FRIDAY
SOCCER Time TV
International friendly, Japan vs. United States 5 a.m. ESPN2
UEFA Nations League, Georgia vs. Macedonia 9 a.m. FS2
UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. Hungary 11:30 a.m. FS1
Women’s college, Stanford at USC 2 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Washington St. at Oregon St. 6 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
Women’s College, California at UCLA 8 p.m. Pac-12
FA Women’s Super League, Arsenal vs. Tottenham 3:30 a.m. (Sat) CBSSN
TENNIS
Laver Cup, Day 1: day session 5 a.m. Tennis
Laver Cup, Day 1: night session 11 a.m. Tennis
GOLF
Presidents Cup, Day 2 8:30 a.m. Golf
Presidents Cup, Day 3 4 a.m. (Sat) Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
High school, IMG Academy (Fla.) at Central (Ala.) 3 p.m. ESPNU
College, Virginia at Syracuse 4 p.m. ESPN
CFL, Hamilton at Montreal 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Nevada at Air Force 5 p.m. FS1
College, Boise St. at Texas-El Paso 6 p.m. CBSSN
AFL Women’s Premiership, Richmond vs. Brisbane 6 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership Final, Geelong vs. Sydney 9:30 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
MLB, Seattle at Kansas City 5 p.m. Root/Root+
BOXING
Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceição 7 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
FIBA Women’s World Cup, United States vs. China 9:30 p.m. ESPN2
SATURDAY
GOLF
Presidents Cup, Day 3: Four-Ball 5 a.m. NBC
LPGA Tour, NW Arkansas Championship 9 a.m. Golf
Presidents Cup, Day 3: Foursomes 10 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour Champions, PURE Insurance Championship noon Golf
SOCCER
UEFA Nations League, Armenia vs. Ukraine 6 a.m. FS2
UEFA Nations League, Slovenia vs. Norway 9 a.m. FS2
UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic vs. Portugal 11:30 a.m. FS2
Women’s D1 France, Paris Saint Germain vs. FC Fleury 91 3:30 a.m. (Sat) CBSSN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Texas qualifying 7:30 a.m. USA
NASCAR Cup Series, Texas qualifying 9:30 a.m. USA
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Texas 12:30 p.m. USA
FOOTBALL
College, Clemson at Wake Forest 9 a.m. ABC
College, Maryland at Michigan 9 a.m. FOX
College, Central Michigan at Penn St. 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Buffalo at Eastern Michigan 9 a.m. CBSSN
College, Missouri at Auburn 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Baylor at Iowa St. 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, TCU at SMU 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Bowling Green at Mississippi St. 9 a.m. SEC
College, Duke at Kansas 9 a.m. FS1
College, UCLA at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12
College, Notre Dame at North Carolina 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Florida at Tennessee 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Minnesota at Michigan St. 12:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Florida Int’l at Western Kentucky 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Texas at Texas Tech 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Indiana at Cincinnati 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Toledo at San Diego St. 12:30 p.m. FS1
College, Oregon at Washington St. 1 p.m. FOX
College, Georgia Tech at UCF 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, Tulsa at Ole Miss 1 p.m. SEC
College, Arizona at California 2:30 p.m. Pac-12
College, UNLV at Utah St. 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, Arkansas vs. Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Northern Illinois at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Marshall at Troy 4 p.m. NFL
College, Iowa at Rutgers 4 p.m. FS1
College, Wisconsin at Ohio St. 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Florida Atlantic at Purdue 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Charlotte at South Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Vanderbilt at Alabama 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, Kansas St. at Oklahoma 5 p.m. FOX
College, USC at Oregon St. 6:30 p.m. Pac-12
College, Wyoming at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN2
College, Utah at Arizona St. 7:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Stanford at Washington 7:30 p.m. FS1
College, Western Michigan at San Jose St. 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s AFL, Adelaide vs. Greater Western Sydney 10 p.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, Boston at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 2 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Kansas City 4 p.m. Root/Root+
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
TENNIS
Laver Cup, Day 2: night session 11 a.m. Tennis
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS2
