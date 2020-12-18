on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Southampton vs. Manchester City 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Everton vs. Arsenal 9:30 a.m. NBC

CONCACAF Champions League semifinal, Tigres UANL vs. CD Olimpia 5 p.m. FS2

CONCACAF Champions League semifinal, Club America vs. Los Angeles FC 7:30 p.m. FS2

Italian Serie A, Torino vs. Bologna 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Butler vs. Indiana 8:30 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Iowa vs. Gonzaga 9 a.m. CBS

Women’s college, Ole Miss at George Mason 9 a.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Louisville at Wisconsin 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Troy at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, North Carolina vs. Kentucky 11 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Western Kentucky at Alabama 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Purdue vs. Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Ole Miss at Dayton 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Portland at Oregon noon Pac-12

Men’s college, Jacksonville at Miami 12:30 p.m. Root

Men’s college, UCLA vs. Ohio St. 1:15 p.m. CBS

Men’s college, Delaware at La Salle 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Cal St. Northridge at California 2 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Oregon at Washington 2 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

Men’s college, Coppin St. at Virginia Tech 2:30 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Arizona vs. Stanford 4 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Cincinnati at Georgia 5 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Stanford at USC 6 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, St. Joseph’s at Villanova 6 p.m. FS1

FOOTBALL

College, Big Ten Championship, Ohio St. vs. Northwestern 9 a.m. FOX

College, Texas A&M at Tennessee 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Big 12 Championship, Oklahoma vs. Iowa St. 9 a.m. ABC

College, Washington St. at Utah 10:30 a.m. FS1

College, Air Force at Army noon CBSSN

College, Ole Miss at LSU 12:30 p.m. SEC

College, ACC Championship, Clemson vs. Notre Dame 1 p.m. ABC

College, Minnesota at Wisconsin 1 p.m. Big Ten

College, Mountain West Championship, Boise St. vs. San Jose St. 1:15 p.m. FOX

NFL, Buffalo at Denver 1:30 p.m. NFL

College, Illinois at Penn St. 2:30 p.m. FS1

College, Stanford at UCLA 4 p.m. ESPN

College, Michigan St. at Maryland 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, SEC Championship, Alabama vs. Florida 5 p.m. CBS

College, American Conference Championship, Tulsa at Cincinnati 5 p.m. ABC

NFL, Carolina at Green Bay 5:15 p.m. NFL

College, Arizona St. at Oregon St. 7:30 p.m. ESPN

GOLF

LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Champions, PNC Championship 11:30 a.m. NBC

HOCKEY

College, Michigan St. at Notre Dame 3:30 p.m. NBCSN

BOXING

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Reymart Gaballo 6 p.m. Sho

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City 6:10 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Manchester United vs. Leeds United 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, West Brom vs. Aston Villa 11:10 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Jackson St. at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Creighton at Connecticut 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Illinois at Rutgers 10 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Arizona at Utah 11 a.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Oral Roberts at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Marquette at Xavier 11 a.m. FS1

Women’s college, Purdue at Penn St. 11 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Youngstown St. at Northern Kentucky noon ESPN2

Women’s college, Arizona St. at Colorado 1 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Central Arkansas at Mississippi St. 1 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Nebraska at Indiana 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Providence at Seton Hall 1:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Georgetown at St. John’s 3:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Northwestern 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Saint Louis at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Colorado vs. Washington 7 p.m. Pac-12

GOLF

LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship 9 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour Champions, PNC Championship noon NBC

FOOTBALL

NFL, San Francisco at Dallas 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Seattle at Washington 10 a.m. FOX

NFL, Kansas City at New Orleans 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, Cleveland at N.Y. Giants 5:20 p.m. NBC

