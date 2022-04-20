on the air

GOLF Time TV

DP World Tour, ISPS Handa Championship in Spain 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 12:30 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, LA Open 3:30 p.m. Golf

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLB

College, Mississippi St. at Ole Miss 4 p.m. SEC

College, Missouri at LSU 5 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs 6:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, Texas at Seattle 6:30 p.m. Root/Root+

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

Premier League, Burnley vs. Southampton 11:45 a.m. USA

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs, Memphis at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. TNT

NBA playoffs, Dallas at Utah 6 p.m. NBATV

NBA playoffs, Golden State at Denver 7 p.m. TNT

FOOTBALL

College, Illinois Spring Game 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

HOCKEY

NHL, Toronto at Tampa Bay 5 p.m. ESPN

SOFTBALL

College, Clemson at Florida St. 5 p.m. ESPN2

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice 4:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS

GOLF

DP World Tour, ISPS Handa Championship in Spain 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Champions, ClubCorp Classic 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 12:30 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, LA Open 3:30 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying 7:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Talladega (AL) qualifying 2:30 p.m. FS1

NHRA, SpringNationals qualifying 4 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

MLB, Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

College, Ohio St. at Michigan 1 p.m. Big Ten

College, Arkansas at Texas A&M 5:30 p.m. SEC

College, Maryland at Illinois 6 p.m. Big Ten

MLB, Kansas City at Seattle 6:30 p.m. Root

LACROSSE

Women’s college, Oregon at Colorado 3 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

SOFTBALL

College, Auburn at Mississippi St. 3:30 p.m. SEC

College, Washington at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12

College, UCLA at Oregon St. 7 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs, Miami at Atlanta 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA playoffs, Milwaukee at Chicago 5:30 p.m. ABC

NBA playoffs, Phoenix at New Orleans 6:30 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

College, Rutgers Spring Game 4 p.m. Big Ten

USFL, Michigan vs. New Jersey 5 p.m. USA

HOCKEY

NHL, Seattle at Minnesota 5 p.m. Root+

