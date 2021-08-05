FRIDAY
TOKYO OLYMPICS Time TV
Women’s Volleyball, Second Semifinal 5 a.m. USA
Women’s Marathon 3 p.m. USA
Women’s Golf, Final Round 3:30 p.m. Golf
Track and Field; Marathon; Diving; Basketball 5 p.m. NBC
Beach Volleyball 6 p.m. CNBC
Diving 6 p.m. USA
Beach Volleyball 7:30 p.m. CNBC
Rhythmic Gymnastics 7:40 p.m. USA
Baseball, TBD vs. Dominican Republic 8:30 p.m. CNBC
Men’s Volleyball, Bronze Medal Match 9:30 p.m. USA
Diving 11:30 p.m. USA
Women’s Basketball, Bronze Medal Game midnight CNBC
Women’s Water Polo, Gold Medal Match 12:30 a.m. USA
Men’s Basketball, Bronze Medal Game 4 a.m. USA
Men’s Soccer, Gold Medal Match, Brazil vs. Spain 4:30 a.m. NBCSN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, St. Jude Invitational 9 a.m. Golf
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
MLB, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 4 p.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
LACROSSE
Athletes Unlimited, Team Arsenault vs. Team Wood 2 p.m. CBSSN
Athletes Unlimited, Team Read vs. Team Ohlmiller 5 p.m. FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
ARCA, Watkins Glen 3 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA Summer League, San Antonio vs. Memphis 4 p.m. ESPNU
NBA Summer League, Jazz Blue vs. Jazz White 6 p.m. ESPNU
ACTION SPORTS
Cornhole, ACL World Championships, Day 1 6 p.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
CFL, BC at Saskatchewan 6 p.m. ESPNews
AFL Premiership, Richmond vs. North Melbourne 11:30 p.m. FS1
AFL Premiership, Adelaide vs. Port Adelaide 2:30 a.m. FS1
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Long Live Cowboys Classic 8 p.m. CBSSN
SOCCER
Scottish Premier League, Dundee United vs. Rangers 4:30 a.m. (Sat) CBSSN
SATURDAY
TOKYO OLYMPICS
Volleyball; Handball; Beach Volleyball; Equestrian; Rhythmic Gymnastics; Artistic Swimming 5 a.m. NBC
Baseball, Gold Medal Game 6:30 a.m. USA
Men’s Marathon 3 p.m. USA
Marathon; Track and Field; Diving; Basketball 5 p.m. NBC
Women’s Volleyball, Bronze Medal Match 5:30 p.m. USA
Women’s Handball, Bronze Medal Match 7 p.m. CNBC
Rhythmic Gymnastics 7 p.m. USA
Men’s Water Polo, Bronze Medal Match 9:30 p.m. CNBC
Women’s Volleyball, Gold Medal Game 9:30 p.m. USA
Women’s Volleyball, Gold Medal Game 10:30 p.m. NBC
Boxing 10:50 p.m. CNBC
Men’s Water Polo, Gold Medal Match 12:30 a.m. USA
Women’s Handball, Gold Medal Match 1:45 a.m. USA
SOCCER
Friendly, Aston Villa vs. Sevilla 6:55 a.m. ESPN2
MLS, Real Salt Lake at Portland 7:30 p.m. Root
BASKETBALL
BIG3 9 a.m. CBS
GOLF
PGA Tour, St. Jude Invitational 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, St. Jude Invitational 11 a.m. CBS
U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship 3 p.m. Golf
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
Hambletonian Stakes 2:30 p.m. CBSSN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) 9:30 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) 1 p.m. CNBC
BASEBALL
MLB, Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB, Root
MLB, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia 1 p.m. FS1
MLB, Arizona at San Diego 5:30 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
CFL, Ottawa at Edmonton 7 p.m. ESPN2
Listings are the most accurate available.
