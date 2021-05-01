on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

GOLF Time TV

European Tour, Tenerife Open 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Valspar Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Valspar Championship noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational noon Golf

SOCCER

Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Arsenal 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Manchester United vs. Liverpool 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

MLS, Inter Miami at Nashville 10 a.m. ESPN

Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sheffield United 11:15 a.m. NBCSN

MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Seattle 6 p.m. FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix 6:55 a.m. ESPN

GT World Challenge America 11 a.m. CBSSN

NASCAR Cup Series, Kansas noon FS1

IndyCar, Texas 2 p.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

College, Missouri at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC

College, Louisville at Clemson 11 a.m. ESPNU

College, Vanderbilt at Florida noon ESPN2

College, Oregon St. at UCLA noon Pac-12

MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

College, Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN

LACROSSE

Women’s college, Big Ten championship, Northwestern vs. Maryland 9 a.m. Big Ten

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2

SOFTBALL

College, Illinois at Northwestern 11:30 a.m. Big Ten

College, Oregon at Arizona St. noon Pac-12 (Ore)

College, Alabama at Georgia noon SEC

College, Arkansas at LSU 3 p.m. SEC

FOOTBALL

College, FCS, North Dakota St. at Sam Houston St. noon ESPN

College, FCS, North Dakota at James Madison 3 p.m. ESPN2

College, FCS, Southern Illinois at South Dakota St. 6 p.m. ESPN2

HOCKEY

NHL, Tampa Bay at Detroit noon NBC

BASKETBALL

NBA, Brooklyn at Milwaukee 12:30 p.m. ABC

NBA, Portland at Boston 4:30 p.m. NBCSNW

SURFING

World Surf League, Margaret River Pro 5 p.m. FS2

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Madrid 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

ATP/WTA, Madrid 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

MONDAY

SOFTBALL

College, Arkansas at LSU 4 p.m. SEC

BASKETBALL

NBA, Golden State at New Orleans 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Portland at Atlanta 5 p.m. NBCSNW

NBA, Denver at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. ESPN

SURFING

World Surf League, Margaret River Pro 4:30 p.m. FS2

HOCKEY

NHL, Vegas at Minnesota 5 p.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

MLB, Baltimore at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Madrid 2 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

ATP/WTA, Madrid 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

