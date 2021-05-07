on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

MOTOR SPORTS Time TV

Formula 1, Spanish Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

Formula E, Round 5, Monaco 6:30 a.m. CBSSN

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Darlington (S.C.) 10 a.m. FS1

SOCCER

Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig 6 a.m. ESPN

Premier League, Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace 7 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Manchester City vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC

NWSL Challenge Cup Championship, Portland Thorns vs. NJ/NY Gotham 10 a.m. CBS

MLS, New York City FC at Orlando City 3 p.m. ESPN

MLS, Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy 5 p.m. FOX

Italian Serie A, Genoa vs. Sassuolo 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPNN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Madrid: men’s semis/women’s final 7 a.m. Tennis

GOLF

Walker Cup 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship noon CBS

Regions Tradition noon Golf

LPGA Tour, LPGA Thailand 8:30 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Canary Islands Championship 3:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf

BASEBALL

College, Ole Miss at Texas A&M 9 a.m. ESPNU

MLB, Washington at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

College, Texas at TCU noon ESPNU

College, Tennessee at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC

MLB, San Diego at San Francisco 1 p.m. FS1

MLB, Seattle at Texas 4 p.m. Root

College, Georgia at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC

MLB, Philadelphia at Atlanta 4 p.m. FS1

College, USC at Oregon St. 6:30 p.m. Pac-12

College, UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels 7 p.m. MLB

FOOTBALL

College, FCS semifinal, Delaware at South Dakota St. 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Oregon St. Spring Game 10:30 a.m. Pac-12

College, FCS semifinal, James Madison at Sam Houston St. 11:30 a.m. ABC

The Spring League, Generals vs. Jousters noon FOX

AFL Premiership, Brisbane vs. Fremantle 11:30 p.m. FS2

LACROSSE

Women’s college, Big East final, UConn vs. Denver 9 a.m. FS2

Women’s college, Patriot final, Lehigh at Loyola (MD) 9:30 a.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Big East final, Georgetown vs. Denver noon CBSSN

Women’s college, Pac-12 final, Colorado at Stanford noon Pac-12

Men’s college, Big Ten final, Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins 5 p.m. Big Ten

SOFTBALL

College, Ohio St. at Illinois 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Ole Miss at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC

College, Georgia at Mississippi St. 11 a.m. SEC

College, Michigan at Minnesota (DH) 11:30 a.m. Big Ten

College, Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. 1 p.m. ESPN

College, Michigan at Minnesota (DH) 2 p.m. Big Ten

College, Arizona at Oregon (DH) 2 p.m. Pac-12

College, Arizona at Oregon (DH) 4:30 p.m. Pac-12

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS2

HOCKEY

NHL, N.Y. Rangers at Boston noon NBC

BASKETBALL

NBA, San Antonio at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW

SUNDAY

SOCCER

FA Women’s Super League, Chelsea vs. Reading 6:30 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, West Ham United vs. Everton 8:30 a.m. NBCSN

MLS, Atlanta United at Inter Miami 10 a.m. ABC

Premier League, Arsenal vs. West Brom 11 a.m. NBC

MLS, Seattle at Portland noon ABC

MLS, Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City 4:30 p.m. FS1

TENNIS

ATP, Madrid: men’s doubles final 6:30 a.m. Tennis

ATP, Madrid: men’s singles final 9:30 a.m. Tennis

ATP/WTA, Madrid noon Tennis

ATP/WTA, Rome 1 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

ATP/WTA, Rome 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

GOLF

Walker Cup 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship noon CBS

Regions Tradition noon Golf

BASEBALL

College, Maryland at Illinois 9 a.m. Big Ten

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

College, Ole Miss at Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPNU

College, Mississippi St. at South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC

College, Navy at Army 11:30 a.m. CBSSN

MLB, Seattle at Texas 11:30 a.m. Root

College, USC at Oregon St. noon Pac-12 (Ore)

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Philadelphia at Atlanta 4 p.m. ESPN

LACROSSE

Men’s college, Patriot final, teams TBD 9 a.m. CBSSN

SOFTBALL

College, Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, Texas A&M at Florida 9 a.m. SEC

College, Michigan at Minnesota noon Big Ten

College, Arizona at Oregon noon Pac-12

College, Stanford at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

NBA, Miami at Boston 10 a.m. ESPN

NBA, New York at L.A. Clippers 12:30 p.m. ESPN

WINTER SPORTS

World Women’s Curling Championship, Gold medal game, teams TBD noon NBCSN

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Darlington (S.C.) 12:30 p.m. FS1

TRACK AND FIELD

Mt. SAC Relays, Elite Division 1:30 p.m. NBC

Listings are the most accurate available.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.