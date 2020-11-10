WEDNESDAY
HORSE RACING Time TV
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
College, Eastern Michigan at Ball State 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, Toledo at Western Michigan 5 p.m. ESPN
College, Central Michigan at Northern Illinois 5 p.m. ESPNU
The Spring League, Blues vs. Generals 5 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
Korea, Teams TBA 1:25 a.m. (Thu) ESPN2
THURSDAY
SOCCER
UEFA Euro qualifying, Georgia vs. FYROM 8:45 a.m. ESPN2
UEFA Euro qualifying, Serbia vs. Scotland 11 a.m. ESPN2
Wales vs. United States 11:30 a.m. FS1
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2
GOLF
The Masters 10 a.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
High school, Lake Norman Christian (NC) vs. Oak Hill Academy (VA) 4 p.m. ESPN2
High school, Team Sizzle (MN) vs. Ypsi Prep (MI) 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
High school, Air Nado (NV) vs. CBC (CA) 7 p.m. ESPN2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 252, Patricio Pitbull vs. Pedro Carvalho 4 p.m. CBSSN
FOOTBALL
College, Colorado State at Boise State 5 p.m. FS1
NFL, Indianapolis at Tennessee 5:20 p.m. FOX, NFL
MOTOR SPORTS
NHRA, Pro Mod Series: Dallas 6 p.m. FS2
NHRA, Pro Mod Series: Houston 6:30 p.m. FS2
Formula 1, Turkish Grand Prix practice 3:55 a.m. ESPN2
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, World Finals 6:30 p.m. CBSSN
BASEBALL
Korea, KT Wiz at Doosan Bears 1:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPNN
