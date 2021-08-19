FRIDAY
SAILING Time TV
SailGP: Denmark Grand Prix 6 a.m. CBSSN
SailGP: Denmark Grand Prix 4 a.m. (Sat) CBSSN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Cincinnati 8 a.m. Tennis
ATP/WTA, Cincinnati 4 p.m. Tennis
BASEBALL
Little League World Series, Oaks (Pa.) vs. Lake Oswego (Ore.) 10 a.m. ESPN
MLB, Kansas City at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
Little League World Series, Taylor (Mich.) vs. Palm City (Fla.) noon ESPN
Little League World Series, Lafayette (La.) vs. Sioux Falls (S.D.) 2 p.m. ESPN
Little League World Series, Sammamish (Wash.) vs. Abilene (Texas) 4 p.m. ESPN2
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Houston 5 p.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Northern Trust 11 a.m. Golf
Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open 3 p.m. Golf
Women’s British Open 3 a.m. (Sat) Golf
LACROSSE
Athletes Unlimited, Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Cummings 2 p.m. CBSSN
Athletes Unlimited, Team Glynn vs. Team Waters 5 p.m. FS2
Premier Lacrosse League, Archers vs. Chaos 5:30 p.m. NBCSN
MOTOR SPORTS
NHRA, Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals qualifying 4 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Truck Series, Madison (Ill.) 6 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Indiana at Dallas 5 p.m. CBSSN
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, Kansas City at Arizona 5 p.m. ESPN
NFL preseason, Cincinnati at Washington 5 p.m. NFL
AFL Premiership, Sydney vs. Gold Coast Suns 8:30 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Brisbane vs. West Coast Eagles 11:30 p.m. FS1
AFL Premiership, Carlton vs. Greater Western Sydney 2:30 a.m. (Sat) FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 265: Kongo vs. Kharitonov 6 p.m. Sho
SOCCER
MLS, San Jose at LA Galaxy 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
SATURDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Norwich City 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United 7 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford 9:30 a.m. NBC
MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United 12:30 p.m. ESPN
MLS, Seattle at Columbus 2:30 p.m. FOX
Women’s, Int’l Champions Cup, Portland vs. Lyon 7 p.m. ESPN2
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Phoenix at Atlanta 9 a.m. ESPN2
BASEBALL
Little League World Series 10 a.m. ESPN
MLB, Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. FS1
Little League World Series noon ABC
MLB, Seattle at Houston 1 p.m. Root
MLB, N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers 1 p.m. FS1
Little League World Series 3 p.m. ESPN
Little League World Series 5 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, Buffalo at Chicago 10 a.m. NFL
NFL preseason, N.Y. Jets at Green Bay 1:30 p.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Detroit at Pittsburgh 4:30 p.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Denver at Seattle 6:30 p.m. NBC
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Northern Trust 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Northern Trust noon CBS
TRACK AND FIELD
Prefontaine Classic 1:30 p.m. NBC
