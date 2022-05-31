on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL Time TV

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Baltimore 4 p.m. Root/Root+

MLB, L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees 4 p.m. FS1

SOCCER

World Cup 2022 qualifying, Scotland vs. Ukraine 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

UEFA Cup of Champions, Italy vs. Argentina 11:30 a.m. FS1

International friendly, United States vs. Morocco 4 p.m. ESPN2

Canadian Premier League, Atlético Ottawa at Valour 5 p.m. FS2

TENNIS

French Open, men’s quarterfinal 11:45 a.m. Tennis

French Open, mixed doubles championship 3 a.m. (Thu) Tennis

GOLF

Men’s NCAA Championships, Team Match Play Championship 2 p.m. Golf

DP World Tour, European Open 4 a.m. (Thu) Golf

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Indiana at New York 4 p.m. CBSSN

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers 5 p.m. ESPN

THURSDAY

TENNIS

French Open, women’s semifinals 6 a.m. Tennis

SOCCER

UEFA Nations League, Georgia vs. Gibraltar 8:50 a.m. FS2

UEFA Nations League, Spain vs. Portugal 11:30 a.m. FS1

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Texas vs. UCLA 9 a.m. ESPN

Northwestern vs. Oklahoma 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Oregon St. vs. Florida 4 p.m. ESPN

Arizona vs. Oklahoma St. 6:30 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 11 a.m. MLB

MLB, L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees 4 p.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Baltimore 4 p.m. Root/Root+

MLB, regional coverage 8 p.m. MLB

HORSE RACING

America’s Day At the Races noon FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Memorial 11 a.m. Golf

U.S. Women’s Open Championship noon USA

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, Edmonton at Colorado 5 p.m. TNT

BASKETBALL

NBA Finals, Boston at Golden State 6 p.m. ABC

Listings are the most accurate available.

