WEDNESDAY
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Pipe Masters Day 2 10 a.m. FS2
GOLF
U.S. Women’s Open practice round 11 a.m. Golf
European Tour, DP World Tour Championship 11 p.m. Golf
HOCKEY
College, Wisconsin at Michigan St. 1 p.m. Big Ten
College, Minnesota at Michigan 3:30 p.m. Big Ten
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Rhode Island at Wisconsin 1:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Maryland at Clemson 2 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Providence at TCU 2 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Cal State Bakersfield at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Indiana at Florida St. 4:15 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Georgia Tech at Nebraska 4:15 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Oklahoma at Xavier 5 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Liberty at Missouri 5:15 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Michigan St. at Minnesota 6 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, California at Pepperdine 6 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, San Diego at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Michigan St. at Virginia 6:15 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Pittsburgh at Northwestern 6:15 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Florida A&M at Oregon 8 p.m. Pac-12
SOCCER
CONCACAF League, Motagua vs. Real Estelí 7 p.m. FS2
THURSDAY
GOLF
U.S. Women’s Open 9:30 a.m. Golf
European Tour, DP World Tour Championship 11 p.m. Golf
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Pipe Masters Day 3 10 a.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Arizona St. at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Wofford at South Carolina 3 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Illinois at Nebraska 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Portland at Oregon St. 5 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Jackson St. at Ole Miss 5 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Missouri-Kansas City at Minnesota 5 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, San Diego St. at Arizona St. 7 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
College, Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi 3:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech 4 p.m. Root
NFL, New England at L.A. Rams 5:20 p.m. FOX, NFL
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez 7 p.m. CBSSN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice 12:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN
Formula 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice 4:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2
