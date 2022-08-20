SUNDAY
BASEBALL Time TV
Little League World Series, Eur.-Africa vs. Caribbean 6 a.m. ESPN
Little League World Series, Midwest vs. Mountain 8 a.m. ESPN
Junior League Final 9 a.m. ESPN2
Perfect Game U-13 Select Festival 9:30 a.m. CBSSN
Little League World Series, Latin America vs. Japan 10 a.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLB
Little League World Series, Mid-Atlantic vs. Metro 11 a.m. ABC
MLB, Seattle at Oakland 1 p.m. Root/Root+
MLB, regional coverage 1:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, Boston vs. Baltimore 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, KidsCast Edition: Boston vs. Baltimore 4 p.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
Premier League, Leeds United vs. Chelsea 6 a.m. USA
Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Man. City 8:30 a.m. USA
Women’s college, Florida St. at Georgia 10 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, San Diego at Colorado noon Pac-12
Women’s college, San Francisco at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12
MLS, Atlanta United at Columbus 2:30 p.m. FS1
U-20 Women’s World Cup QF: Nigeria vs. Netherlands 3:20 p.m. FS2
MLS, Portland at Sporting Kansas City 4:30 p.m. FS1
U-20 Women’s World Cup QF: Japan vs. France 6:55 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Hawaii at Arizona St. 7 p.m. Pac-12
CYCLING
Vuelta a España, Stage 3 6:30 a.m. CNBC
MOTOR SPORTS
Motocross, MX2 Charente Maritime: Race 1 7 a.m. CBSSN
Motocross, MXGP Charente Maritime: Race 1 8 a.m. CBSSN
NASCAR Cup Series, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) noon USA
NHRA, Lucas Oil Nationals 12:30 p.m. FOX
BASKETBALL
WNBA playoffs, Game 2: Dallas at Connecticut 9 a.m. ABC
BIG3, All-Star & Championship 1 p.m. CBS
WNBA playoffs, Game 2: Washington at Seattle 1 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour, BMW Championship 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, BMW Championship 11 a.m. NBC
U.S. Amateur, Championship Match 11 a.m. Golf
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Cincinnati: singles finals/doubles final 9 a.m. Tennis
ACTION SPORTS
Cornhole, ACL Pro Shootout No. 7 Finals 9:30 a.m. CBS
GYMNASTICS
U.S. Gymnastics Championships, men’s events 9:30 a.m. NBC
U.S. Gymnastics Championships, women’s events 4 p.m. NBC
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, Philadelphia at Cleveland 10 a.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants 4 p.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Baltimore at Arizona 5 p.m. FOX
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
Saratoga Live noon FS1
Saratoga Live 2:30 p.m. FS2
RODEO
PBR Team Series, Stampede Days 10:30 a.m. CBS
PBR Team Series, Stampede Days 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
SOFTBALL Athletes Unlimited, Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish 11 a.m. ESPN2
Athletes Unlimited, Team McCleney vs. Team Mulipola 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
MONDAY
BASEBALL
Little League World Series, Asia-Pacific vs. Panama 10 a.m. ESPN
Little League World Series, Southeast vs. Great Lakes noon ESPN
Little League World Series, Canada vs. Mexico 2 p.m. ESPN
Little League World Series, Southwest vs. West 4 p.m. ESPN2
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 8 p.m. MLB
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, Atlanta at N.Y. Jets 5 p.m. ESPN
