THURSDAY

GOLF Time TV

DP World Tour, Catalunya Championship 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Mexico Open at Vidanta 12:30 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, Palos Verdes Championship 3:30 p.m. Golf

BASEBALL

MLB, Colorado at Philadelphia 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Tampa Bay 10 a.m. Root/Root+

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

College, Alabama at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC

College, Texas A&M at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. ESPNU

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

Premier League, Manchester United vs. Chelsea 11:45 a.m. USA

CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship, Canada vs. Jamaica 3:50 p.m. FS2

LACROSSE

Women’s college, Johns Hopkins at Penn St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s College Lacrosse, Rutgers at Ohio St. 5 p.m. Big Ten

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs, Philadelphia at Toronto 4 p.m. NBATV

NBA playoffs, Phoenix at New Orleans 4:30 p.m. TNT

NBA playoffs, Dallas at Utah 7 p.m. TNT

SOFTBALL

College, Oklahoma St. at Florida St. 4 p.m. ESPN2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Professional Fighters League, Featherweights & Heavyweights 6 p.m. ESPN2

FRIDAY

GOLF

DP World Tour, Catalunya Championship 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Mexico Open at Vidanta 12:30 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, Palos Verdes Championship 3:30 p.m. Golf

BASEBALL

College, Oregon St. at Utah 10 a.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

College, Delaware St. at Norfolk St. noon ESPNU

MLB, Seattle at Miami 3:30 p.m. Root

College, Auburn at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC

College, Iowa at Nebraska 5 p.m. Big Ten

College, Dallas Baptist at Illinois St. 5 p.m. ESPNU

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dover (DE) qualifying noon FS1

NHRA, Four-Wide Nationals qualifying 4 p.m. FS1

LACROSSE

Men’s college, Lehigh at Loyola (Md.) 3 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Connecticut at Georgetown 3:30 p.m. FS2

SOFTBALL

College, Minnesota at Michigan 3 p.m. Big Ten

College, Oregon St. at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs, Memphis at Minnesota TBD ESPN

NBA playoffs, Golden State at Denver (if nec.) TBD ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL, San Jose at Seattle 7 p.m. Root/Root+

SOCCER

NWSL Challenge Cup, North Carolina at Angel City 7 p.m. CBSSN

FA Women’s Super League, Manchester City vs. Brighton 3:30 a.m. (Sat) CNBC

Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Liverpool 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA

