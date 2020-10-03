on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham 6 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Kentucky at South Carolina 10 a.m. SEC

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Liverpool 11:10 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Texas A&M at Arkansas noon SEC

Women’s college, Alabama at Florida 2 p.m. SEC

Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Guadalajara 7 p.m. FS1

HORSE RACING

Le Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe 6:30 a.m. FS1

Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS2

Breeders’ Cup Challenge 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

MOTOR SPORTS

Intercontinental GT Challenge, Part 1 9 a.m. CBSSN

NASCAR Cup Series, Talladega 11 a.m. NBC

NHRA, St. Louis 11:30 a.m. FS1

Intercontinental GT Challenge, Part 2 1:30 p.m. CBSSN

FOOTBALL

NFL, L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Seattle at Miami 10 a.m. Fox

NFL, Buffalo at Las Vegas 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, Philadelphia at San Francisco 5:20 p.m. NBC

GOLF

LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Golf, Sanderson Farms Championship 1 p.m. Golf

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, Wrangler Invitational 11 a.m. CBSSN

BASKETBALL

WNBA Finals, Seattle vs. Las Vegas noon ABC

NBA Finals, L.A. Lakers vs. Miami 4:30 p.m. ABC

TENNIS

French Open 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

French Open 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

MONDAY

GOLF

College , Blessings Collegiate Invitational 1:30 p.m. Golf

FOOTBALL

NFL, Atlanta at Green Bay 5 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

Korea, Samsung Lions at LG Twins 2:30 a.m. (Tue) ESPN2

TENNIS

French Open 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.