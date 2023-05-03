THURSDAY, MAY 4
BASEBALL
MLB, Regional Coverage. 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Oakland. 12:30 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
MLB, Atlanta at Miami. 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Toronto at Boston. 4 p.m. MLB
College, Ole Miss at Missouri. 4 p.m. SEC
College, Vanderbilt at Alabama. 5 p.m. ESPNU
BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs, L.A. Lakers at Golden State. 6 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Carlton vs Brisbane. 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship: 1st Round. 11 a.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour, International Crown: 1st Round. 3 p.m. GOLF
DP World Tour, Italian Open: 2nd Round. 4 a.m. (Fri) GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs, Florida at Toronto. 4 p.m. TNT
NHL Playoffs, Seattle at Dallas. 6:30 p.m. TNT
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 9:30 a.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Men’s Big Ten Semifinal, Michigan vs Penn St. 10 a.m. BIG10
Men’s Big Ten Semifinal, Maryland vs Johns Hopkins. 12:30 p.m. BIG10
Women’s Big Ten Semifinal, Michigan vs Northwestern. 3 p.m. BIG10
Men’s Big East Tournament, Providence vs Georgetown. 3:30 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s Pac-12 Semifinal, Arizona St. vs USC. 4:30 p.m. PAC12
Women’s Big Ten Semifinal, Rutgers vs Maryland. 5:30 p.m. BIG10
Men’s Big East Tournament, Villanova vs Denver. 6:30 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s Pac-12 Semifinal, TBD vs Stanford. 7 p.m. PAC12
SOCCER
Premier League, Brighton vs Manchester United. noon USA
TENNIS
Madrid Open, ATP: Quarterfinal/WTA: Semifinal. 11 a.m. TENNIS
FRIDAY, MAY 5
BASEBALL
MLB, Miami at Chicago Cubs. 11 a.m. MLB
College, Vanderbilt at Alabama. 5 p.m. SEC
MLB, Regional Coverage. 6:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, Houston at Seattle. 7 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
College, Washington at Washington St (in progress). 8 p.m. PAC12
BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs, Boston at Philadelphia. 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs, Denver at Phoenix. 7 p.m. ESPN
NBA in Stephen A.’s World, Denver at Phoenix. 7 p.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Geelong vs Adelaide. 9 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Gold Coast Suns vs Melbourne. 11:30 p.m. FS1
AFL Premiership, Fremantle vs Hawthorn. 2:25 a.m. (Sat) FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Classic: 1st Round. 9 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship: 2nd Round. 11 a.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour, International Crown: 2nd Round. 3 p.m. GOLF
DP World Tour, Italian Open: 3rd Round. 4:30 a.m. (Sat) GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs, New Jersey at Carolina. 5 p.m. TNT
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 7:30 a.m. FS2
Kentucky Oaks. 10 a.m. USA
America’s Day at the Races. 3 p.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Men’s Patriot League Semifinal, Loyola (Md.) at Boston U. 1 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s Ivy League Semifinal, Yale vs Cornell. 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s Patriot League Semifinal, Lehigh vs Army. 4 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s Ivy League Semifinal, Princeton vs Pennsylvania. 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Miami Grand Prix, Practice 1. 10:55 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1, Miami Grand Prix, Practice 2. 2:25 p.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
Canadian Premier League, Forge at York United. 4:30 p.m. FS2
SOFTBALL
College, Maryland at Illinois. 2:30 p.m. BIG10
College, Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Iowa at Wisconsin. 4:30 p.m. BIG10
College, Arizona St. at Oregon St. 5 p.m. PAC12OR
College, Utah at Oregon. 6 p.m. PAC12
College, Washington at Stanford. 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
TENNIS
Madrid Open, ATP: Semifinal. 7 a.m. TENNIS
Madrid Open, ATP: Semifinal. 11 a.m. TENNIS
Source: Nielsen
