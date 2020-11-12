FRIDAY
WATER SPORTS Time TV
U.S. Open Swimming 7 a.m. NBCSN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2
GOLF
The Masters 10 a.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
College, Florida Atlantic at Florida International 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, Iowa at Minnesota 4 p.m. FS1
College, East Carolina at Cincinnati 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
HOCKEY
College, Wisconsin at Notre Dame 4 p.m. NBCSN
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, World Finals 8 p.m. CBSSN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Turkish Grand Prix qualifying 3:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
SOCCER
Women’s Super League, Manchester United W.F.C. vs. Manchester City 4:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
SATURDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
IMSA , Twelve Hours of Sebring 7 a.m. NBCSN
IMSA, Twelve Hours of Sebring noon NBC
IMSA, Twelve Hours of Sebring 3 p.m. NBCSN
Formula 1, Turkish Grand Prix 2:05 a.m. (Sun) ESPN
FOOTBALL
College, Indiana at Michigan State 9 a.m. ABC
College, TCU at West Virginia 9 a.m. FOX
College, Middle Tennessee State at Marshall 9 a.m. CBSSN
College, Miami at Virginia Tech 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Coastal Carolina at Troy 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Vanderbilt at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC
College, Penn State at Nebraska 9 a.m. FS1
College, Western Carolina at Liberty 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Illinois at Rutgers 10 a.m. Big Ten
College, Fresno State at Utah State 11:30 a.m. FS2
College, North Texas at Alabama-Birmingham noon Root
College, Notre Dame at Boston College 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, USC at Arizona 12:30 p.m. FOX
College, Southern Mississippi at Western Kentucky 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Colorado at Stanford 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, South Florida at Houston 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Baylor at Texas Tech 1 p.m. FS1
College, Northwestern at Purdue 2 p.m. Big Ten
College, Nevada vs New Mexico 3:30 p.m. FS2
College, Oregon at Washington State 4 p.m. FOX
College, Arkansas at Florida 4 p.m. ESPN
College, SMU at Tulsa 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Wisconsin at Michigan 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Temple at UCF 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, South Carolina at Ole Miss 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, Utah at UCLA 7:30 p.m. FOX
College, California at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, UNLV at San Jose State 7:30 p.m. FS2
College, Oregon State at Washington 8 p.m. FS1
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2
GOLF
The Masters 10 a.m. CBS
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, World Finals 4:30 p.m. CBSSN
PBR Bull Riding, World Finals 11 p.m. CBSSN
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Amilcar Vidal vs. Edward Ortiz 5 p.m. FS1
Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook 7 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
Korea, Doosan Bears at KT Wiz 8:55 p.m. ESPNEWS
