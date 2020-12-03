FRIDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV
Formula 1, Sakhir Grand Prix practice 5:25 a.m. ESPNEWS
Formula 1, Sakhir Grand Prix practice 9:30 a.m. ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic 11 a.m. Golf
European Tour, Golf in Dubai Championship 10:30 p.m. Golf
European Tour, South African Open 3 a.m. (Sat) Golf
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Maui Pro noon FS2
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Colorado at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, Kennesaw St. at Creighton 2 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Detroit Mercy at Michigan St. 2 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Louisville at DePaul 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Valparaiso at Purdue 4 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Southern Cal at Arizona St. 4 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Bellarmine at Duke 4 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Jacksonville at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Wisconsin at Marquette 4 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, UCLA at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Troy at Texas Tech 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, South Alabama at Auburn 6 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Oregon vs. Seton Hall 6 p.m. FS1
HOCKEY
College, Wisconsin at Ohio St. 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Arizona St. at Notre Dame 4 p.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
College, Louisiana at Appalachian St. 5:30 p.m. ESPN
SOCCER
Premier League, Burnley vs. Everton 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
SATURDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Sakhir Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1, Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying 8:55 a.m. ESPNEWS
SOCCER
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Fulham 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, West Ham United vs. Manchester United 9:30 a.m. NBC
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Leeds United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
Italian Serie A, Hellas Verona vs. Cagliari 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2
Women’s Super League, Chelsea vs. West Ham United 4:30 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, NC State vs. Connecticut 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Baylor vs. Gonzaga 10 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Eastern Washington at Arizona 11 a.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Washington St. at Colorado 1 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence 1:30 p.m. FS2
Men’s college, Alabama A&M at Ohio St. 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Rider at Syracuse 4 p.m. Root
Men’s college, UT-Martin at Illinois 6 p.m. Big Ten
FOOTBALL
College, Ohio St. at Michigan St. 9 a.m. ABC
College, Texas at Kansas St. 9 a.m. FOX
College, Nebraska at Purdue 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Texas A&M at Auburn 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Oklahoma St. at TCU 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Arkansas at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC
College, Penn St. at Rutgers 9 a.m. FS1
College, Kansas at Texas Tech 9 a.m. FS2
College, Ball St. at Central Michigan 11 a.m. ESPNU
College, Syracuse at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. NBC
College, Indiana at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Florida at Tennessee 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Buffalo at Ohio 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, West Virginia at Iowa St. 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Tulsa at Navy 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Boston College at Virginia 12:30 p.m. Root
College, Iowa at Illinois 12:30 p.m. FS1
College, Stanford at Washington 1 p.m. FOX
College, Vanderbilt at Georgia 1 p.m. SEC
College, BYU at Coastal Carolina 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Oregon at California 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Colorado St. at San Diego St. 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, Colorado at Arizona 4 p.m. FS1
College, Clemson at Virginia Tech 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, South Carolina at Kentucky 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, Alabama at LSU 5 p.m. CBS
College, Baylor at Oklahoma 5 p.m. FOX
College, Houston at SMU 6 p.m. ESPNU
College, Oregon St. at Utah 7:30 p.m. ESPN
College, UCLA at Arizona St. 7:30 p.m. FS1
College, Wyoming at New Mexico 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Fresno St. at Nevada 7:30 p.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic 11 a.m. Golf
European Tour, South African Open 2 a.m. (Sun) Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 12:30 p.m. FS2
BOXING
Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia prelims 4 p.m. FS2
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.