SUNDAY
GOLF Time TV
European Tour, Gran Canaria Lopesan Open 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans noon CBS
PGA Professional Championship noon Golf
SOCCER
Premier League, Leeds United vs. Manchester United 6 a.m. NBCSN
MLS, New York Red Bulls at LA Galaxy 2:30 p.m. FS1
LACROSSE
Men’s college, Rutgers at Michigan 9 a.m. ESPNU
SOFTBALL
College, Northwestern at Michigan 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, LSU at Kentucky 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Wisconsin at Nebraska 11 a.m. Big Ten
College, Georgia at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2
College, Washington at UCLA 1 p.m. ESPN2
College, Missouri at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC
College, Gardner-Webb at South Carolina Upstate 2 p.m. ESPNU
MOTOR SPORTS
IndyCar, Streets of St. Petersburg 9:30 a.m. NBC
NASCAR Cup Series, Talladega 11 a.m. FOX
BASEBALL
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Boston 10 a.m. Root
College, Tennessee at Texas A&M 10 a.m. SEC
College, Duke at Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU
College, Washington St. at California noon Pac-12
College, Northwestern at Iowa 2 p.m. Big Ten
MLB, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN
College, UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St. 4 p.m. ESPNU
BASKETBALL
NBA, Boston at Charlotte 10 a.m. ESPN
NBA, Phoenix at Brooklyn 12:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Memphis at Portland 1 p.m. NBCSNW
SAILING
SailGP Bermuda Grand Prix 10 a.m. CBSSN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
HOCKEY
NHL, Boston at Pittsburgh noon NBC
NHL, Columbus at Tampa Bay 4 p.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP, Munich/Estoril 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
ATP, Munich/Estoril 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
MONDAY
BASEBALL
MLB, Kansas City at Detroit 10 a.m. MLB
College, Northwestern at Iowa 1 p.m. Big Ten
MLB, Chicago Cubs at Atlanta 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Seattle at Houston 5 p.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
TENNIS
Women’s college, 2021 Pac-12 Championships noon Pac-12
Men’s college, 2021 Pac-12 Championships 3 p.m. Pac-12
ATP, Munich/Estoril 2 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
ATP, Munich/Estoril 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
GOLF
PGA Professional Championship 1 p.m. Golf
SOFTBALL
College, Missouri at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC
HOCKEY
NHL, Carolina at Dallas 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
