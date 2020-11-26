on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

MOTOR SPORTS Time TV

Formula 1, Bahrain Grand Prix practice 6:55 a.m. ESPNEWS

Formula 1, Bahrain Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Auburn vs. Gonzaga 8 a.m. FOX

Men’s college, Virginia vs. San Francisco 8:30 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Toledo at Xavier 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Northwest University at Oregon St. 10 a.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Ohio at Illinois 10 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Teams TBD 10:30 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Sam Houston St. at Texas Tech 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Kansas vs. Saint Joseph’s 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Navy at Maryland noon Big Ten

Men’s college, UCLA vs. Pepperdine noon Pac-12

Men’s college, Seton Hall at Louisville 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Southern at Iowa 2 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Grambling St. at Arizona 2 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, North Florida at NC State 2:30 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Teams TBD 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Eastern Illinois at Marquette 4 p.m. FS2

Men’s college, Hartford at Connecticut 5 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Mercer at Georgia Tech 5 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Colorado at Kansas St. 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Wisconsin 6 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Teams TBD 6 p.m. ESPN2

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

College, Iowa St. at Texas 9 a.m. ABC

College, Nebraska at Iowa 10 a.m. FOX

College, Notre Dame at North Carolina 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, UCF at South Florida 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Wyoming at UNLV 1 p.m. FS1

College, Stanford at California 1 p.m. FOX

College, Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan 1 p.m. CBSSN

College, Oregon at Oregon St. 4:30 p.m. ESPN

SOCCER

Women’s International Friendly, Netherlands vs. United States 9:30 a.m. ESPN2

Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

GOLF

European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship 2 a.m. (Sat) Golf

SATURDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

SOCCER

Premier League, Manchester City vs. Burnley 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Everton vs. Leeds United 9:30 a.m. NBC

Premier League, West Brom vs. Sheffield United noon NBCSN

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

College, Penn St. at Michigan 9 a.m. ABC

College, Texas Tech at Oklahoma St. 9 a.m. FOX

College, Kent St. at Buffalo 9 a.m. CBSSN

College, Kentucky at Florida 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Maryland at Indiana 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Bowling Green at Ohio 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, Vanderbilt at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC

College, Ohio St. at Illinois 9 a.m. FS1

College, North Texas at Texas-San Antonio noon Root

College, Auburn at Alabama 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee St. 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Pittsburgh at Clemson 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Northwestern at Michigan St. 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, San Jose St. at Boise St. 1 p.m. FOX

College, Mississippi St. at Ole Miss 1 p.m. SEC

College, Rutgers at Purdue 1 p.m. FS1

College, San Diego St. at Colorado 2 p.m. Pac-12

College, LSU at Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPN

College, Kansas St. at Baylor 4 p.m. ESPN2

College, Memphis at Navy 4 p.m. CBSSN

College, Duke at Georgia Tech 4 p.m. Root

College, Utah at Washington 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, Georgia at South Carolina 4:30 p.m. SEC

College, Arizona at UCLA 5 p.m. FOX

College, Troy at Appalachian St. 5 p.m. ESPNU

College, TCU at Kansas 5 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, North Dakota St. at Nebraska 9 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, South Carolina vs. Liberty 1 p.m. ESPNEWS

Men’s college, Notre Dame at Michigan St. 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Montana at Southern Cal 6 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, E. Washington at Washington St. 8 p.m. Pac-12

GOLF

European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship 2 a.m. (Sun) Golf

