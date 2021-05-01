SUNDAY
GOLF Time TV
European Tour, Tenerife Open 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Valspar Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Valspar Championship noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational noon Golf
SOCCER
Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Arsenal 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Manchester United vs. Liverpool 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
MLS, Inter Miami at Nashville 10 a.m. ESPN
Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sheffield United 11:15 a.m. NBCSN
MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Seattle 6 p.m. FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix 6:55 a.m. ESPN
GT World Challenge America 11 a.m. CBSSN
NASCAR Cup Series, Kansas noon FS1
IndyCar, Texas 2 p.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
College, Missouri at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC
College, Louisville at Clemson 11 a.m. ESPNU
College, Vanderbilt at Florida noon ESPN2
College, Oregon St. at UCLA noon Pac-12
MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
College, Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN
LACROSSE
Women’s college, Big Ten championship, Northwestern vs. Maryland 9 a.m. Big Ten
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2
SOFTBALL
College, Illinois at Northwestern 11:30 a.m. Big Ten
College, Oregon at Arizona St. noon Pac-12 (Ore)
College, Alabama at Georgia noon SEC
College, Arkansas at LSU 3 p.m. SEC
FOOTBALL
College, FCS, North Dakota St. at Sam Houston St. noon ESPN
College, FCS, North Dakota at James Madison 3 p.m. ESPN2
College, FCS, Southern Illinois at South Dakota St. 6 p.m. ESPN2
HOCKEY
NHL, Tampa Bay at Detroit noon NBC
BASKETBALL
NBA, Brooklyn at Milwaukee 12:30 p.m. ABC
NBA, Portland at Boston 4:30 p.m. NBCSNW
SURFING
World Surf League, Margaret River Pro 5 p.m. FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Madrid 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
ATP/WTA, Madrid 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
MONDAY
SOFTBALL
College, Arkansas at LSU 4 p.m. SEC
BASKETBALL
NBA, Golden State at New Orleans 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Portland at Atlanta 5 p.m. NBCSNW
NBA, Denver at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. ESPN
SURFING
World Surf League, Margaret River Pro 4:30 p.m. FS2
HOCKEY
NHL, Vegas at Minnesota 5 p.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
MLB, Baltimore at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Madrid 2 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
ATP/WTA, Madrid 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
