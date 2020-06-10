THURSDAY
HORSE RACING Time TV/Radio America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge 1 p.m. Golf
BOXING
Jessie Magdaleno vs. Yenifel Vicente 4 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
Korea, KT Wiz at Samsung Lions 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN
FRIDAY
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS2
SOCCER
Germany, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. RB Leipzig 11:30 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge 1 p.m. Golf
FOOTBALL
Australia, Fremantle Dockers vs. Brisbane Lions 8:30 p.m. FS2
Australia,
Port Adelaide Power vs. Adelaide Crows 2:30 a.m. (Sat) FS1
BASEBALL
Korea, KIA Tigers at SK Wyverns 12:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN
