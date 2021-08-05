on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

TOKYO OLYMPICS Time TV

Women’s Volleyball, Second Semifinal 5 a.m. USA

Women’s Marathon 3 p.m. USA

Women’s Golf, Final Round 3:30 p.m. Golf

Track and Field; Marathon; Diving; Basketball 5 p.m. NBC

Beach Volleyball 6 p.m. CNBC

Diving 6 p.m. USA

Beach Volleyball 7:30 p.m. CNBC

Rhythmic Gymnastics 7:40 p.m. USA

Baseball, TBD vs. Dominican Republic 8:30 p.m. CNBC

Men’s Volleyball, Bronze Medal Match 9:30 p.m. USA

Diving 11:30 p.m. USA

Women’s Basketball, Bronze Medal Game midnight CNBC

Women’s Water Polo, Gold Medal Match 12:30 a.m. USA

Men’s Basketball, Bronze Medal Game 4 a.m. USA

Men’s Soccer, Gold Medal Match, Brazil vs. Spain 4:30 a.m. NBCSN

GOLF

PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship 7 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, St. Jude Invitational 9 a.m. Golf

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

MLB, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 4 p.m. Root

MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB

LACROSSE

Athletes Unlimited, Team Arsenault vs. Team Wood 2 p.m. CBSSN

Athletes Unlimited, Team Read vs. Team Ohlmiller 5 p.m. FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

ARCA, Watkins Glen 3 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

NBA Summer League, San Antonio vs. Memphis 4 p.m. ESPNU

NBA Summer League, Jazz Blue vs. Jazz White 6 p.m. ESPNU

ACTION SPORTS

Cornhole, ACL World Championships, Day 1 6 p.m. ESPN2

FOOTBALL

CFL, BC at Saskatchewan 6 p.m. ESPNews

AFL Premiership, Richmond vs. North Melbourne 11:30 p.m. FS1

AFL Premiership, Adelaide vs. Port Adelaide 2:30 a.m. FS1

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, Long Live Cowboys Classic 8 p.m. CBSSN

SOCCER

Scottish Premier League, Dundee United vs. Rangers 4:30 a.m. (Sat) CBSSN

SATURDAY

TOKYO OLYMPICS

Volleyball; Handball; Beach Volleyball; Equestrian; Rhythmic Gymnastics; Artistic Swimming 5 a.m. NBC

Baseball, Gold Medal Game 6:30 a.m. USA

Men’s Marathon 3 p.m. USA

Marathon; Track and Field; Diving; Basketball 5 p.m. NBC

Women’s Volleyball, Bronze Medal Match 5:30 p.m. USA

Women’s Handball, Bronze Medal Match 7 p.m. CNBC

Rhythmic Gymnastics 7 p.m. USA

Men’s Water Polo, Bronze Medal Match 9:30 p.m. CNBC

Women’s Volleyball, Gold Medal Game 9:30 p.m. USA

Women’s Volleyball, Gold Medal Game 10:30 p.m. NBC

Boxing 10:50 p.m. CNBC

Men’s Water Polo, Gold Medal Match 12:30 a.m. USA

Women’s Handball, Gold Medal Match 1:45 a.m. USA

SOCCER

Friendly, Aston Villa vs. Sevilla 6:55 a.m. ESPN2

MLS, Real Salt Lake at Portland 7:30 p.m. Root

BASKETBALL

BIG3 9 a.m. CBS

GOLF

PGA Tour, St. Jude Invitational 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, St. Jude Invitational 11 a.m. CBS

U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship 3 p.m. Golf

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS2

Hambletonian Stakes 2:30 p.m. CBSSN

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) 9:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) 1 p.m. CNBC

BASEBALL

MLB, Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB, Root

MLB, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia 1 p.m. FS1

MLB, Arizona at San Diego 5:30 p.m. FS1

FOOTBALL

CFL, Ottawa at Edmonton 7 p.m. ESPN2

Listings are the most accurate available.

