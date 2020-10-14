THURSDAY
BASEBALL Time TV
MLB playoffs, ALCS, Tampa Bay vs. Houston 2 p.m. TBS
MLB playoffs, NLCS, L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta 5 p.m. FS1
Korea, Lotte Giants at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek 2 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Scottish Championship 4:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf
FOOTBALL
College, Georgia St. at Arkansas St. 4:30 p.m. ESPN
High school, Booker T. Washington (La.) at Newman (La.) 6 p.m. ESPN2
AFL Premiership, Preliminary Final, Port Adelaide vs. Richmond 1:30 a.m. (Fri) FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 249: Cyborg vs. Blencowe 7 p.m. CBSSN
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
MLB playoffs. ALCS, Houston vs. Tampa Bay 3 p.m. TBS
MLB playoffs, NLCS, L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta 6 p.m. FS1
Korea, KIA Tigers at LG Twins 12:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
College, SMU at Tulane 3 p.m. ESPN
High school, Denton Guyer (Texas) at Southlake Carroll (Texas) 5 p.m. ESPN2
College, BYU at Houston 6:30 p.m. ESPN
AFL Premiership, Preliminary Final 2, Brisbane vs. Geelong 1:30 a.m. (Sat) FS2
GOLF
Tour Champions, Dominion Energy Charity Classic 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek 2 p.m. Golf
SOCCER
Premier League, Everton vs. Liverpool 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
