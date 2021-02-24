THURSDAY
GOLF Time TV
PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, WGC - Workday Championship 10 a.m. Golf
BASKETBALL
NBA G League, Memphis Hustle vs. Santa Cruz Warriors noon ESPN2
Women’s college, Pittsburgh at NC State 1 p.m. Root
Women’s college, Michigan at Iowa 1:30 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Kentucky at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Nebraska at Illinois 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Santa Clara at Gonzaga 4 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Iowa at Michigan 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Western Kentucky at Houston 4 p.m. ESPN2
NBA, Dallas at Philadelphia 4 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Washington at Arizona St. 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, UCLA at Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Northwestern at Minnesota 6 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, San Francisco at BYU 6 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Michigan St. 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Southern Cal at Colorado 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Oregon at Stanford 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Boise St. at San Diego St. 6 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Arkansas at Auburn 6 p.m. SEC
NBA, New Orleans at Milwaukee 6:30 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Oregon St. at California 7 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, Washington St. at Arizona 8 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Pacific at Saint Mary’s (CA) 8 p.m. ESPN2
FRIDAY
GOLF
PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, WGC - Workday Championship 10 a.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula E 8:30 a.m. CBSSN
GYMNASTICS
Nastia Liukin Cup Gymnastics 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, LSU at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC
USA Gymnastics Winter Cup 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Auburn at Florida 5:30 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, California at Utah 6 p.m. Pac-12
BASKETBALL
NBA G League, Salt Lake City Stars vs. G League Ignite noon ESPN2
Men’s college, Bowling Green at Akron 4 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Richmond at Saint Louis 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, North Texas at Marshall 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Purdue at Penn St. 4 p.m. FS1
NBA, Indiana at Boston 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Southern Illinois at Loyola-Chicago 6 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Georgia St. at South Alabama 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Northern Iowa at Illinois St. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Nevada at Utah St. 6 p.m. FS1
NBA, Portland at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. ESPN, NBCSNW
Men’s college, Fresno St. at UNLV 8 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside 8 p.m. ESPN2
LACROSSE
College, Maryland at Penn St. 2:30 p.m. Big Ten
SWIMMING & DIVING
Women’s college, Pac-12 Championships 4:30 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
SOCCER
Premier League, Manchester City vs. West Ham United 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.
