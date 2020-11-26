FRIDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV
Formula 1, Bahrain Grand Prix practice 6:55 a.m. ESPNEWS
Formula 1, Bahrain Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Auburn vs. Gonzaga 8 a.m. FOX
Men’s college, Virginia vs. San Francisco 8:30 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Toledo at Xavier 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Northwest University at Oregon St. 10 a.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Ohio at Illinois 10 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Teams TBD 10:30 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Sam Houston St. at Texas Tech 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Kansas vs. Saint Joseph’s 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Navy at Maryland noon Big Ten
Men’s college, UCLA vs. Pepperdine noon Pac-12
Men’s college, Seton Hall at Louisville 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Southern at Iowa 2 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Grambling St. at Arizona 2 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, North Florida at NC State 2:30 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Teams TBD 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Eastern Illinois at Marquette 4 p.m. FS2
Men’s college, Hartford at Connecticut 5 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Mercer at Georgia Tech 5 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Colorado at Kansas St. 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Wisconsin 6 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Teams TBD 6 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
College, Iowa St. at Texas 9 a.m. ABC
College, Nebraska at Iowa 10 a.m. FOX
College, Notre Dame at North Carolina 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, UCF at South Florida 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Wyoming at UNLV 1 p.m. FS1
College, Stanford at California 1 p.m. FOX
College, Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan 1 p.m. CBSSN
College, Oregon at Oregon St. 4:30 p.m. ESPN
SOCCER
Women’s International Friendly, Netherlands vs. United States 9:30 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
GOLF
European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship 2 a.m. (Sat) Golf
SATURDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Burnley 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Everton vs. Leeds United 9:30 a.m. NBC
Premier League, West Brom vs. Sheffield United noon NBCSN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
College, Penn St. at Michigan 9 a.m. ABC
College, Texas Tech at Oklahoma St. 9 a.m. FOX
College, Kent St. at Buffalo 9 a.m. CBSSN
College, Kentucky at Florida 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Maryland at Indiana 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Bowling Green at Ohio 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Vanderbilt at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC
College, Ohio St. at Illinois 9 a.m. FS1
College, North Texas at Texas-San Antonio noon Root
College, Auburn at Alabama 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee St. 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Pittsburgh at Clemson 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Northwestern at Michigan St. 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, San Jose St. at Boise St. 1 p.m. FOX
College, Mississippi St. at Ole Miss 1 p.m. SEC
College, Rutgers at Purdue 1 p.m. FS1
College, San Diego St. at Colorado 2 p.m. Pac-12
College, LSU at Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Kansas St. at Baylor 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Memphis at Navy 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, Duke at Georgia Tech 4 p.m. Root
College, Utah at Washington 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Georgia at South Carolina 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, Arizona at UCLA 5 p.m. FOX
College, Troy at Appalachian St. 5 p.m. ESPNU
College, TCU at Kansas 5 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, North Dakota St. at Nebraska 9 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, South Carolina vs. Liberty 1 p.m. ESPNEWS
Men’s college, Notre Dame at Michigan St. 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Montana at Southern Cal 6 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, E. Washington at Washington St. 8 p.m. Pac-12
GOLF
European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship 2 a.m. (Sun) Golf
