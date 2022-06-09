on the air

FRIDAY

GOLF

Curtis Cup 6:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Canadian Open noon Golf

DP World Tour, Scandinavian Mixed 4:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice 6:55 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice 3:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPNU

BASEBALL

NCAA Super Regional, Texas at East Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2

NCAA Super Regional, Oklahoma at Va. Tech noon ESPN2

NCAA Super Regional, Notre Dame at Tennessee 3 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA Super Regional, Louisville at Texas A&M 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, Boston at Seattle 7 p.m. Root/Root+

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

UEFA Nations League, Austria vs. France 11:30 a.m. FS1

ACTION SPORTS

Cornhole, 2022 ACL Pro Shootout 3 3 p.m. CBSSN

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Seattle at Dallas 5 p.m. CBSSN

NBA Finals, Golden State at Boston 6 p.m. ABC

WNBA, Atlanta at Phoenix 7 p.m. CBSSN

SOFTBALL

Women’s College World Series Final, Game 3: Texas vs. Oklahoma (if nec.) 5:30 p.m. ESPN,

ESPNEWS

TRACK AND FIELD

Men’s NCAA Outdoor Championships 6 p.m. ESPN2

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Brisbane vs. St. Kilda 2 a.m. (Sat) FS1

SATURDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying 6:55 a.m. ESPN2

World of Outlaws, Late Models: Waverly (OH) 11 a.m. CBSSN

World of Outlaws, Sprint Cars: Bristol (TN) 11:30 a.m. CBSSN

NASCAR Cup Series, Sonoma (CA) qualifying 2 p.m. FS2

NASCAR Truck Series, Sonoma (CA) 4:30 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, Sonoma (CA) qualifying 7 p.m. FS1

Formula 1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix 3:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN

OUTDOORS

Sport Fishing Championship, Biloxi (MS) 7 a.m. CBSSN

BASEBALL

NCAA Super Regional, Arkansas at N. Carolina 8 a.m. ESPN

NCAA Super Regional, East Carolina vs. Texas 9 a.m. ESPN2

NCAA Super Regional, Va. Tech vs. Oklahoma 9 a.m. ESPNU

NCAA Super Regional, Tennessee vs. Notre Dame 11 a.m. ESPN

NCAA Super Regional, Texas A&M vs. Louisville noon ESPN2

NCAA Super Regional, Ole Miss at Southern Miss. 1 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, Oakland at Cleveland 1 p.m. FS1

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco 4 p.m. FOX

NCAA Super Regional, Auburn at Oregon St. 7 p.m. ESPN2

MLB, Boston at Seattle 7 p.m. Root/Root+

NCAA Super Regional, Connecticut at Stanford 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

GOLF

Curtis Cup 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Canadian Open 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Canadian Open noon CBS

LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic noon Golf

DP World Tour, Scandinavian Mixed 4:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 8 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 4:30 p.m. FS2

SOCCER

UEFA Nations League, Ireland vs. Scotland 9 a.m. FS1

UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs. Poland 11:30 a.m. FS2

MLS, New York Red Bulls at Charlotte noon ABC

FOOTBALL

USFL, New Jersey vs. Michigan 10 a.m. NBC

USFL, Houston vs. Birmingham 3 p.m. USA

ACTION SPORTS

Pickleball, PPA Semifinals: San Clemente 2 p.m. Tennis

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League, Atlas vs. Cannons 3 p.m. ESPN2

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay 5 p.m. ESPN

BOXING

Berlanga vs. Angulo, Main Card 8 p.m. ESPN

Listings are the most accurate available.

