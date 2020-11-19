FRIDAY
HORSE RACING Time TV
America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, RSM Classic 10 a.m. Golf
European Tour, Joburg Open 2 a.m. (Sat) Golf
TENNIS
ATP, Nitto ATP Finals noon ESPN2
HOCKEY
College, Penn State at Minnesota 1 p.m. Big Ten
FOOTBALL
College, Syracuse at Louisville 4 p.m. ESPN
High school, TRU Prep (FL) vs. IMG Academy (FL) 4 p.m. ESPNU
College, Purdue at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic 5 p.m. CBSSN
College, New Mexico at Air Force 6:30 p.m. FS1
High school, Hamilton (AZ) vs. Chandler (AZ) 7 p.m. ESPNU
SOCCER
MLS, Montreal at New England 3:30 p.m. FS1
MLS, Inter Miami at Nashville 6 p.m. ESPN2
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause 4 p.m. CBSSN
BASEBALL
KBO playoffs, NC Dinos at Doosan Bears 8:55 p.m. ESPNEWS
SATURDAY
TENNIS
ATP, Nitto ATP Finals 6 a.m. ESPNEWS
SOCCER
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City 9:30 a.m. NBC
FOOTBALL
College, Clemson at Florida State 9 a.m. ABC
College, Indiana at Ohio State 9 a.m. FOX
College, Georgia Southern at Army 9 a.m. CBSSN
College, Florida at Vanderbilt 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Arkansas State at Texas State 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, LSU at Arkansas 9 a.m. SEC
College, Illinois at Nebraska 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Wisconsin at Northwestern 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, San Diego State at Nevada 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Iowa at Penn State 12:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Cincinnati at UCF 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, UCLA at Oregon 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, California at Oregon State 12:30 p.m. FS1
College, Georgia State at South Alabama 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Kansas State at Iowa State 1 p.m. FOX
College, Abilene Christian at Virginia 1 p.m. Root
College, Kentucky at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC
College, San Jose State at Fresno State 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, Tennessee at Auburn 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Michigan at Rutgers 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Liberty at NC State 4:30 p.m. Root
College, Mississippi State at Georgia 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, Arizona at Washington 5 p.m. FOX
College, USC at Utah 7:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Washington State at Stanford 7:30 p.m. FS1
College, Boise State at Hawaii 8 p.m. CBSSN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, RSM Classic 10 a.m. Golf
European Tour, Joburg Open 2 a.m. (Sun) Golf
BOXING
PBC Fight Night, Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada 4 p.m. FS1
