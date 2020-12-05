SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Women’s Super League, Everton vs. Manchester City 6:30 a.m. NBCSN
MLS playoffs, New England at Columbus noon ABC
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, South Carolina at Iowa St. 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Villanova at Texas 10 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Missouri at Wichita St. 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Grambling St. at Texas Tech 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Utah at Oregon 11 a.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Stetson at Florida 11 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Stony Brook at St. John’s 11:30 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Xavier at Cincinnati noon ESPN
Men’s college, UCF at Michigan 1 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Oklahoma at TCU 1 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Indiana at Kentucky 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Wyoming at Oregon St. 1 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, West Virginia at Georgetown 1:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Kentucky at Georgia Tech 2 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Baylor at Arkansas 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Western Michigan at Michigan St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, DePaul at Iowa St. 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Louisiana Tech at LSU 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Seton Hall at Penn St. 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, California at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Colorado at Oregon St. 5 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
Women’s college, Texas A&M at Texas 5:30 p.m. ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Sakhir Grand Prix 9:05 a.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
NFL, Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, N.Y. Giants at Seattle 1 p.m. FOX
NFL, New England at L.A. Chargers 1:25 p.m. CBS
College, Washington St. at USC 4:30 p.m. FS1
NFL, Denver at Kansas City 5:20 p.m. NBC
GOLF
PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic 10 a.m. NBC
LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 10 a.m. Golf
MONDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Southampton 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
MLS playoffs, Minnesota United at Seattle 6:30 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
NFL, Washington at Pittsburgh 2 p.m. FOX
NFL, Buffalo vs. San Francisco 5:15 p.m. ABC, ESPN
BASKETBALL
xWomen’s college, Florida Atlantic at Florida 5 p.m. SEC
xMen’s college, Northern Arizona at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12
