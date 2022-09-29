FRIDAY
BASEBALL Time TV
MLB, Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, Oakland at Seattle 6:30 p.m. ROOT
BASKETBALL
NBA Preseason, Maccabi Ra’anana vs. L.A. Clippers 7 p.m. NBATV
Men’s College, Arizona Red-Blue Game 7:30 p.m. PAC12
FIBA Women’s World Cup, Championship 11 p.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
College, Tulane at Houston 4 p.m. ESPN
High School, Collins Hill (Ga.) at Buford (Ga.) 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Pennsylvania at Dartmouth 4 p.m. ESPNU
College, Texas-San Antonio at Middle Tenn. St. 4:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, San Diego St. at Boise St. 5 p.m. FS1
College, Washington at UCLA 7:30 p.m. ESPN
CFL, Ottawa at BC 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, New Mexico at UNLV 8 p.m. CBSSN
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 9:30 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship 12:30 p.m. GOLF
DP World Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 4 a.m. (Sat) GOLF
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Singapore Grand Prix practice 6 a.m. ESPNU
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Talladega qualifying 2:30 p.m. USA
Formula 1, Singapore Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
SOCCER
Canadian Premier League, Edmonton at Pacific 7 p.m. FS2
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Tottenham 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Oakland at Seattle 1 p.m. ROOT
MLB, Boston at Toronto 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, N.Y. Mets at Atlanta 4 p.m. FOX
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB BASKETBALL
NBA Preseason, Memphis at Milwaukee 5 p.m. NBATV
NBA Preseason, Washington at Golden State 10 p.m. NBATV
FOOTBALL
College, Oklahoma at TCU 9 a.m. ABC
College, Navy at Air Force 9 a.m. CBS
College, Michigan at Iowa 9 a.m. FOX
College, Illinois at Wisconsin 9 a.m. BIG10
College, Georgia St. at Army 9 a.m. CBSSN
College, Kentucky at Ole Miss 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Purdue at Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Temple at Memphis 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Oregon St. at Utah 11 a.m. PAC12
College, Wake Forest at Florida St. 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Alabama at Arkansas 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Oklahoma St. at Baylor 12:30 p.m. FOX
College, Rutgers at Ohio St. 12:30 p.m. BIG10
College, Fresno St. at Connecticut 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Northwestern at Penn St. 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Iowa St. at Kansas 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Central Michigan at Toledo 12:30 p.m. NFL
College, Michigan St. at Maryland 12:30 p.m. FS1
College, Texas A&M at Mississippi St. 1 p.m. SEC
College, California at Washington St. 2:30 p.m. PAC12
College, LSU at Auburn 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Cincinnati at Tulsa 4 p.m. ESPNU
College, NC State at Clemson 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Indiana at Nebraska 4:30 p.m. BIG10
College, San Jose St. at Wyoming 4:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Georgia at Missouri 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, West Virginia at Texas 4:30 p.m. FS1
College, CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show: NC State at Clemson 4:35 p.m. ESPN2
College, Colorado at Arizona 6:30 p.m. PAC12
College, UC Davis at Montana St. 7:15 p.m. ESPNU
College, Arizona St. at USC 7:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Stanford at Oregon 8 p.m. FS1
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 10 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship 1 p.m. GOLF
DP World Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 3:30 a.m. (Sun) GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL Preseason, Vancouver at Seattle 6:30 p.m. ROOT
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 1 p.m. NBC
America’s Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Singapore Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Petit Le Mans 9 a.m. NBC
NASCAR Truck Series, Talladega 9:30 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Talladega 1 p.m. USA
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Petit Le Mans 4 p.m. USA
W Series, Singapore 1:40 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2
Formula 1, Singapore Grand Prix 4:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2
SOCCER
Italian Serie A, Napoli vs. Torino 6 a.m. CBSSN
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, West Ham United vs. Wolves 9:30 a.m. USA
