on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

CYCLING Time TV/Radio

Tour de France, Stage 12 3:30 a.m. NBCSN

GOLF

European Tour, Portugal Masters, 1st round 6 a.m. Golf

LPGA, ANA Inspiration, 1st round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Safeway Open, 1st round 1 p.m. Golf

LPGA, ANA Inspiration, 1st round 4 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Portugal Masters, 2nd round 3 a.m. (Fri) Golf

BASEBALL

MLB, Detroit at St. Louis 11 a.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 3 p.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 6:30 p.m. MLB

TENNIS

U.S. Open, men’s doubles final noon ESPN2

U.S. Open, women’s semifinal 4 p.m. ESPN2

U.S. Open, women’s semifinal 6 p.m. ESPN

BASKETBALL

WNBA, New York vs. Indiana 4 p.m. CBSSN

NBA, L.A. Lakers vs. Houston 4 p.m. TNT

WNBA, Las Vegas vs. Minnesota 5 p.m. ESPNEWS

WNBA, Washington vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m. CBSSN

HOCKEY

NHL, Vegas vs. Dallas 5 p.m. NBCSN

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Richmond (VA) 5 p.m. FS1

Formula 1, Tuscan Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN

FOOTBALL

NFL, Houston at Kansas City 5:20 p.m. NBC

AFL Premiership, Richmond vs. Geelong Cats 2:30 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

FRIDAY

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 13 3:30 a.m. NBCSN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Tuscan Grand Prix practice 6 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Richmond (VA) 4 p.m. NBCSN

Formula 1, Tuscan Grand Prix practice 3 a.m. (Sat) ESPN

GOLF

European Tour, Portugal Masters, 2nd round 6 a.m. Golf

LPGA ANA Inspiration, 2nd round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Safeway Open, 2nd round 1 p.m. Golf

LPGA ANA Inspiration, 2nd round 4 p.m. Golf

TENNIS

U.S. Open, women’s doubles final 9 a.m. ESPN2

U.S. Open, men’s semifinals 1 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 2 p.m. MLB

MLB, Atlanta at Washington 3 p.m. FS1

MLB, Philadelphia at Miami 4:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Arizona 6:30 p.m. Root

MLB, L.A. Angels at Colorado 7 p.m. MLB

Korea, KIA Tigers at NC Dinos 12:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

BASKETBALL

NBA, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers 3:30 p.m. TNT

WNBA, Chicago vs. Dallas 5 p.m. CBSSN

NBA, Boston vs. Toronto 6 p.m. TNT

WNBA, Seattle vs. Phoenix 7 p.m. CBSSN

FOOTBALL

High school, Rabun Country (GA) vs. Prince Avenue Christian (GA) 5 p.m. ESPNU

AFL Premiership, North Melbourne vs. Fremantle 9 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Port Adelaide vs. Essendon midnight FS1

HOCKEY

NHL, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders 5 p.m. USA

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.