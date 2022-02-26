SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, West Ham United vs. Wolves 6 a.m. USA
MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta United noon FS1
MLS, New York City FC at LA Galaxy 2 p.m. ESPN
ACTION SPORTS
Pickleball, PPA Indoor National Championships 7 a.m. Tennis
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Connecticut at Georgetown 9 a.m. CBS
Women’s college, Louisville at Notre Dame 9 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Missouri at Florida 9 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, DePaul at Creighton 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, SMU at Houston 9:30 a.m. ESPN
NBA, Philadelphia at New York 10 a.m. ABC
Women’s college, Oklahoma St. at West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Illinois at Michigan 11 a.m. CBS
Women’s college, Providence at Connecticut 11 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, LSU at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, South Carolina at Ole Miss 11 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Ohio St. at Michigan St. 11:30 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Wichita St. at Memphis 11:30 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, George Wash. at George Mason 11:30 a.m. USA
Men’s college, Tulane at Temple noon ESPNU
NBA, Utah at Phoenix 12:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Maryland 1 p.m. CBS
Men’s college, E. Tennessee St. at UNC-Greensboro 1 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Michigan at Iowa 1 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Auburn at Kentucky 1 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Northwestern at Nebraska 1:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, St. John’s at DePaul 2 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Montana St. at Montana 2 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Indiana at Minnesota 3 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Arkansas at Mississippi St. 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Nebraska at Penn St. 4 p.m. Big Ten
NBA, Dallas at Golden State 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Denver at Portland 6 p.m. Root+
NBA, New Orleans at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
IndyCar, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (FL) 9:30 a.m. NBC
NASCAR Cup Series, Fontana (CA) 12:30 p.m. FOX
NHRA, Arizona Nationals 4 p.m. FS1
GOLF
PGA Tour, Honda Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Honda Classic noon NBC
PGA Tour Champions, Cologuard Classic noon Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races noon FS2
GYMNASTICS
Women’s college, Washington at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, California at Arizona St. 4 p.m. Pac-12
TRACK AND FIELD
USA Track and Field Indoor Championships, Day 2 2 p.m. CNBC
HOCKEY
NHL, Seattle at San Jose 7 p.m. Root
MONDAY
GOLF
Women’s college, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate 11:30 a.m. Golf
SOCCER
Women’s CONCACAF U-20 Championship, Cuba vs. Jamaica 11:50 a.m. FS2
Women’s CONCACAF U-20 Championship, Guyana vs. Mexico 2:50 p.m. FS2
BASEBALL
College, St. John’s at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Syracuse at North Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Baylor at Iowa St. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Northwestern at Iowa 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, San Diego St. at Wyoming 6 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Baylor at Texas 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Kansas St. at Texas Tech 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Jackson St. at Prairie View A&M 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, New Mexico at Fresno St. 7 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, UCLA at Washington 8 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Washington St. at Oregon St. 8 p.m. ESPNU
Listings are the most accurate available.
