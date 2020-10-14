on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

BASEBALL Time TV

MLB playoffs, ALCS, Tampa Bay vs. Houston 2 p.m. TBS

MLB playoffs, NLCS, L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta 5 p.m. FS1

Korea, Lotte Giants at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

GOLF

PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek 2 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Scottish Championship 4:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf

FOOTBALL

College, Georgia St. at Arkansas St. 4:30 p.m. ESPN

High school, Booker T. Washington (La.) at Newman (La.) 6 p.m. ESPN2

AFL Premiership, Preliminary Final, Port Adelaide vs. Richmond 1:30 a.m. (Fri) FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 249: Cyborg vs. Blencowe 7 p.m. CBSSN

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

MLB playoffs. ALCS, Houston vs. Tampa Bay 3 p.m. TBS

MLB playoffs, NLCS, L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta 6 p.m. FS1

Korea, KIA Tigers at LG Twins 12:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

College, SMU at Tulane 3 p.m. ESPN

High school, Denton Guyer (Texas) at Southlake Carroll (Texas) 5 p.m. ESPN2

College, BYU at Houston 6:30 p.m. ESPN

AFL Premiership, Preliminary Final 2, Brisbane vs. Geelong 1:30 a.m. (Sat) FS2

GOLF

Tour Champions, Dominion Energy Charity Classic 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek 2 p.m. Golf

SOCCER

Premier League, Everton vs. Liverpool 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

