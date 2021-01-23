on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

FA Women’s Super League, Tottenham Hotspur at Everton 6:30 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Rutgers at Indiana 9 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Davidson at Massachusetts 9 a.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Indiana at Northwestern 9 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Notre Dame at North Carolina 9 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, South Carolina at LSU 10 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Purdue at Michigan 11 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Kentucky at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Auburn at Alabama 11 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Marquette at Butler 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee St. 11 a.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Colorado at Arizona noon Pac-12

Women’s college, Florida at Ole Miss noon SEC

Women’s college, Michigan St. at Wisconsin 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Nevada at Wyoming 1 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Memphis at East Carolina 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Utah at Washington 1 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Washington at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Women’s college, Texas A&M at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Boston University at Lafayette 3 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, USC vs. Stanford 4 p.m. Pac-12

NBA, N.Y. Knicks at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW

Men’s college, San Diego St. at Air Force 7 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

NHL, Detroit at Chicago 9:30 a.m. NBC

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions noon NBC

PGA Tour, The American Express noon Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS1

TRACK AND FIELD

American Track League noon ESPN

FOOTBALL

NFL, NFC championship game, Tampa Bay at Green Bay 12:05 p.m. FOX

NFL, AFC championship game, Buffalo at Kansas City 3:40 p.m. CBS

MONDAY

GOLF

College, Southwestern Invitational 1:30 p.m. Golf

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Minnesota at Penn St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Maryland at Ohio St. 4 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Arkansas at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, St. John’s at Villanova 4 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Loyola-Chicago at Bradley 4 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Syracuse at Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, UNC-Greensboro at Furman 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Nebraska at Illinois 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Utah St. at UNLV 6 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Texas Tech at West Virginia 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at Iowa St. 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA, Oklahoma City at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW

Men’s college, Arizona St. at Arizona 8 p.m. ESPN2

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.