FRIDAY

MOTOR SPORTS Time TV

Formula 1, Sakhir Grand Prix practice 5:25 a.m. ESPNEWS

Formula 1, Sakhir Grand Prix practice 9:30 a.m. ESPN2

GOLF

PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic 11 a.m. Golf

European Tour, Golf in Dubai Championship 10:30 p.m. Golf

European Tour, South African Open 3 a.m. (Sat) Golf

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Maui Pro noon FS2

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Colorado at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Men’s college, Kennesaw St. at Creighton 2 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Detroit Mercy at Michigan St. 2 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Louisville at DePaul 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Valparaiso at Purdue 4 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Southern Cal at Arizona St. 4 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Bellarmine at Duke 4 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Jacksonville at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Marquette 4 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, UCLA at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Troy at Texas Tech 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, South Alabama at Auburn 6 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Oregon vs. Seton Hall 6 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

College, Wisconsin at Ohio St. 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Arizona St. at Notre Dame 4 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

College, Louisiana at Appalachian St. 5:30 p.m. ESPN

SOCCER

Premier League, Burnley vs. Everton 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

SATURDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Sakhir Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1, Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying 8:55 a.m. ESPNEWS

SOCCER

Premier League, Manchester City vs. Fulham 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, West Ham United vs. Manchester United 9:30 a.m. NBC

Premier League, Chelsea vs. Leeds United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

Italian Serie A, Hellas Verona vs. Cagliari 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2

Women’s Super League, Chelsea vs. West Ham United 4:30 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, NC State vs. Connecticut 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Baylor vs. Gonzaga 10 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Eastern Washington at Arizona 11 a.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Washington St. at Colorado 1 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence 1:30 p.m. FS2

Men’s college, Alabama A&M at Ohio St. 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Rider at Syracuse 4 p.m. Root

Men’s college, UT-Martin at Illinois 6 p.m. Big Ten

FOOTBALL

College, Ohio St. at Michigan St. 9 a.m. ABC

College, Texas at Kansas St. 9 a.m. FOX

College, Nebraska at Purdue 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Texas A&M at Auburn 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Oklahoma St. at TCU 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Arkansas at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC

College, Penn St. at Rutgers 9 a.m. FS1

College, Kansas at Texas Tech 9 a.m. FS2

College, Ball St. at Central Michigan 11 a.m. ESPNU

College, Syracuse at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. NBC

College, Indiana at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, Florida at Tennessee 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, Buffalo at Ohio 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, West Virginia at Iowa St. 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Tulsa at Navy 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Boston College at Virginia 12:30 p.m. Root

College, Iowa at Illinois 12:30 p.m. FS1

College, Stanford at Washington 1 p.m. FOX

College, Vanderbilt at Georgia 1 p.m. SEC

College, BYU at Coastal Carolina 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Oregon at California 4 p.m. ESPN

College, Colorado St. at San Diego St. 4 p.m. CBSSN

College, Colorado at Arizona 4 p.m. FS1

College, Clemson at Virginia Tech 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, South Carolina at Kentucky 4:30 p.m. SEC

College, Alabama at LSU 5 p.m. CBS

College, Baylor at Oklahoma 5 p.m. FOX

College, Houston at SMU 6 p.m. ESPNU

College, Oregon St. at Utah 7:30 p.m. ESPN

College, UCLA at Arizona St. 7:30 p.m. FS1

College, Wyoming at New Mexico 7:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Fresno St. at Nevada 7:30 p.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic 11 a.m. Golf

European Tour, South African Open 2 a.m. (Sun) Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 12:30 p.m. FS2

BOXING

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia prelims 4 p.m. FS2

