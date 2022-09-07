Sports on television
THURSDAY
ACTION SPORTS Time TV
Pickleball, Cincinnati (OH): singles semifinals 7 a.m. Tennis
BASEBALL
MLB, Washington at St. Louis 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, San Francisco at Milwaukee 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, Chicago White Sox at Oakland 7 p.m. MLB
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Queen City Championship 1 p.m. Golf
Asian Tour, The 38th Shinhan Donghae Open 8 p.m. Golf
DP World Tour, PGA Championship 4 a.m. (Fri) Golf
TENNIS
U.S. Open, women’s semifinals 4 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
WNBA semis, Game 5: Connecticut at Chicago 5 p.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
Women’s college, Stanford at Northwestern 5 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Santa Clara at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12
FOOTBALL
NFL, Buffalo at L.A. Rams 5:15 p.m. NBC
FRIDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix practice 4:55 a.m. ESPNU
Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix practice 7:55 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Truck Series playoffs, Kansas qualifying noon FS2
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas qualifying 2 p.m. USA
NASCAR Truck Series playoffs, Kansas 4:30 p.m. FS1
Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix practice 3:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
ACTION SPORTS
Pickleball, Cincinnati (OH): mixed doubles semis 7 a.m. Tennis
U.S. Open, men’s doubles championship 9 a.m. ESPN2
U.S. Open, men’s singles semifinals noon ESPN
U.S. Open, men’s singles semifinals 4 p.m. ESPN
PGA Tour Champions, Ascension Charity Classic 10 a.m. Golf
DP World Tour, PGA Championship 4 a.m. (Sat) Golf
MLB, San Francisco at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 5 p.m. MLB
College, Louisville at UCF 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
High school, Lake Gibson (FL) at Lehigh (FL) 5 p.m. ESPNU
College, Boise St. at New Mexico 6 p.m. CBSSN
Canadian Premier League, Edmonton at York Utd. 4:30 p.m. FS2
Mexico Primera Division, Juárez vs. Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1
FA Women’s Super League, Tottenham vs. Manchester United 4:30 a.m. (Sat) CBSSN
Premier League, Fulham vs. Chelsea 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA
Listings are the most accurate available.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Weekly information to help you Explore Central Oregon
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Daily obituaries from Central Oregon
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Find everything you need to know to live your best Central Oregon life. Only $13 if you subscribe today. • Full digital access to all online content• Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning*Add Sunday print for FREE
— Jenny Smithers, Bend SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTERS
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.