FRIDAY
GOLF Time TV
PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open noon Golf
European Tour, Dubai Desert Classic 12:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Oregon at Utah 2 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, Saint Louis at Richmond 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Ohio at Buffalo 4 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, Milwaukee at New Orleans 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Robert Morris at Wright St. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Arizona St. at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Iowa at Illinois 6 p.m. FS1
NBA, Dallas at Utah 7 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Cal State Fullerton at Cal State Bakersfield 8 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Boise St. at Colorado St. 8 p.m. FS1
GYMNASTICS
Women’s college, LSU at Auburn 2 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Missouri at Florida 4 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Arkansas at Georgia 5:30 p.m. SEC
HOCKEY
College, North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha 5 p.m. CBSSN
ACTION SPORTS
Winter X Games 2021 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
Premier League, Everton vs. Newcastle United 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
SATURDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Sheffield United 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Manchester United 9:30 a.m. NBC
Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Toluca 7 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Alabama at Oklahoma 9 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Clemson at Duke 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Texas A&M at Kansas St. 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Providence at Georgetown 10 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, La Salle at VCU 10 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Florida at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Texas Tech at LSU 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, TCU at Missouri 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Georgetown at Creighton 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Utah at Colorado 11:30 a.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Wisconsin at Penn St. noon Big Ten
Men’s college, Villanova at Seton Hall 12:30 p.m. FOX
Men’s college, Rhode Island at Dayton 1 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Auburn at Baylor 1 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Arkansas at Oklahoma St. 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, UCF at Wichita St. 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, California at Arizona 2 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Loyola Marymount at San Diego 2 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Xavier at Butler 2:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Kansas at Tennessee 3 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Iowa St. at Mississippi St. 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Pacific at BYU 3 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Ole Miss at Georgia 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Oregon St. at UCLA 4 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, Robert Morris at Wright St. 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Minnesota at Purdue 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Creighton at DePaul 5 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Texas at Kentucky 5 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Gonzaga at Pepperdine 5 p.m. ESPN2
NBA, Portland at Chicago 5 p.m. NBCSNW
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Boston 5:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, South Carolina at Vanderbilt 5:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Wyoming at San Diego St. 7 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Stanford at Arizona St. 7 p.m. ESPN2
ACTION SPORTS
Winter X Games 2021 10 a.m. ABC
GOLF
PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open 10 a.m. Golf
European Tour, Dubai Desert Classic 12:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10:30 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
College, 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl 11:30 a.m. NFL
MOTOR SPORTS
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Rolex 24h at Daytona 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Rolex 24h at Daytona 8 p.m. NBCSN
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Rolex 24h at Daytona 3 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN
HOCKEY
College, Minnesota at Ohio St. 2 p.m. Big Ten
BOXING
PBC, Rances Barthelemy vs. All Rivera 3 p.m. FOX
PBC, Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax 5 p.m. FOX
GYMNASTICS
Women’s college, Washington at Utah 7 p.m. ESPNU
