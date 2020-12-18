SATURDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Southampton vs. Manchester City 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Everton vs. Arsenal 9:30 a.m. NBC
CONCACAF Champions League semifinal, Tigres UANL vs. CD Olimpia 5 p.m. FS2
CONCACAF Champions League semifinal, Club America vs. Los Angeles FC 7:30 p.m. FS2
Italian Serie A, Torino vs. Bologna 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Butler vs. Indiana 8:30 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Iowa vs. Gonzaga 9 a.m. CBS
Women’s college, Ole Miss at George Mason 9 a.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Louisville at Wisconsin 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Troy at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, North Carolina vs. Kentucky 11 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Western Kentucky at Alabama 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Purdue vs. Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Ole Miss at Dayton 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Portland at Oregon noon Pac-12
Men’s college, Jacksonville at Miami 12:30 p.m. Root
Men’s college, UCLA vs. Ohio St. 1:15 p.m. CBS
Men’s college, Delaware at La Salle 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Cal St. Northridge at California 2 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Oregon at Washington 2 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, Coppin St. at Virginia Tech 2:30 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Arizona vs. Stanford 4 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Cincinnati at Georgia 5 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Stanford at USC 6 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, St. Joseph’s at Villanova 6 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
College, Big Ten Championship, Ohio St. vs. Northwestern 9 a.m. FOX
College, Texas A&M at Tennessee 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Big 12 Championship, Oklahoma vs. Iowa St. 9 a.m. ABC
College, Washington St. at Utah 10:30 a.m. FS1
College, Air Force at Army noon CBSSN
College, Ole Miss at LSU 12:30 p.m. SEC
College, ACC Championship, Clemson vs. Notre Dame 1 p.m. ABC
College, Minnesota at Wisconsin 1 p.m. Big Ten
College, Mountain West Championship, Boise St. vs. San Jose St. 1:15 p.m. FOX
NFL, Buffalo at Denver 1:30 p.m. NFL
College, Illinois at Penn St. 2:30 p.m. FS1
College, Stanford at UCLA 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Michigan St. at Maryland 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, SEC Championship, Alabama vs. Florida 5 p.m. CBS
College, American Conference Championship, Tulsa at Cincinnati 5 p.m. ABC
NFL, Carolina at Green Bay 5:15 p.m. NFL
College, Arizona St. at Oregon St. 7:30 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Champions, PNC Championship 11:30 a.m. NBC
HOCKEY
College, Michigan St. at Notre Dame 3:30 p.m. NBCSN
BOXING
Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Reymart Gaballo 6 p.m. Sho
SUNDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City 6:10 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Manchester United vs. Leeds United 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, West Brom vs. Aston Villa 11:10 a.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Jackson St. at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Creighton at Connecticut 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Illinois at Rutgers 10 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Arizona at Utah 11 a.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Oral Roberts at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Marquette at Xavier 11 a.m. FS1
Women’s college, Purdue at Penn St. 11 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Youngstown St. at Northern Kentucky noon ESPN2
Women’s college, Arizona St. at Colorado 1 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Central Arkansas at Mississippi St. 1 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Nebraska at Indiana 1 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Providence at Seton Hall 1:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Georgetown at St. John’s 3:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Michigan St. at Northwestern 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Saint Louis at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Colorado vs. Washington 7 p.m. Pac-12
GOLF
LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship 9 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour Champions, PNC Championship noon NBC
FOOTBALL
NFL, San Francisco at Dallas 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Seattle at Washington 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, Kansas City at New Orleans 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, Cleveland at N.Y. Giants 5:20 p.m. NBC
