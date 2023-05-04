FRIDAY, MAY 5
BASEBALL
MLB, Miami at Chicago Cubs. 11 a.m. MLB
College, Vanderbilt at Alabama. 5 p.m. SEC
MLB, Regional Coverage. 6:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, Houston at Seattle. 7 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
College, Washington at Washington St. (in progress). 8 p.m. PAC12
BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs, Boston at Philadelphia. 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs, Denver at Phoenix. 7 p.m. ESPN
NBA in Stephen A.’s World, Denver at Phoenix. 7 p.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Geelong vs Adelaide. 9 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Gold Coast Suns vs Melbourne. 11:30 p.m. FS1
AFL Premiership, Fremantle vs Hawthorn. 2:25 a.m. (Sat) FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Classic: 1st Round. 9 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship: 2nd Round. 11 a.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour, International Crown: 2nd Round. 3 p.m. GOLF
DP World Tour, Italian Open: 3rd Round. 4:30 a.m. (Sat) GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs, New Jersey at Carolina. 5 p.m. TNT
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 7:30 a.m. FS2
Kentucky Oaks. 10 a.m. USA
America’s Day at the Races. 3 p.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Men’s Patriot League Semifinal, Loyola (Md.) at Boston U. 1 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s Ivy League Semifinal, Yale vs Cornell. 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s Patriot League Semifinal, Lehigh vs Army. 4 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s Ivy League Semifinal, Princeton vs Pennsylvania. 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Miami Grand Prix: Practice 1. 10:55 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1, Miami Grand Prix: Practice 2. 2:25 p.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
Canadian Premier League, Forge at York United. 4:30 p.m. FS2
SOFTBALL
College, Maryland at Illinois. 2:30 p.m. BIG10
College, Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Iowa at Wisconsin. 4:30 p.m. BIG10
College, Arizona St. at Oregon St. 5 p.m. PAC12OR
College, Utah at Oregon. 6 p.m. PAC12
College, Washington at Stanford. 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
TENNIS
Madrid Open, Men’s Singles Semifinal. 7 a.m. TENNIS
Madrid Open, Men’s Singles Semifinal. 11 a.m. TENNIS
SATURDAY, MAY 6
BASEBALL
College, Ohio St. at Iowa. 11 a.m. BIG10
MLB, Regional Coverage. 11 a.m. MLB
MLB, Regional Coverage. 2 p.m. MLB
College, Florida at Texas A&M. 3 p.m. SEC
MLB, Boston at Philadelphia. 4 p.m. FOX
College, Arkansas at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Washington at Washington St. 6 p.m. PAC12
College, LSU at Auburn. 6 p.m. SEC
MLB, Houston at Seattle. 6:30 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (in progress). 7 p.m. MLB
BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs, New York at Miami. 12:30 p.m. ABC
NBA Playoffs, Golden State at L.A. Lakers. 5:30 p.m. ABC
FOOTBALL
USFL, Houston Gamblers vs Philadelphia Stars. 10 a.m. FOX
USFL, Memphis Showboats vs Michigan Panthers. 4:30 p.m. NBC
AFL Premiership, Collingwood vs Sydney. 10 p.m. FS1
GOLF
PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship: 3rd Round. 10 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship: 3rd Round. noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Classic: 2nd Round. noon GOLF
LPGA Tour, International Crown: 3rd Round. 3 p.m. GOLF
DP World Tour, Italian Open: Final Round. 4:30 a.m. (Sun) GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs, Edmonton at Vegas. 4 p.m. TNT
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 7:30 a.m. FS2
Kentucky Derby, Prep Races. 9 a.m. NBC
Kentucky Derby, Post Time. 3:57 p.m. NBC
LACROSSE
Men’s MAAC Tournament, Championship. 8 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s America East Tournament, Championship. 10 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s Patriot League Tournament, Championship. 11 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s Pac-12 Tournament, Championship. noon PAC12
Men’s Big East Tournament, Championship. 1:30 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s Big Ten Tournament, Championship. 2:30 p.m. BIG10
NLL, Quarterfinal: Rochester Knighthawks at Buffalo Bandits. 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s Big Ten Tournament, Championship. 5 p.m. BIG10
NLL, Quarterfinal: Panther City LC at Calgary Roughnecks. 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
MOTOR SPORTS
FIA Formula E, Round 9: Monaco. 5:30 a.m. CBSSN
NASCAR Truck Series, Kansas: Qualifying. 9 a.m. FS1
Formula 1, Miami Grand Prix: Practice 3. 9:25 a.m. ESPN
ARCA Series, Kansas Speedway. 11 a.m. FS1
Formula 1, Miami Grand Prix: Qualifying. 12:55 p.m. ESPN
NASCAR Cup Series, Kansas: Qualifying. 2 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Truck Series, Kansas. 5 p.m. FS1
SOCCER
Premier League, Manchester City vs Leeds United. 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Liverpool vs Brentford. 9:30 a.m. USA
NWSL, San Diego Wave at Washington Spirit. 10 a.m. CBS
SOFTBALL
College, Michigan at Minnesota. 9 a.m. BIG10
College, South Carolina at Tennessee. 9 a.m. SEC
College, Alabama at Ole Miss. 11 a.m. SEC
College, Florida at Kentucky. noon ESPNU
College, Georgia at LSU. 1 p.m. SEC
College, Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. 2 p.m. ESPN
College, Arizona St. at Oregon St. 2 p.m. PAC12
College, Utah at Oregon. 4 p.m. PAC12
College, Washington at Stanford. 7 p.m. ESPN2
TENNIS
Madrid Open, Men’s Doubles Final. 6:30 a.m. TENNIS
Madrid Open, Women’s Singles Final. 9:30 a.m. TENNIS
VOLLEYBALL
Men’s NCAA Tournament, Championship. 2 p.m. ESPN2
