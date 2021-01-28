on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

GOLF Time TV

PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open noon Golf

European Tour, Dubai Desert Classic 12:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Oregon at Utah 2 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Men’s college, Saint Louis at Richmond 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Ohio at Buffalo 4 p.m. ESPNU

NBA, Milwaukee at New Orleans 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Robert Morris at Wright St. 6 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Arizona St. at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Iowa at Illinois 6 p.m. FS1

NBA, Dallas at Utah 7 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Cal State Fullerton at Cal State Bakersfield 8 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Boise St. at Colorado St. 8 p.m. FS1

GYMNASTICS

Women’s college, LSU at Auburn 2 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Missouri at Florida 4 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Arkansas at Georgia 5:30 p.m. SEC

HOCKEY

College, North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha 5 p.m. CBSSN

ACTION SPORTS

Winter X Games 2021 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

SOCCER

Premier League, Everton vs. Newcastle United 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

SATURDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Manchester City vs. Sheffield United 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Arsenal vs. Manchester United 9:30 a.m. NBC

Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Toluca 7 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Alabama at Oklahoma 9 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Clemson at Duke 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Texas A&M at Kansas St. 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Providence at Georgetown 10 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, La Salle at VCU 10 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Florida at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Texas Tech at LSU 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, TCU at Missouri 11 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Georgetown at Creighton 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Utah at Colorado 11:30 a.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Penn St. noon Big Ten

Men’s college, Villanova at Seton Hall 12:30 p.m. FOX

Men’s college, Rhode Island at Dayton 1 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Auburn at Baylor 1 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Arkansas at Oklahoma St. 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, UCF at Wichita St. 1 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, California at Arizona 2 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Loyola Marymount at San Diego 2 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Xavier at Butler 2:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Kansas at Tennessee 3 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Iowa St. at Mississippi St. 3 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Pacific at BYU 3 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Ole Miss at Georgia 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Oregon St. at UCLA 4 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Men’s college, Robert Morris at Wright St. 4 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Minnesota at Purdue 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Creighton at DePaul 5 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Texas at Kentucky 5 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Gonzaga at Pepperdine 5 p.m. ESPN2

NBA, Portland at Chicago 5 p.m. NBCSNW

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Boston 5:30 p.m. ABC

Men’s college, South Carolina at Vanderbilt 5:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Wyoming at San Diego St. 7 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Stanford at Arizona St. 7 p.m. ESPN2

ACTION SPORTS

Winter X Games 2021 10 a.m. ABC

GOLF

PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open 10 a.m. Golf

European Tour, Dubai Desert Classic 12:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10:30 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS1

FOOTBALL

College, 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl 11:30 a.m. NFL

MOTOR SPORTS

IMSA Sportscar Championship, Rolex 24h at Daytona 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

IMSA Sportscar Championship, Rolex 24h at Daytona 8 p.m. NBCSN

IMSA Sportscar Championship, Rolex 24h at Daytona 3 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

HOCKEY

College, Minnesota at Ohio St. 2 p.m. Big Ten

BOXING

PBC, Rances Barthelemy vs. All Rivera 3 p.m. FOX

PBC, Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax 5 p.m. FOX

GYMNASTICS

Women’s college, Washington at Utah 7 p.m. ESPNU

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.