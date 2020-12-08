on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Pipe Masters Day 2 10 a.m. FS2

GOLF

U.S. Women’s Open practice round 11 a.m. Golf

European Tour, DP World Tour Championship 11 p.m. Golf

HOCKEY

College, Wisconsin at Michigan St. 1 p.m. Big Ten

College, Minnesota at Michigan 3:30 p.m. Big Ten

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Rhode Island at Wisconsin 1:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Maryland at Clemson 2 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Providence at TCU 2 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Cal State Bakersfield at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Indiana at Florida St. 4:15 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Georgia Tech at Nebraska 4:15 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Oklahoma at Xavier 5 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Liberty at Missouri 5:15 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Michigan St. at Minnesota 6 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, California at Pepperdine 6 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, San Diego at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Virginia 6:15 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Pittsburgh at Northwestern 6:15 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Florida A&M at Oregon 8 p.m. Pac-12

SOCCER

CONCACAF League, Motagua vs. Real Estelí 7 p.m. FS2

THURSDAY

GOLF

U.S. Women’s Open 9:30 a.m. Golf

European Tour, DP World Tour Championship 11 p.m. Golf

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Pipe Masters Day 3 10 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Arizona St. at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Wofford at South Carolina 3 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Illinois at Nebraska 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Portland at Oregon St. 5 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Jackson St. at Ole Miss 5 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Missouri-Kansas City at Minnesota 5 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, San Diego St. at Arizona St. 7 p.m. FS1

FOOTBALL

College, Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi 3:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech 4 p.m. Root

NFL, New England at L.A. Rams 5:20 p.m. FOX, NFL

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez 7 p.m. CBSSN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice 12:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN

Formula 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice 4:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.