Sports on television
SUNDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV
Formula 1, Dutch Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN
Motocross, MX2 Turkey: Race 1 6 a.m. CBSSN
Motocross, MXGP Turkey: Race 1 7 a.m. CBSSN
IMSA, Michelin Pilot Challenge 11 a.m. USA
IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland 12:30 p.m. NBC
NHRA, Funny Car All-Star Callout 1 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Langley (VA) 1 p.m. USA
NASCAR Cup Series, Darlington (SC) 3 p.m. USA
SOCCER
Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City 6 a.m. USA
Premier League, Manchester United vs. Arsenal 8:30 a.m. USA
Women’s college, Kansas at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Boise St. at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
MLS, Atlanta United at Portland 2:30 p.m. FOX
Women’s college, Seattle at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Alabama at Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, San Jose St. at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12
CYCLING
Vuelta a España, Stage 15 7 a.m. CNBC
TENNIS
U.S. Open, Round of 16 8 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open, Round of 16 4 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
ACTION SPORTS
Cornhole, ACL Pro Shootout Championship 10 a.m. CBS
BASKETBALL
WNBA playoffs, Game 3: Chicago at Connecticut 10 a.m. ESPN2
WNBA playoffs, Game 3: Las Vegas at Seattle noon ABC
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Dana Open 10 a.m. Golf
PGA, Korn Ferry Tour Championship 1 p.m. Golf
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Cleveland 11:30 a.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage 1:30 p.m. MLB
Perfect Game, U-14 Select Festival 2 p.m. CBSSN
MLB, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Cowboys for a Cause 2022 11 a.m. CBS
FOOTBALL
College, Florida A&M vs. Jackson St. noon ESPN2
College, Central St. vs. Winston-Salem St. 1 p.m. NFL
College, Tuskegee vs. Fort Valley St. 4 p.m. ESPNU
College, Florida St. vs. LSU 4:30 p.m. ABC
BOXING
PBC prelims, Ra’eese Aleem vs. Mike Plania 4 p.m. FS1
PBC prelims, Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado 5 p.m. FOX
MONDAY
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Chicago White Sox at Seattle 3:30 p.m. Root/Root+
MLB, Texas at Houston 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
Saratoga Live 11 a.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
NHRA, U.S. Nationals 11 a.m. FOX
College, Clemson vs. Georgia Tech 5 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Grand Canyon at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12
Listings are the most accurate available.
