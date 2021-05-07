SATURDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV
Formula 1, Spanish Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
Formula E, Round 5, Monaco 6:30 a.m. CBSSN
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Darlington (S.C.) 10 a.m. FS1
SOCCER
Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig 6 a.m. ESPN
Premier League, Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace 7 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC
NWSL Challenge Cup Championship, Portland Thorns vs. NJ/NY Gotham 10 a.m. CBS
MLS, New York City FC at Orlando City 3 p.m. ESPN
MLS, Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy 5 p.m. FOX
Italian Serie A, Genoa vs. Sassuolo 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPNN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Madrid: men’s semis/women’s final 7 a.m. Tennis
GOLF
Walker Cup 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship noon CBS
Regions Tradition noon Golf
LPGA Tour, LPGA Thailand 8:30 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Canary Islands Championship 3:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf
BASEBALL
College, Ole Miss at Texas A&M 9 a.m. ESPNU
MLB, Washington at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
College, Texas at TCU noon ESPNU
College, Tennessee at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC
MLB, San Diego at San Francisco 1 p.m. FS1
MLB, Seattle at Texas 4 p.m. Root
College, Georgia at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC
MLB, Philadelphia at Atlanta 4 p.m. FS1
College, USC at Oregon St. 6:30 p.m. Pac-12
College, UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels 7 p.m. MLB
FOOTBALL
College, FCS semifinal, Delaware at South Dakota St. 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Oregon St. Spring Game 10:30 a.m. Pac-12
College, FCS semifinal, James Madison at Sam Houston St. 11:30 a.m. ABC
The Spring League, Generals vs. Jousters noon FOX
AFL Premiership, Brisbane vs. Fremantle 11:30 p.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Women’s college, Big East final, UConn vs. Denver 9 a.m. FS2
Women’s college, Patriot final, Lehigh at Loyola (MD) 9:30 a.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Big East final, Georgetown vs. Denver noon CBSSN
Women’s college, Pac-12 final, Colorado at Stanford noon Pac-12
Men’s college, Big Ten final, Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins 5 p.m. Big Ten
SOFTBALL
College, Ohio St. at Illinois 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Ole Miss at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC
College, Georgia at Mississippi St. 11 a.m. SEC
College, Michigan at Minnesota (DH) 11:30 a.m. Big Ten
College, Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. 1 p.m. ESPN
College, Michigan at Minnesota (DH) 2 p.m. Big Ten
College, Arizona at Oregon (DH) 2 p.m. Pac-12
College, Arizona at Oregon (DH) 4:30 p.m. Pac-12
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS2
HOCKEY
NHL, N.Y. Rangers at Boston noon NBC
BASKETBALL
NBA, San Antonio at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW
SUNDAY
SOCCER
FA Women’s Super League, Chelsea vs. Reading 6:30 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, West Ham United vs. Everton 8:30 a.m. NBCSN
MLS, Atlanta United at Inter Miami 10 a.m. ABC
Premier League, Arsenal vs. West Brom 11 a.m. NBC
MLS, Seattle at Portland noon ABC
MLS, Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City 4:30 p.m. FS1
TENNIS
ATP, Madrid: men’s doubles final 6:30 a.m. Tennis
ATP, Madrid: men’s singles final 9:30 a.m. Tennis
ATP/WTA, Madrid noon Tennis
ATP/WTA, Rome 1 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
ATP/WTA, Rome 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
GOLF
Walker Cup 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship noon CBS
Regions Tradition noon Golf
BASEBALL
College, Maryland at Illinois 9 a.m. Big Ten
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
College, Ole Miss at Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPNU
College, Mississippi St. at South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC
College, Navy at Army 11:30 a.m. CBSSN
MLB, Seattle at Texas 11:30 a.m. Root
College, USC at Oregon St. noon Pac-12 (Ore)
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Philadelphia at Atlanta 4 p.m. ESPN
LACROSSE
Men’s college, Patriot final, teams TBD 9 a.m. CBSSN
SOFTBALL
College, Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Texas A&M at Florida 9 a.m. SEC
College, Michigan at Minnesota noon Big Ten
College, Arizona at Oregon noon Pac-12
College, Stanford at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
NBA, Miami at Boston 10 a.m. ESPN
NBA, New York at L.A. Clippers 12:30 p.m. ESPN
WINTER SPORTS
World Women’s Curling Championship, Gold medal game, teams TBD noon NBCSN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Darlington (S.C.) 12:30 p.m. FS1
TRACK AND FIELD
Mt. SAC Relays, Elite Division 1:30 p.m. NBC
