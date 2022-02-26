on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, West Ham United vs. Wolves 6 a.m. USA

MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta United noon FS1

MLS, New York City FC at LA Galaxy 2 p.m. ESPN

ACTION SPORTS

Pickleball, PPA Indoor National Championships 7 a.m. Tennis

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Connecticut at Georgetown 9 a.m. CBS

Women’s college, Louisville at Notre Dame 9 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Missouri at Florida 9 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, DePaul at Creighton 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, SMU at Houston 9:30 a.m. ESPN

NBA, Philadelphia at New York 10 a.m. ABC

Women’s college, Oklahoma St. at West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Illinois at Michigan 11 a.m. CBS

Women’s college, Providence at Connecticut 11 a.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, LSU at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, South Carolina at Ole Miss 11 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Ohio St. at Michigan St. 11:30 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Wichita St. at Memphis 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, George Wash. at George Mason 11:30 a.m. USA

Men’s college, Tulane at Temple noon ESPNU

NBA, Utah at Phoenix 12:30 p.m. ABC

Men’s college, Ohio St. at Maryland 1 p.m. CBS

Men’s college, E. Tennessee St. at UNC-Greensboro 1 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Michigan at Iowa 1 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Auburn at Kentucky 1 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Northwestern at Nebraska 1:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, St. John’s at DePaul 2 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Montana St. at Montana 2 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Indiana at Minnesota 3 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Arkansas at Mississippi St. 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Nebraska at Penn St. 4 p.m. Big Ten

NBA, Dallas at Golden State 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Denver at Portland 6 p.m. Root+

NBA, New Orleans at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

IndyCar, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (FL) 9:30 a.m. NBC

NASCAR Cup Series, Fontana (CA) 12:30 p.m. FOX

NHRA, Arizona Nationals 4 p.m. FS1

GOLF

PGA Tour, Honda Classic 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Honda Classic noon NBC

PGA Tour Champions, Cologuard Classic noon Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

GYMNASTICS

Women’s college, Washington at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, California at Arizona St. 4 p.m. Pac-12

TRACK AND FIELD

USA Track and Field Indoor Championships, Day 2 2 p.m. CNBC

HOCKEY

NHL, Seattle at San Jose 7 p.m. Root

MONDAY

GOLF

Women’s college, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate 11:30 a.m. Golf

SOCCER

Women’s CONCACAF U-20 Championship, Cuba vs. Jamaica 11:50 a.m. FS2

Women’s CONCACAF U-20 Championship, Guyana vs. Mexico 2:50 p.m. FS2

BASEBALL

College, St. John’s at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Syracuse at North Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Baylor at Iowa St. 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Northwestern at Iowa 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, San Diego St. at Wyoming 6 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Baylor at Texas 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Kansas St. at Texas Tech 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Jackson St. at Prairie View A&M 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, New Mexico at Fresno St. 7 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, UCLA at Washington 8 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Washington St. at Oregon St. 8 p.m. ESPNU

