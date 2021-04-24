on the air

SUNDAY

GOLF Time TV

European Tour, Gran Canaria Lopesan Open 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans noon CBS

PGA Professional Championship noon Golf

SOCCER

Premier League, Leeds United vs. Manchester United 6 a.m. NBCSN

MLS, New York Red Bulls at LA Galaxy 2:30 p.m. FS1

LACROSSE

Men’s college, Rutgers at Michigan 9 a.m. ESPNU

SOFTBALL

College, Northwestern at Michigan 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, LSU at Kentucky 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Wisconsin at Nebraska 11 a.m. Big Ten

College, Georgia at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2

College, Washington at UCLA 1 p.m. ESPN2

College, Missouri at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC

College, Gardner-Webb at South Carolina Upstate 2 p.m. ESPNU

MOTOR SPORTS

IndyCar, Streets of St. Petersburg 9:30 a.m. NBC

NASCAR Cup Series, Talladega 11 a.m. FOX

BASEBALL

MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Boston 10 a.m. Root

College, Tennessee at Texas A&M 10 a.m. SEC

College, Duke at Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU

College, Washington St. at California noon Pac-12

College, Northwestern at Iowa 2 p.m. Big Ten

MLB, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN

College, UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St. 4 p.m. ESPNU

BASKETBALL

NBA, Boston at Charlotte 10 a.m. ESPN

NBA, Phoenix at Brooklyn 12:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Memphis at Portland 1 p.m. NBCSNW

SAILING

SailGP Bermuda Grand Prix 10 a.m. CBSSN

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

HOCKEY

NHL, Boston at Pittsburgh noon NBC

NHL, Columbus at Tampa Bay 4 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP, Munich/Estoril 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

ATP, Munich/Estoril 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

MONDAY

BASEBALL

MLB, Kansas City at Detroit 10 a.m. MLB

College, Northwestern at Iowa 1 p.m. Big Ten

MLB, Chicago Cubs at Atlanta 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Seattle at Houston 5 p.m. Root

MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB

TENNIS

Women’s college, 2021 Pac-12 Championships noon Pac-12

Men’s college, 2021 Pac-12 Championships 3 p.m. Pac-12

ATP, Munich/Estoril 2 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

ATP, Munich/Estoril 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

GOLF

PGA Professional Championship 1 p.m. Golf

SOFTBALL

College, Missouri at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC

HOCKEY

NHL, Carolina at Dallas 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

