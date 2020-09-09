THURSDAY
CYCLING Time TV/Radio
Tour de France, Stage 12 3:30 a.m. NBCSN
GOLF
European Tour, Portugal Masters, 1st round 6 a.m. Golf
LPGA, ANA Inspiration, 1st round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Safeway Open, 1st round 1 p.m. Golf
LPGA, ANA Inspiration, 1st round 4 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Portugal Masters, 2nd round 3 a.m. (Fri) Golf
BASEBALL
MLB, Detroit at St. Louis 11 a.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 3 p.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 6:30 p.m. MLB
TENNIS
U.S. Open, men’s doubles final noon ESPN2
U.S. Open, women’s semifinal 4 p.m. ESPN2
U.S. Open, women’s semifinal 6 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
WNBA, New York vs. Indiana 4 p.m. CBSSN
NBA, L.A. Lakers vs. Houston 4 p.m. TNT
WNBA, Las Vegas vs. Minnesota 5 p.m. ESPNEWS
WNBA, Washington vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m. CBSSN
HOCKEY
NHL, Vegas vs. Dallas 5 p.m. NBCSN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Richmond (VA) 5 p.m. FS1
Formula 1, Tuscan Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN
FOOTBALL
NFL, Houston at Kansas City 5:20 p.m. NBC
AFL Premiership, Richmond vs. Geelong Cats 2:30 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2
FRIDAY
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 13 3:30 a.m. NBCSN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Tuscan Grand Prix practice 6 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Richmond (VA) 4 p.m. NBCSN
Formula 1, Tuscan Grand Prix practice 3 a.m. (Sat) ESPN
GOLF
European Tour, Portugal Masters, 2nd round 6 a.m. Golf
LPGA ANA Inspiration, 2nd round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Safeway Open, 2nd round 1 p.m. Golf
LPGA ANA Inspiration, 2nd round 4 p.m. Golf
TENNIS
U.S. Open, women’s doubles final 9 a.m. ESPN2
U.S. Open, men’s semifinals 1 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 2 p.m. MLB
MLB, Atlanta at Washington 3 p.m. FS1
MLB, Philadelphia at Miami 4:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Arizona 6:30 p.m. Root
MLB, L.A. Angels at Colorado 7 p.m. MLB
Korea, KIA Tigers at NC Dinos 12:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
BASKETBALL
NBA, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers 3:30 p.m. TNT
WNBA, Chicago vs. Dallas 5 p.m. CBSSN
NBA, Boston vs. Toronto 6 p.m. TNT
WNBA, Seattle vs. Phoenix 7 p.m. CBSSN
FOOTBALL
High school, Rabun Country (GA) vs. Prince Avenue Christian (GA) 5 p.m. ESPNU
AFL Premiership, North Melbourne vs. Fremantle 9 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Port Adelaide vs. Essendon midnight FS1
HOCKEY
NHL, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders 5 p.m. USA
