on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

MOTOR SPORTS Time TV

Formula 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice 4:55 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour, QBE Shootout 8 a.m. Golf

U.S. Women’s Open, noon Golf

European Tour, DP World Tour Championship 11 p.m. Golf

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Pipe Masters, Day 4 10 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

Premier League, Leeds United vs. West Ham United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Rutgers at Wisconsin noon Big Ten

Men’s college, St. John’s at Seton Hall 1:30 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Appalachian St. at Charlotte 2 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Nebraska at Creighton 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Iona at Fairfield 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Washington St. at Washington 4 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Villanova at Georgetown 4 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Iowa St. at Iowa 6 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Marquette at UCLA 6:30 p.m. Pac-12

NBA preseason, Sacramento at Portland 7:30 p.m. ESPN, NBCSNW

FOOTBALL

College, Arizona St. at Arizona 4 p.m. ESPN

College, Nevada vs. San Jose St. 7 p.m. CBSSN

HOCKEY

College, St. Cloud St. vs. Colorado College 5:30 p.m. Root

SATURDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualyifing 4:55 a.m. ESPN2

SOCCER

Italian Serie A, FC Crotone vs. Spezia Calcio 5:55 a.m. ESPNEWS

Premier League, Manchester United vs. Manchester City 9:30 a.m. NBC

MLS Cup, Seattle at Columbus 5:30 p.m. FOX

Premier League, Southampton vs. Sheffield United 4 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Florida at Florida St. 8 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Notre Dame at Kentucky 9 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Mississippi St. vs. Dayton 9 a.m. ESPNEWS

Men’s college, Florida Gulf Coast at Miami 9 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Syracuse at Boston College 10 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, NC Central at North Carolina 11 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Temple at Saint Joseph’s noon NBCSN

Men’s college, Gardner-Webb at Pittsburgh 1 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Old Dominion at VCU 2 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Texas-El Paso at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Xavier at Providence 3:30 p.m. FS2

Men’s college, Indiana St. at Purdue 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Oregon at Washington 5 p.m. Pac-12

GOLF

U.S. Women’s Open 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Golf, QBE Shootout 10 a.m. Golf

U.S. Women’s Open 11:30 a.m. NBC

European Tour, DP World Tour Championship 10:30 p.m. Golf

FOOTBALL

College, Michigan St. at Penn St. 9 a.m. ABC

College, Utah at Colorado 9 a.m. FOX

College, Rutgers at Maryland 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Alabama at Arkansas 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Illinois at Northwestern 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Georgia at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC

College, Minnesota at Nebraska 9 a.m. FS1

College, Akron at Buffalo 11:30 a.m. CBSSN

College, Navy at Army noon CBS

College, North Carolina at Miami 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, Houston at Memphis 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Wisconsin at Iowa 12:30 p.m. FS1

College, California at Washington St. 1 p.m. FOX

College, Tennessee at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC

College, Boise St. at Wyoming 3 p.m. CBSSN

College, LSU at Florida 4 p.m. ESPN

College, Oklahoma St. at Baylor 4 p.m. ESPNU

College, Louisiana Tech at TCU 4 p.m. FS1

College, USC at UCLA 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, Auburn at Mississippi St. 4:30 p.m. SEC

College, Utah St. at Colorado St. 6:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, San Diego St. at BYU 7 p.m. ESPN2

College, Stanford at Oregon St. 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Fresno St. vs. New Mexico 7:30 p.m. FS2

HOCKEY

College, Ohio St. at Notre Dame 4 p.m. NBCSN

BOXING

Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda 6 p.m. Sho

Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary 7 p.m. ESPN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.