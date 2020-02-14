on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

Germany, RB Leipzig vs. SV Werder Bremen 6:30 a.m. FS2

England, Norwich City vs. Liverpool 9:30 a.m. NBC

Germany, Fortuna Duesseldorf vs. Borussia Muenchengladbach 9:30 a.m. FS2

Mexico, Monterrey vs. Juárez 5 p.m. FS2

SOFTBALL

College, Oklahoma St. vs. Alabama 7:30 a.m. SEC

College, Georgia vs. UCLA 1 p.m. ESPNU

College, South Carolina vs. Washington 5 p.m. ESPNU

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona qualifying 8 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500 practice 9:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona 11:30 a.m. FS1

Formula E, Mexico City 1:30 p.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Purdue at Ohio St. 9 a.m. Fox

Men’s college, Northwestern at Penn St. 9 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Oklahoma at Kansas 9 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Syracuse at Florida St. 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Tulsa at South Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Dayton at Massachusetts 9:30 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Texas Tech at Oklahoma St. 10 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Mississippi St. at Arkansas 10 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Ole Miss at Kentucky 11 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Texas at Iowa St. 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Old Dominion at North Texas 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Wake Forest at Miami 11 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Nebraska 11:15 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Georgetown at Butler 11:30 a.m. Fox

Men’s college, La Salle at St. Louis 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Georgia at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Notre Dame at Duke 1 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, LSU at Alabama 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Colorado St. at Wyoming 1 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Illinois at Rutgers 1:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, George Washington at George Mason 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, San Francisco at Portland 2 p.m. NBCSNW

Men’s college, Maryland at Michigan St. 3 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Auburn at Missouri 3 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Tennessee at South Carolina 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, DePaul at Creighton 4:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Virginia at North Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago 5 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Washington St. at USC 5 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Vanderbilt at Florida 5 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Gonzaga at Pepperdine 7 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Washington at UCLA 7 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Utah St. at Fresno St. 7 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Colorado at Oregon St. 7 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Arizona at Stanford 7:30 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, UC Irvine at Hawaii 9 p.m. ESPN2

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational noon CBS

Tour Champions, Chubb Classic noon Golf

LPGA Tour, Australian Open 6 p.m. Golf

FOOTBALL

XFL, New York at DC 11 a.m. ABC

XFL, Tampa Bay at Seattle 2 p.m. Fox

BASEBALL

College, Southern vs. Alcorn St. 11 a.m. MLB

College, New Orleans vs. Grambling St. 4 p.m. MLB

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS2

HOCKEY

NHL, L.A. Kings vs. Colorado 5 p.m. NBC

BOXING

Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz 5 p.m. Fox

TENNIS

WTA, Thailand Open 2 a.m. (Sun) Tennis

WTA, Thailand Open 3 a.m. (Sun) Tennis

SUNDAY Highlights

TENNIS

ATP, Rotterdam; WTA, St. Petersburg 5:30 a.m. Tennis

College, USC vs. Notre Dame 3 p.m. Tennis

SOCCER

England, Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur 6 a.m. NBCSN

England, Arsenal vs. Newcastle United 8:30 a.m. NBCSN

SOFTBALL

College, Washington vs. Texas Tech 7 a.m. ESPNU

College, UCLA vs. Florida St. 4 p.m. ESPN2

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Michigan at Rutgers 9 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, VCU at Dayton 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Indiana at Michigan 10 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Villanova at Temple 10 a.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Florida St. at Duke 10 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Pittsburgh at Syracuse 10 a.m. ROOT

Women’s college, Alabama at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Iowa at Minnesota 10 a.m. FS1

Women’s college, Stanford at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Duquesne at Fordham 11 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Memphis at Connecticut noon ESPN

Women’s college, Texas A&M at Tennessee noon ESPN2

Women’s college, Arkansas at Ole Miss noon SEC

Women’s college, Kansas St. at Oklahoma noon FS1

Men’s college, Missouri St. at Indiana St. 1 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Oregon at USC 1 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Kentucky 2 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, LSU at Auburn 2 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Arizona St. at California 3 p.m. ESPNU

NBA All-Star Game, Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis 5 p.m. TBS, TNT

Men’s college, Utah at Oregon 6 p.m. FS1; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

HOCKEY

NHL, Detroit at Pittsburgh 9:30 a.m. NBC

NHL, Boston at N.Y. Rangers 12:30 p.m. NBC

NHL, St. Louis at Nashville 3 p.m. NBCSN

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational noon CBS

Tour Champions, Chubb Classic noon Golf

FOOTBALL

XFL, Dallas at Los Angeles noon ABC

XFL, St. Louis at Houston 3 p.m. FS1

VOLLEYBALL

College, USC at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12

