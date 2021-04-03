SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur 6 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Fulham 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 11:25 a.m. NBCSN
HOCKEY
NHL, Detroit at Tampa Bay 9 a.m. NBC
NHL, Dallas at Carolina 4 p.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
College, Tennessee at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC
College, Wake Forest at Louisville 9:30 a.m. ESPN2
MLB, Atlanta at Philadelphia 10 a.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels 5:30 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Texas Open 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Texas Open 11:30 a.m. NBC
LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration 2 p.m. Golf
TENNIS
Miami Open, men’s singles final 10 a.m. Tennis
Miami Open, women’s doubles final 12:30 p.m. Tennis
SOFTBALL
College, Indiana at Iowa noon Big Ten
College, Florida at Georgia noon SEC
College, Illinois at Wisconsin 2 p.m. Big Ten
BASKETBALL
NBA, L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers 12:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, 3X3U National Championship 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s NCAA Tournament final, Arizona vs. Stanford 3 p.m. ESPN
LACROSSE
Women’s college, USC at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Championship Tour: Newcastle Cup 2 p.m. FS2
MONDAY
TENNIS
WTA, Volvo Car Open 7 a.m. Tennis
WTA, Volvo Car Open 4 p.m. Tennis
WINTER SPORTS
World Men’s Curling Championship, United States vs. Canada 8 a.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
MLB, Minnesota at Detroit 10 a.m. ESPN
MLB, Kansas City at Cleveland 1 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Tampa Bay at Boston 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Chicago White Sox at Seattle 7 p.m. ESPN, Root
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Championship Tour: Newcastle Cup 2:30 p.m. FS2
SOFTBALL
College, Florida at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC
BASKETBALL
Men’s NCAA Tournament final, Baylor vs. Gonzaga 6 p.m. CBS
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.