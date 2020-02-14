SATURDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
Germany, RB Leipzig vs. SV Werder Bremen 6:30 a.m. FS2
England, Norwich City vs. Liverpool 9:30 a.m. NBC
Germany, Fortuna Duesseldorf vs. Borussia Muenchengladbach 9:30 a.m. FS2
Mexico, Monterrey vs. Juárez 5 p.m. FS2
SOFTBALL
College, Oklahoma St. vs. Alabama 7:30 a.m. SEC
College, Georgia vs. UCLA 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, South Carolina vs. Washington 5 p.m. ESPNU
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona qualifying 8 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500 practice 9:30 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona 11:30 a.m. FS1
Formula E, Mexico City 1:30 p.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Purdue at Ohio St. 9 a.m. Fox
Men’s college, Northwestern at Penn St. 9 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Oklahoma at Kansas 9 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Syracuse at Florida St. 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Tulsa at South Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Dayton at Massachusetts 9:30 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Texas Tech at Oklahoma St. 10 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Mississippi St. at Arkansas 10 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Ole Miss at Kentucky 11 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Texas at Iowa St. 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Old Dominion at North Texas 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Wake Forest at Miami 11 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Wisconsin at Nebraska 11:15 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Georgetown at Butler 11:30 a.m. Fox
Men’s college, La Salle at St. Louis 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Georgia at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Notre Dame at Duke 1 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, LSU at Alabama 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Colorado St. at Wyoming 1 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Illinois at Rutgers 1:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, George Washington at George Mason 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, San Francisco at Portland 2 p.m. NBCSNW
Men’s college, Maryland at Michigan St. 3 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Auburn at Missouri 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Tennessee at South Carolina 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, DePaul at Creighton 4:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Virginia at North Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago 5 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Washington St. at USC 5 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Vanderbilt at Florida 5 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Gonzaga at Pepperdine 7 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Washington at UCLA 7 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Utah St. at Fresno St. 7 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Colorado at Oregon St. 7 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Arizona at Stanford 7:30 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, UC Irvine at Hawaii 9 p.m. ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational noon CBS
Tour Champions, Chubb Classic noon Golf
LPGA Tour, Australian Open 6 p.m. Golf
FOOTBALL
XFL, New York at DC 11 a.m. ABC
XFL, Tampa Bay at Seattle 2 p.m. Fox
BASEBALL
College, Southern vs. Alcorn St. 11 a.m. MLB
College, New Orleans vs. Grambling St. 4 p.m. MLB
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS2
HOCKEY
NHL, L.A. Kings vs. Colorado 5 p.m. NBC
BOXING
Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz 5 p.m. Fox
TENNIS
WTA, Thailand Open 2 a.m. (Sun) Tennis
WTA, Thailand Open 3 a.m. (Sun) Tennis
SUNDAY Highlights
TENNIS
ATP, Rotterdam; WTA, St. Petersburg 5:30 a.m. Tennis
College, USC vs. Notre Dame 3 p.m. Tennis
SOCCER
England, Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur 6 a.m. NBCSN
England, Arsenal vs. Newcastle United 8:30 a.m. NBCSN
SOFTBALL
College, Washington vs. Texas Tech 7 a.m. ESPNU
College, UCLA vs. Florida St. 4 p.m. ESPN2
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Michigan at Rutgers 9 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, VCU at Dayton 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Indiana at Michigan 10 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Villanova at Temple 10 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Florida St. at Duke 10 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Pittsburgh at Syracuse 10 a.m. ROOT
Women’s college, Alabama at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Iowa at Minnesota 10 a.m. FS1
Women’s college, Stanford at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Duquesne at Fordham 11 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Memphis at Connecticut noon ESPN
Women’s college, Texas A&M at Tennessee noon ESPN2
Women’s college, Arkansas at Ole Miss noon SEC
Women’s college, Kansas St. at Oklahoma noon FS1
Men’s college, Missouri St. at Indiana St. 1 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Oregon at USC 1 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Kentucky 2 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, LSU at Auburn 2 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Arizona St. at California 3 p.m. ESPNU
NBA All-Star Game, Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis 5 p.m. TBS, TNT
Men’s college, Utah at Oregon 6 p.m. FS1; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
HOCKEY
NHL, Detroit at Pittsburgh 9:30 a.m. NBC
NHL, Boston at N.Y. Rangers 12:30 p.m. NBC
NHL, St. Louis at Nashville 3 p.m. NBCSN
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational noon CBS
Tour Champions, Chubb Classic noon Golf
FOOTBALL
XFL, Dallas at Los Angeles noon ABC
XFL, St. Louis at Houston 3 p.m. FS1
VOLLEYBALL
College, USC at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
