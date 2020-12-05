on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Women’s Super League, Everton vs. Manchester City 6:30 a.m. NBCSN

MLS playoffs, New England at Columbus noon ABC

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, South Carolina at Iowa St. 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Villanova at Texas 10 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Missouri at Wichita St. 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Grambling St. at Texas Tech 11 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Utah at Oregon 11 a.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Stetson at Florida 11 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Stony Brook at St. John’s 11:30 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Xavier at Cincinnati noon ESPN

Men’s college, UCF at Michigan 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Oklahoma at TCU 1 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Indiana at Kentucky 1 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Wyoming at Oregon St. 1 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, West Virginia at Georgetown 1:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Kentucky at Georgia Tech 2 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Baylor at Arkansas 3 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Western Michigan at Michigan St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, DePaul at Iowa St. 3 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Louisiana Tech at LSU 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Seton Hall at Penn St. 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, California at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Colorado at Oregon St. 5 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

Women’s college, Texas A&M at Texas 5:30 p.m. ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Sakhir Grand Prix 9:05 a.m. ESPN2

FOOTBALL

NFL, Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, N.Y. Giants at Seattle 1 p.m. FOX

NFL, New England at L.A. Chargers 1:25 p.m. CBS

College, Washington St. at USC 4:30 p.m. FS1

NFL, Denver at Kansas City 5:20 p.m. NBC

GOLF

PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic 10 a.m. NBC

LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 10 a.m. Golf

MONDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Southampton 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

MLS playoffs, Minnesota United at Seattle 6:30 p.m. FS1

FOOTBALL

NFL, Washington at Pittsburgh 2 p.m. FOX

NFL, Buffalo vs. San Francisco 5:15 p.m. ABC, ESPN

BASKETBALL

xWomen’s college, Florida Atlantic at Florida 5 p.m. SEC

xMen’s college, Northern Arizona at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.