SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
FA Women’s Super League, Tottenham Hotspur at Everton 6:30 a.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Rutgers at Indiana 9 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Davidson at Massachusetts 9 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Indiana at Northwestern 9 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Notre Dame at North Carolina 9 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, South Carolina at LSU 10 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Purdue at Michigan 11 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Kentucky at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Auburn at Alabama 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Marquette at Butler 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee St. 11 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Colorado at Arizona noon Pac-12
Women’s college, Florida at Ole Miss noon SEC
Women’s college, Michigan St. at Wisconsin 1 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Nevada at Wyoming 1 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Memphis at East Carolina 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Utah at Washington 1 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Washington at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Women’s college, Texas A&M at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Boston University at Lafayette 3 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, USC vs. Stanford 4 p.m. Pac-12
NBA, N.Y. Knicks at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW
Men’s college, San Diego St. at Air Force 7 p.m. FS1
HOCKEY
NHL, Detroit at Chicago 9:30 a.m. NBC
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions noon NBC
PGA Tour, The American Express noon Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS1
TRACK AND FIELD
American Track League noon ESPN
FOOTBALL
NFL, NFC championship game, Tampa Bay at Green Bay 12:05 p.m. FOX
NFL, AFC championship game, Buffalo at Kansas City 3:40 p.m. CBS
MONDAY
GOLF
College, Southwestern Invitational 1:30 p.m. Golf
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Minnesota at Penn St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Maryland at Ohio St. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Arkansas at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, St. John’s at Villanova 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Loyola-Chicago at Bradley 4 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Syracuse at Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, UNC-Greensboro at Furman 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Nebraska at Illinois 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Utah St. at UNLV 6 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Texas Tech at West Virginia 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at Iowa St. 6 p.m. ESPN2
NBA, Oklahoma City at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW
Men’s college, Arizona St. at Arizona 8 p.m. ESPN2
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.
