SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham 6 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Kentucky at South Carolina 10 a.m. SEC
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Liverpool 11:10 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Texas A&M at Arkansas noon SEC
Women’s college, Alabama at Florida 2 p.m. SEC
Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Guadalajara 7 p.m. FS1
HORSE RACING
Le Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe 6:30 a.m. FS1
Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
MOTOR SPORTS
Intercontinental GT Challenge, Part 1 9 a.m. CBSSN
NASCAR Cup Series, Talladega 11 a.m. NBC
NHRA, St. Louis 11:30 a.m. FS1
Intercontinental GT Challenge, Part 2 1:30 p.m. CBSSN
FOOTBALL
NFL, L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Seattle at Miami 10 a.m. Fox
NFL, Buffalo at Las Vegas 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, Philadelphia at San Francisco 5:20 p.m. NBC
GOLF
LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Golf, Sanderson Farms Championship 1 p.m. Golf
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Wrangler Invitational 11 a.m. CBSSN
BASKETBALL
WNBA Finals, Seattle vs. Las Vegas noon ABC
NBA Finals, L.A. Lakers vs. Miami 4:30 p.m. ABC
TENNIS
French Open 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
French Open 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
MONDAY
GOLF
College , Blessings Collegiate Invitational 1:30 p.m. Golf
FOOTBALL
NFL, Atlanta at Green Bay 5 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
Korea, Samsung Lions at LG Twins 2:30 a.m. (Tue) ESPN2
TENNIS
French Open 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
