SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
FA Cup, Sheffield United vs. Arsenal 4:55 a.m. ESPN
Premier League, Watford vs. Southampton 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Serie A, Sassuolo vs. Hellas Verona 10:25 a.m. ESPN
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open, Battle of the Brits 5 a.m. Tennis
The 2020 (Re)Open, Ultimate Tennis Showdown 8:30 a.m. Tennis
The 2020 (Re)Open, Ultimate Tennis Showdown noon Tennis
The 2020 (Re)Open, Credit One Bank Invitational 1 p.m. Tennis
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pocono 9:30 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono 1 p.m. FS1
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, Travelers Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Travelers Championship noon CBS
Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship 3 p.m. Golf
MONDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Burnley 11:55 a.m NBCSN
