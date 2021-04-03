on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur 6 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Fulham 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 11:25 a.m. NBCSN

HOCKEY

NHL, Detroit at Tampa Bay 9 a.m. NBC

NHL, Dallas at Carolina 4 p.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

College, Tennessee at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC

College, Wake Forest at Louisville 9:30 a.m. ESPN2

MLB, Atlanta at Philadelphia 10 a.m. ESPN

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels 5:30 p.m. ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour, Texas Open 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Texas Open 11:30 a.m. NBC

LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration 2 p.m. Golf

TENNIS

Miami Open, men’s singles final 10 a.m. Tennis

Miami Open, women’s doubles final 12:30 p.m. Tennis

SOFTBALL

College, Indiana at Iowa noon Big Ten

College, Florida at Georgia noon SEC

College, Illinois at Wisconsin 2 p.m. Big Ten

BASKETBALL

NBA, L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers 12:30 p.m. ABC

Men’s college, 3X3U National Championship 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s NCAA Tournament final, Arizona vs. Stanford 3 p.m. ESPN

LACROSSE

Women’s college, USC at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Championship Tour: Newcastle Cup 2 p.m. FS2

MONDAY

TENNIS

WTA, Volvo Car Open 7 a.m. Tennis

WTA, Volvo Car Open 4 p.m. Tennis

WINTER SPORTS

World Men’s Curling Championship, United States vs. Canada 8 a.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

MLB, Minnesota at Detroit 10 a.m. ESPN

MLB, Kansas City at Cleveland 1 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Tampa Bay at Boston 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Chicago White Sox at Seattle 7 p.m. ESPN, Root

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Championship Tour: Newcastle Cup 2:30 p.m. FS2

SOFTBALL

College, Florida at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

BASKETBALL

Men’s NCAA Tournament final, Baylor vs. Gonzaga 6 p.m. CBS

