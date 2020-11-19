on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

HORSE RACING Time TV

America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, RSM Classic 10 a.m. Golf

European Tour, Joburg Open 2 a.m. (Sat) Golf

TENNIS

ATP, Nitto ATP Finals noon ESPN2

HOCKEY

College, Penn State at Minnesota 1 p.m. Big Ten

FOOTBALL

College, Syracuse at Louisville 4 p.m. ESPN

High school, TRU Prep (FL) vs. IMG Academy (FL) 4 p.m. ESPNU

College, Purdue at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic 5 p.m. CBSSN

College, New Mexico at Air Force 6:30 p.m. FS1

High school, Hamilton (AZ) vs. Chandler (AZ) 7 p.m. ESPNU

SOCCER

MLS, Montreal at New England 3:30 p.m. FS1

MLS, Inter Miami at Nashville 6 p.m. ESPN2

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause 4 p.m. CBSSN

BASEBALL

KBO playoffs, NC Dinos at Doosan Bears 8:55 p.m. ESPNEWS

SATURDAY

TENNIS

ATP, Nitto ATP Finals 6 a.m. ESPNEWS

SOCCER

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City 9:30 a.m. NBC

FOOTBALL

College, Clemson at Florida State 9 a.m. ABC

College, Indiana at Ohio State 9 a.m. FOX

College, Georgia Southern at Army 9 a.m. CBSSN

College, Florida at Vanderbilt 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Arkansas State at Texas State 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, LSU at Arkansas 9 a.m. SEC

College, Illinois at Nebraska 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Wisconsin at Northwestern 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, San Diego State at Nevada 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, Iowa at Penn State 12:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, Cincinnati at UCF 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, UCLA at Oregon 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, California at Oregon State 12:30 p.m. FS1

College, Georgia State at South Alabama 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Kansas State at Iowa State 1 p.m. FOX

College, Abilene Christian at Virginia 1 p.m. Root

College, Kentucky at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC

College, San Jose State at Fresno State 4 p.m. CBSSN

College, Tennessee at Auburn 4 p.m. ESPN

College, Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, Michigan at Rutgers 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, Liberty at NC State 4:30 p.m. Root

College, Mississippi State at Georgia 4:30 p.m. SEC

College, Arizona at Washington 5 p.m. FOX

College, USC at Utah 7:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Washington State at Stanford 7:30 p.m. FS1

College, Boise State at Hawaii 8 p.m. CBSSN

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, RSM Classic 10 a.m. Golf

European Tour, Joburg Open 2 a.m. (Sun) Golf

BOXING

PBC Fight Night, Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada 4 p.m. FS1

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.