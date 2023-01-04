Sports on television
THURSDAY, JAN. 5
BASKETBALL
Boys High School, Wasatch Acad. (Utah) vs La Lumiere (Ind.). noon ESPNU
Boys High School, Montverde (Fla.) vs Sunrise Christian (Kan.). 2 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Maryland at Rutgers. 3:30 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Purdue at Ohio State. 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, SMU at Houston. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Drexel at Towson. 4 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Tenn. State at Southern Ill.-Edwardsville. 4 p.m. ESPNEWS
Men’s College, Bryant at Vermont. 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s College, Kentucky at Georgia. 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, Boston at Dallas. 4:30 p.m. TNT
Men’s College, Washington State at Arizona State. 5 p.m. PAC12
Women’s College, Northwestern at Illinois. 6 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, North Texas at Western Kentucky. 6 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Oregon at Colorado. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Cincinnati at Wichita State. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s College, Texas A&M at LSU. 6 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Indiana at Iowa. 6 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, USC at UCLA. 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Oregon State at Utah. 7 p.m. PAC12
NBA, L.A. Clippers at Denver. 7 p.m. TNT
Men’s College, Gonzaga at San Francisco. 8 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Washington at Arizona. 8 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, BYU at Loyola Marymount. 8 p.m. ESPNU
GOLF
PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round. 3 p.m. GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL, Washington at Columbus. 4 p.m. ESPN
NHL, Seattle at Toronto. 4 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
FRIDAY, JAN. 6
Boys High School, Cathedral (Ind.) at Simeon (Ill.). 2 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Western Michigan at Toledo. 3:30 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Detroit Mercy at Wright State. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s College, Columbia at Princeton. 4 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, Portland at Indiana. 4 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
NBA, Brooklyn at New Orleans. 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Women’s College, Oregon at Arizona State. 5 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Akron at Ball State. 5:30 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Stanford at California. 6 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, Miami at Phoenix. 7 p.m. ESPN
PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round. 3 p.m. GOLF
GYMNASTICS
Women’s College, Michigan State at Alabama. 4 p.m. SEC
Women’s College, LSU at Utah. 6 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 11:30 a.m. FS2
LACROSSE
NLL, Philadelphia at Las Vegas. 7:30 p.m. ESPNEWS
WRESTLING
Men’s College, Ohio State at Indiana. 4 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Penn State at Wisconsin. 6 p.m. BIG10
Source: Nielsen
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
When critical news happens, we bring it straight to you to keep you informed.
Start every day with all the essential news in Central Oregon.
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Weekly hiking, biking and outdoor recreation suggestions to help you live your best active life.
Going out this weekend? Our entertainment reporters give you the scoop on the local scene.
Daily obituaries from Central Oregon
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Unlimited digital access to all online content*Add Sunday print for FREE
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.