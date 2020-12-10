FRIDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV
Formula 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice 4:55 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour, QBE Shootout 8 a.m. Golf
U.S. Women’s Open, noon Golf
European Tour, DP World Tour Championship 11 p.m. Golf
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Pipe Masters, Day 4 10 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
Premier League, Leeds United vs. West Ham United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Rutgers at Wisconsin noon Big Ten
Men’s college, St. John’s at Seton Hall 1:30 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Appalachian St. at Charlotte 2 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Nebraska at Creighton 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Iona at Fairfield 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Washington St. at Washington 4 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Villanova at Georgetown 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Iowa St. at Iowa 6 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Marquette at UCLA 6:30 p.m. Pac-12
NBA preseason, Sacramento at Portland 7:30 p.m. ESPN, NBCSNW
FOOTBALL
College, Arizona St. at Arizona 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Nevada vs. San Jose St. 7 p.m. CBSSN
HOCKEY
College, St. Cloud St. vs. Colorado College 5:30 p.m. Root
SATURDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualyifing 4:55 a.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
Italian Serie A, FC Crotone vs. Spezia Calcio 5:55 a.m. ESPNEWS
Premier League, Manchester United vs. Manchester City 9:30 a.m. NBC
MLS Cup, Seattle at Columbus 5:30 p.m. FOX
Premier League, Southampton vs. Sheffield United 4 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Florida at Florida St. 8 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Notre Dame at Kentucky 9 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Mississippi St. vs. Dayton 9 a.m. ESPNEWS
Men’s college, Florida Gulf Coast at Miami 9 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Syracuse at Boston College 10 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, NC Central at North Carolina 11 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Temple at Saint Joseph’s noon NBCSN
Men’s college, Gardner-Webb at Pittsburgh 1 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Old Dominion at VCU 2 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Texas-El Paso at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Xavier at Providence 3:30 p.m. FS2
Men’s college, Indiana St. at Purdue 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Oregon at Washington 5 p.m. Pac-12
GOLF
U.S. Women’s Open 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Golf, QBE Shootout 10 a.m. Golf
U.S. Women’s Open 11:30 a.m. NBC
European Tour, DP World Tour Championship 10:30 p.m. Golf
FOOTBALL
College, Michigan St. at Penn St. 9 a.m. ABC
College, Utah at Colorado 9 a.m. FOX
College, Rutgers at Maryland 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Alabama at Arkansas 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Illinois at Northwestern 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Georgia at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC
College, Minnesota at Nebraska 9 a.m. FS1
College, Akron at Buffalo 11:30 a.m. CBSSN
College, Navy at Army noon CBS
College, North Carolina at Miami 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Houston at Memphis 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Wisconsin at Iowa 12:30 p.m. FS1
College, California at Washington St. 1 p.m. FOX
College, Tennessee at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC
College, Boise St. at Wyoming 3 p.m. CBSSN
College, LSU at Florida 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Oklahoma St. at Baylor 4 p.m. ESPNU
College, Louisiana Tech at TCU 4 p.m. FS1
College, USC at UCLA 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Auburn at Mississippi St. 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, Utah St. at Colorado St. 6:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, San Diego St. at BYU 7 p.m. ESPN2
College, Stanford at Oregon St. 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Fresno St. vs. New Mexico 7:30 p.m. FS2
HOCKEY
College, Ohio St. at Notre Dame 4 p.m. NBCSN
BOXING
Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda 6 p.m. Sho
Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary 7 p.m. ESPN
