
MLB preseason, Chi. White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers 1 p.m. MLB
LACROSSE
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Rutgers 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Maryland at Penn St. 4 p.m. Big Ten
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 9:55 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR Cup Series, Circuit of the Americas 12:30 p.m. FOX
Formula 1, Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 3:30 p.m. ESPNEWS
BASKETBALL
NBA G League, Fort Wayne at Maine 10 a.m. NBATV
Men’s NCAA, Elite 8: Miami vs. Kansas 11:15 a.m. CBS
NBA G League, Grand Rapids at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. NBATV
Men’s NCAA, Elite 8: Saint Peter’s vs. N. Carolina 2 p.m. CBS
Women’s NCAA, Elite 8: Creighton vs. S. Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Charlotte at Brooklyn 4:30 p.m. NBATV
Women’s NCAA, Elite 8: Texas vs. Stanford 6 p.m. ESPN
SOCCER
FA Women’s Super League, Arsenal vs. Tottenham 10 a.m. NBC
MLS, Orlando City SC at Portland 1 p.m. ESPN
World Cup 2022 qualifying, U.S. vs. Panama 4 p.m. FS1
SOFTBALL
College, LSU at Arkansas 10 a.m. ESPN2
College, Tennessee at Florida 11 a.m. ESPNU
College, Arizona St. at Arizona 2 p.m. Pac-12
College, UCLA at Washington 4 p.m. ESPNU
HOCKEY
NHL, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders 11 a.m. TNT
Men’s NCAA Tournament, Minn. vs. W. Michigan 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s NCAA Tournament, Quinnipiac vs. Michigan 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races noon FS1
SAILING
SailGP: Mubadala U.S. Grand Prix 2 p.m. CBSSN
MONDAY
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Miami Open 8 a.m. Tennis
BASEBALL
MLB preseason, N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit 10 a.m. MLB
MLB preseason, Texas vs. Seattle 1 p.m. Root/Root+, MLB
MLB preseason, Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati 6 p.m. MLB
BASKETBALL
Women’s NCAA, Elite 8: Connecticut vs. NC State 4 p.m. ESPN
High school, Powerade JamFest 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
NBA, Golden State at Memphis 5 p.m. NBATV
Women’s NCAA, Elite 8: Michigan vs. Louisville 6 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Oklahoma City at Portland 7 p.m. Root+
SOFTBALL
College, LSU at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC
HOCKEY
Premier Hockey Federation Final 6 p.m. ESPN2
NHL, Seattle at Los Angeles 7:30 p.m. Root
Listings are the most accurate available.
