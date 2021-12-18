on the air

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Wolves vs. Chelsea 6 a.m. USA

Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Manchester City 6 a.m. NBCSN

Italian Serie A, Sampdoria vs. Venezia 9 a.m. CBSSN

Italian Serie A, AC Milan vs. Napoli 11:45 a.m. CBSSN

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Marquette at Seton Hall 9 a.m. FS1

Women’s college, Drake at Nebraska 10 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Michigan vs. Baylor 10 a.m. ESPN

Boys high school, The Battle: Monsignor Scanlon vs. Stepinac High School 10:30 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Texas vs. Stanford noon ABC

Women’s college, Connecticut vs. Louisville 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Dartmouth at California 1 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Jackson St. at Mississippi St. 2 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Arizona vs. Texas 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Kansas St. at Nebraska 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, San Francisco at Arizona St. 3 p.m. Pac-12

NBA, Portland at Memphis 3 p.m. Root

GOLF

PGA Tour, PNC Championship, Final Day 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, PNC Championship, Final Day 10 a.m. NBC

FOOTBALL

NFL, Tennessee at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Dallas at N.Y. Giants 10 a.m. FOX

NFL, Green Bay at Baltimore 1:25 p.m. FOX

NFL, New Orleans at Tampa Bay 5:20 p.m. NBC

TENNIS

ATP, Rio de Janeiro 11 a.m. Tennis

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

U.S. WINTER OLYMPIC TRIALS

Short Track Speed Skating 1:30 p.m. NBC

MONDAY

FOOTBALL

Myrtle Beach Bowl, Old Dominion vs. Tulsa 11:30 a.m. ESPN

NFL, Las Vegas at Cleveland 2 p.m. NFL

NFL, Minnesota at Chicago 5 p.m. ABC, ESPN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Incarnate Word at Purdue 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Northern Arizona at Gonzaga 6 p.m. Root/Root+

U.S. WINTER OLYMPIC TRIALS

Women’s Hockey: USA vs. Canada 5 p.m. NBCSN

ACTION SPORTS

Ultimate Disc, 2021 USA National Championships 6 p.m. ESPNU

