FRIDAY
GOLF
Curtis Cup 6:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic 9:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Canadian Open noon Golf
DP World Tour, Scandinavian Mixed 4:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice 6:55 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice 3:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPNU
BASEBALL
NCAA Super Regional, Texas at East Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2
NCAA Super Regional, Oklahoma at Va. Tech noon ESPN2
NCAA Super Regional, Notre Dame at Tennessee 3 p.m. ESPN2
NCAA Super Regional, Louisville at Texas A&M 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, Boston at Seattle 7 p.m. Root/Root+
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
UEFA Nations League, Austria vs. France 11:30 a.m. FS1
ACTION SPORTS
Cornhole, 2022 ACL Pro Shootout 3 3 p.m. CBSSN
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Seattle at Dallas 5 p.m. CBSSN
NBA Finals, Golden State at Boston 6 p.m. ABC
WNBA, Atlanta at Phoenix 7 p.m. CBSSN
SOFTBALL
Women’s College World Series Final, Game 3: Texas vs. Oklahoma (if nec.) 5:30 p.m. ESPN,
ESPNEWS
TRACK AND FIELD
Men’s NCAA Outdoor Championships 6 p.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Brisbane vs. St. Kilda 2 a.m. (Sat) FS1
SATURDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying 6:55 a.m. ESPN2
World of Outlaws, Late Models: Waverly (OH) 11 a.m. CBSSN
World of Outlaws, Sprint Cars: Bristol (TN) 11:30 a.m. CBSSN
NASCAR Cup Series, Sonoma (CA) qualifying 2 p.m. FS2
NASCAR Truck Series, Sonoma (CA) 4:30 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Sonoma (CA) qualifying 7 p.m. FS1
Formula 1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix 3:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN
OUTDOORS
Sport Fishing Championship, Biloxi (MS) 7 a.m. CBSSN
BASEBALL
NCAA Super Regional, Arkansas at N. Carolina 8 a.m. ESPN
NCAA Super Regional, East Carolina vs. Texas 9 a.m. ESPN2
NCAA Super Regional, Va. Tech vs. Oklahoma 9 a.m. ESPNU
NCAA Super Regional, Tennessee vs. Notre Dame 11 a.m. ESPN
NCAA Super Regional, Texas A&M vs. Louisville noon ESPN2
NCAA Super Regional, Ole Miss at Southern Miss. 1 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, Oakland at Cleveland 1 p.m. FS1
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco 4 p.m. FOX
NCAA Super Regional, Auburn at Oregon St. 7 p.m. ESPN2
MLB, Boston at Seattle 7 p.m. Root/Root+
NCAA Super Regional, Connecticut at Stanford 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
GOLF
Curtis Cup 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Canadian Open 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Canadian Open noon CBS
LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic noon Golf
DP World Tour, Scandinavian Mixed 4:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 8 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 4:30 p.m. FS2
SOCCER
UEFA Nations League, Ireland vs. Scotland 9 a.m. FS1
UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs. Poland 11:30 a.m. FS2
MLS, New York Red Bulls at Charlotte noon ABC
FOOTBALL
USFL, New Jersey vs. Michigan 10 a.m. NBC
USFL, Houston vs. Birmingham 3 p.m. USA
ACTION SPORTS
Pickleball, PPA Semifinals: San Clemente 2 p.m. Tennis
LACROSSE
Premier Lacrosse League, Atlas vs. Cannons 3 p.m. ESPN2
HOCKEY
NHL playoffs, N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay 5 p.m. ESPN
BOXING
Berlanga vs. Angulo, Main Card 8 p.m. ESPN
Listings are the most accurate available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.