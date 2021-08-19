on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

SAILING Time TV

SailGP: Denmark Grand Prix 6 a.m. CBSSN

SailGP: Denmark Grand Prix 4 a.m. (Sat) CBSSN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Cincinnati 8 a.m. Tennis

ATP/WTA, Cincinnati 4 p.m. Tennis

BASEBALL

Little League World Series, Oaks (Pa.) vs. Lake Oswego (Ore.) 10 a.m. ESPN

MLB, Kansas City at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

Little League World Series, Taylor (Mich.) vs. Palm City (Fla.) noon ESPN

Little League World Series, Lafayette (La.) vs. Sioux Falls (S.D.) 2 p.m. ESPN

Little League World Series, Sammamish (Wash.) vs. Abilene (Texas) 4 p.m. ESPN2

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Houston 5 p.m. Root

MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Northern Trust 11 a.m. Golf

Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open 3 p.m. Golf

Women’s British Open 3 a.m. (Sat) Golf

LACROSSE

Athletes Unlimited, Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Cummings 2 p.m. CBSSN

Athletes Unlimited, Team Glynn vs. Team Waters 5 p.m. FS2

Premier Lacrosse League, Archers vs. Chaos 5:30 p.m. NBCSN

MOTOR SPORTS

NHRA, Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals qualifying 4 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Truck Series, Madison (Ill.) 6 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Indiana at Dallas 5 p.m. CBSSN

FOOTBALL

NFL preseason, Kansas City at Arizona 5 p.m. ESPN

NFL preseason, Cincinnati at Washington 5 p.m. NFL

AFL Premiership, Sydney vs. Gold Coast Suns 8:30 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Brisbane vs. West Coast Eagles 11:30 p.m. FS1

AFL Premiership, Carlton vs. Greater Western Sydney 2:30 a.m. (Sat) FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 265: Kongo vs. Kharitonov 6 p.m. Sho

SOCCER

MLS, San Jose at LA Galaxy 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

SATURDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Manchester City vs. Norwich City 7 a.m. USA

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United 7 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford 9:30 a.m. NBC

MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United 12:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS, Seattle at Columbus 2:30 p.m. FOX

Women’s, Int’l Champions Cup, Portland vs. Lyon 7 p.m. ESPN2

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Phoenix at Atlanta 9 a.m. ESPN2

BASEBALL

Little League World Series 10 a.m. ESPN

MLB, Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. FS1

Little League World Series noon ABC

MLB, Seattle at Houston 1 p.m. Root

MLB, N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers 1 p.m. FS1

Little League World Series 3 p.m. ESPN

Little League World Series 5 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

NFL preseason, Buffalo at Chicago 10 a.m. NFL

NFL preseason, N.Y. Jets at Green Bay 1:30 p.m. NFL

NFL preseason, Detroit at Pittsburgh 4:30 p.m. NFL

NFL preseason, Denver at Seattle 6:30 p.m. NBC

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Northern Trust 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Northern Trust noon CBS

TRACK AND FIELD

Prefontaine Classic 1:30 p.m. NBC

Listings are the most accurate available.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.